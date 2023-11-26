'To Be Clear.' AG Hamilton Adds Necessary Context to NYT's 'Disfigured Woman Released by Israel' Story

David Limbaugh identifies the issue on which left floods us with the most...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on November 26, 2023
Twitchy

You could be forgiven for not knowing that Israel held Palestinian prisoners for actually committing violent crimes. One such example is that of Israa Jaabees, released in exchange for Hamas hostages this week.

The New York Times:  “Their release is through bloodshed,” [Mr. Jaabees] said. “The feelings are mixed: It’s a great joy that our daughter will be with us after eight years and the circumstances she experienced, but there is pain and sadness from the oppression we are under.”

One little detail they forgot to mention, however ...

Yeah.

'Her story was featured in the documentary “Advocate” about the Israeli lawyer who represented her, Lea Tsemel, that was released in 2019 and was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Ms. Tsemel floated the idea that Ms. Jaabees might have been depressed and trying to commit what’s known as “suicide by cop,” according to write-ups of the film.'

Really now.

Even after an update to the story to provide this detail, the NYT still simply states her 'car exploded.' 'She was arrested that year after her car exploded at a checkpoint near Jerusalem in the West Bank, leaving her disfigured and an Israeli police officer seriously injured.'

Could happen to anyone, right?

But, you see, her 'car exploded.'

It's almost like the journalists involved sympathize with her.

Weird. right?

Why indeed.

Rather than present a neutral portrayal of the facts, it's almost as if the writers hold a specific bias and want a specific message to be presented in their reporting.

No.

Can't be.

***

