The Left in Tears Over Native American Tribe in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Waving Palestinian Flag

What do Native Americans in the US and Palestinians in Gaza have in common? The left, apparently. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts decided to use their float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to wave the Palestinian flag and the left is absolutely losing their minds.

BREAKING: INDIGENOUS SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINE



The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Massachusetts stands in solidarity with Palestine during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade pic.twitter.com/e6TNbqZp6e — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) November 23, 2023

Of course, normally comparing Native American tribes with genocidal religious extremists who brutally massacre women and children would be seen an inappropriate.

But, not today!

This is what solidarity looks like ✊🏾🇵🇸 https://t.co/dnfSXWTMzS — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 23, 2023

The left really seems to believe Palestinians are 'indigenous' despite the inconvenient fact Jewish city names remained consistent from Biblical times to present day. But, on with the narrative!

This made me burst into tears. Solidarity for indigenous people everywhere always 🤍 https://t.co/fgPvobnqXw — nadia 🕊️ (@thenadianoor) November 23, 2023

First Nations and Indigenous groups around the world stand with Palestine. A people who have been subjected to settler-colonial genocide recognize that same crime when it is committed again, even an ocean away. https://t.co/p85iUUp7wU — Captain Leif Iron-Leg (@justice4Leif) November 23, 2023

The irony of white people being upset that indigenous persons of this country, who are victims of genocide here, are standing in solidarity of Palestinians, who are victims of genocide being funded by America, is not lost on me. #FreePalaestine https://t.co/tyEhlygtD2 — Dannea Anquinette (@Dannea__) November 23, 2023

This is ... wow.

During the parade in New York the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe held up the Palestinian flag in solidarity 🇵🇸



The assault on #Gaza brought the struggle the native tribes and the Palestinians closer than ever before ✌️ https://t.co/HzJPiuKVfp pic.twitter.com/Y2gJOFw3rE — Rana Jarhum رنا جرهوم (@rana_jarhum) November 23, 2023

Indigenous people stand with 🇵🇸. This is one of the largest holiday events in the country!! It’s a ripple effect we will not stand by idly and allow injustice! https://t.co/SttUMUxCRU — Ace Boogie (@TjIdonor) November 23, 2023

Oppressed people recognize other oppressed people, it’s just how things are in the world. The same applies for privilege! https://t.co/Q2UWQI88qI — VictimhoodIsNotaStateOfBeing (@UnitedPieces) November 23, 2023

If you have your own float in the biggest holiday parade of the year, are you really not 'free?'

From Mashpee to Gaza and around to globe - none of us are free until we're all free. https://t.co/RLLMug8vhd — Read the Combahee River Collective Statement ⚾🚎 (@TheRedHeadWrite) November 23, 2023

And on and on it goes. Facts? What facts! We have solidarity and virtue signaling to do!

***

