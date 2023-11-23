Rep. Cori Bush Appalled by 'Blatant Misogynoir' Against Kamala Harris
The Left in Tears Over Native American Tribe in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Waving Palestinian Flag

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on November 23, 2023
Twitchy

What do Native Americans in the US and Palestinians in Gaza have in common? The left, apparently. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts decided to use their float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to wave the Palestinian flag and the left is absolutely losing their minds.

Of course, normally comparing Native American tribes with genocidal religious extremists who brutally massacre women and children would be seen an inappropriate.

But, not today!

The left really seems to believe Palestinians are 'indigenous' despite the inconvenient fact Jewish city names remained consistent from Biblical times to present day. But, on with the narrative!

This is ... wow.

If you have your own float in the biggest holiday parade of the year, are you really not 'free?'

And on and on it goes. Facts? What facts! We have solidarity and virtue signaling to do!

***

