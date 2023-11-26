'To Be Clear.' AG Hamilton Adds Necessary Context to NYT's 'Disfigured Woman Released by Israel' Story

You could be forgiven for not knowing that Israel held Palestinian prisoners for actually committing violent crimes. One such example is that of Israa Jaabees, released in exchange for Hamas hostages this week.
The New York Times: “Their release is through bloodshed,” [Mr. Jaabees] said. “The feelings are mixed: It’s a great joy that our daughter will be with us after eight years and the circumstances she experienced, but there is pain and sadness from the oppression we are under.”
One little detail they forgot to mention, however ...
Since the NYT version isn’t clear, the reason she is disfigured is that she blew up her car bomb early because she was confronted by an Israeli police officer (Moshe Chen, who was injured in the explosion and still has not fully recovered) before she could reach her target. pic.twitter.com/MsK3dqc3ry— AG (@AGHamilton29) November 26, 2023
Yeah.
'Her story was featured in the documentary “Advocate” about the Israeli lawyer who represented her, Lea Tsemel, that was released in 2019 and was shortlisted for an Academy Award. Ms. Tsemel floated the idea that Ms. Jaabees might have been depressed and trying to commit what’s known as “suicide by cop,” according to write-ups of the film.'
Really now.
Even after an update to the story to provide this detail, the NYT still simply states her 'car exploded.' 'She was arrested that year after her car exploded at a checkpoint near Jerusalem in the West Bank, leaving her disfigured and an Israeli police officer seriously injured.'
Could happen to anyone, right?
You know I’m really starting to think that allowing institutional capture by antisemites in the name of wokeness was a bad idea https://t.co/B9AqzRdPwC— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 26, 2023
I question the "news judgment." Since NYT intentionally seeks to deceive via the headline, ask yourself: why choose to write about her at all, given that otherwise it's a random "human interest" story, not newsworthy?— Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 26, 2023
Because these people are the *real* victims, is the answer. https://t.co/8yMa0xBLHy
Think about what it says that this terrorist is both revered in #Resistance circles and covered for by the New York Times https://t.co/6QXf7qp8ed— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 26, 2023
Describing an attempted suicide car bomber as "a disfigured woman whose case has become well known" is like referring to Ed Gein as "an interior decorator with innovative style" https://t.co/ZSHGCOpSh3— Donny Ferguson (donnyferguson.substack.com) (@DonnyFerguson) November 26, 2023
But, you see, her 'car exploded.'
This murderous woman bears the physical consequences of The Pattern which disfigures every aspect of Palestinian society. Where are the Palestinian fighters who reject these terrorists as unworthy of Palestinian peoplehood? Where are their heroes for rebirth and enlightenment? https://t.co/FLm60aI8D6— David Kedmey (@DKedmey) November 26, 2023
This shouldn't shock me anymore but it still does.— Mike Morrison 🦬 (@MikeKMorrison) November 26, 2023
How can these NYT journalists sleep at night? https://t.co/i0kxSKbHVL
It's almost like the journalists involved sympathize with her.
Tired of these people being celebrated as heroes.— Kirby Marshall (@TheLongshipAge) November 26, 2023
Straight to Gitmo for that journalist.— Jeeenyus (@MegaDufus) November 26, 2023
She was just a peace loving Palestinian until those evil zionist blew up her bomb of peace... Terrible, just terrible...— Paul Davis (@ToadSprockett) November 26, 2023
Weird. right?
We must recognize the humanity and dignity of every Palestinian life.— Tahreem Wasif (@lostin_dreamxx) November 26, 2023
WE STAND WITH PALESTINE
Why indeed.
Why are Western media this dishonest? And doubly so, because they like to falsely portray Hamas militants as victims all the while pretending their coverage is neutral and balanced. At least be honest about it. Just say you support them and be done with it. https://t.co/nvf6L5oq6E— Ivan Robaina Bychko (@IvanTheFreest) November 26, 2023
Nothing like omitting important context (suicide bomber who survived the detonation) in the headline for some top-notch journalism quality. https://t.co/4VBVApsI0m— Eyal Frank (@Eyal_Frank) November 26, 2023
Rather than present a neutral portrayal of the facts, it's almost as if the writers hold a specific bias and want a specific message to be presented in their reporting.
No.
Can't be.
***
