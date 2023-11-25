'Constitution Says No.' The Left is FURIOUS Conservatives Are Suing to Stop Racial Discrimination

Conservatives are suing to shut down the Abundant Birth Project which offers $1,000 to black pregnant women in order to assist with financial concerns surrounding pregnancy complications. The only problem is, the program only provides funds based on race, which is illegal.

'Designed to counter the “obstetric racism” that researchers say leads a disproportionate number of African American people to die from childbirth, the project has provided 150 pregnant Black and Pacific Islander San Franciscans a $1,000 monthly stipend.'

The article above argues, 'The litigation is part of a growing national effort by conservative groups to eliminate racial preferences in a wide range of institutions following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found race-conscious admissions to colleges and universities to be unconstitutional.'

Seems simple enough, right?

Welp.

Conservative groups have sued to shut down the Abundant Birth Project, which provides 150 pregnant Black San Franciscans a $1,000 monthly stipend



They allege the project illegally discriminates by giving the stipend only to people of a specific race https://t.co/UeNiDKXMWW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 24, 2023

The left is absolutely FURIOUS.

Today, Black babies are more than 2x as likely to die in their 1st year than white babies, due to racism - a wider disparity now than 15 yrs b4 the end of slavery (white enslavers had a $$ interest in keeping Black babies alive!!!).



These suits are sick and the intent is clear. https://t.co/Mels9V6lb9 — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) November 24, 2023

Imagine how sick your soul has to be to spend time and money on this https://t.co/iP2O6B4Fkf — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) November 24, 2023

Every time Black Women create something that supports and benefit Black women, conservative white people are the ones offended.



This is appalling. https://t.co/v6xisvr3Z3 — Je'lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) November 24, 2023

Because Conservatives aren’t really pro-life. They want low-income families with newborns to suffer, and if someone finds a way to alleviate that suffering, they want to shut them down also. So gross. How do we support Abundant Birth Project? https://t.co/0vviD4COxS — Ari, MBA 🤎✡️ (@imariyahall) November 24, 2023

Exactly.

What did San Francisco expect would happen when they created blatantly race-based welfare programs? https://t.co/jtAzsHyWQa — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 25, 2023

Some context.

Not only is this project publicly funded—a facial violation of the 14th Amendment—it is just one of several guaranteed income programs that explicitly discriminate based on race.https://t.co/gbgdUozNy6 https://t.co/pLTONs3XZq — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) November 25, 2023

But who has time for the law. We have a narrative to spread!

BREAKING



WHITE LAWYERS V.

BLACK BABIES



The race specific bias of American medicine means Black babies die 2.4 x the rate of White babies. SO conservative legal groups sue a program for helping Black mothers. Why? It is race specific #AffirmativeAction 4 dying babies. Outrageous https://t.co/OhQcamT2PG — Rev. & Prof. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) November 24, 2023

The pro-lifers have, once again, made it harder for mothers with limited means to raise their babies. https://t.co/UGvQGqYhAS — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 24, 2023

This program was created because black and brown women were getting the worst care when pregnant, and they were dying in childbirth. — MssOcotoberr (@Mssoctoberr) November 24, 2023

For fighting literal racial discrimination?

How can we sue the conservative group for legal discrimination while also labeling them a hate group ? — hi! I’m Myi 😄 (@myi_savie) November 24, 2023

If white people can't have something they will take it, steal it or destroy it. — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) November 24, 2023

Ahh I get it. They’re pro-life just except when it comes to Black lives. — isa watson (@isadwatson) November 24, 2023

They only want white women to have babies! It was never about us! — Anita Wills (@bwdn2008) November 25, 2023

Once you get past all the hysterical, theatrical screeching noises.

Well, it is blatantly unconstitutional... so there is that. — Caleb-Matt Williams 🇺🇸🐘🏳️‍🌈 (@amicusets) November 25, 2023

Some things are just straightforward. You aren't allowed to discriminate based on race, it's that simple. It isn't some grand plan to harm anyone or built on malicious biases. Why can't the left just follow the rules like everyone else?

***

