'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial Discrimination

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on November 25, 2023
meme

Conservatives are suing to shut down the Abundant Birth Project which offers $1,000 to black pregnant women in order to assist with financial concerns surrounding pregnancy complications. The only problem is, the program only provides funds based on race, which is illegal.

'Designed to counter the “obstetric racism” that researchers say leads a disproportionate number of African American people to die from childbirth, the project has provided 150 pregnant Black and Pacific Islander San Franciscans a $1,000 monthly stipend.'

The article above argues, 'The litigation is part of a growing national effort by conservative groups to eliminate racial preferences in a wide range of institutions following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found race-conscious admissions to colleges and universities to be unconstitutional.'

Seems simple enough, right?

Welp.

The left is absolutely FURIOUS.

justmindy
Exactly.

Some context.

But who has time for the law. We have a narrative to spread!

For fighting literal racial discrimination?

Once you get past all the hysterical, theatrical screeching noises.

Some things are just straightforward. You aren't allowed to discriminate based on race, it's that simple. It isn't some grand plan to harm anyone or built on malicious biases. Why can't the left just follow the rules like everyone else?

***

