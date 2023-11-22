'This is Who They Are.' Real Journalism Outs 'Palestinian Feminist' as Clear Hamas Terrorist Supporter

You might have noticed that in the majority of media, Palestinian perspectives are given privilege and always positioned in sympathetic ways. Well not by THIS journalist, possibly the last living example of real journalism in the world.

Advertisement

Watch.

This anchor isn't going to take bullsh*t about Hamas being a resistance movement, and it shows. Watch till end. pic.twitter.com/Si5W7dNcsS — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) November 21, 2023

This is an important clip for several reasons.



1. This woman lives in the West Bank under the PA. Very much sees Hamas as “freedom fighters.” Hamas support extends outside Gaza (polling shows this too).



2. This woman doesn’t believe that the rape of civilians qualifies as… https://t.co/JkgQbhRFwA — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 22, 2023

This is an important clip for several reasons.

1. This woman lives in the West Bank under the PA. Very much sees Hamas as “freedom fighters.” Hamas support extends outside Gaza (polling shows this too).

2. This woman doesn’t believe that the rape of civilians qualifies as terrorism.

3. She’s impervious to reason.

Tribal antisemitism in the Arab world is impenetrable. It is not able to be reasoned with or mollified by land or diplomacy. This woman is delusional, but her opinion is probably one of the less ridiculous ones (yikes).

Pro-Palestinian activists rarely hide their true intentions or feelings. Western media simply refuse to listen.

1400 people - no, no, it was 1200!



Oh, well, then. That's completely different. That 200 person difference makes it totally not terrorism./s — Cpt. Fuzzy Boots (@cptfuzzyboots) November 22, 2023

“Tribal antisemitism in the Arab world is impenetrable.” This is one of the simplest and best explainers of this entire situation. And it’s one most don’t seem to understand. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) November 22, 2023

Do words even have meaning any longer? Is everything propaganda?

She's the "Director of Palestinian Feminist Organization"?



How's that going so far?



Yeesh. — SomeRandomGuyonThings (@SomeRandoGuy000) November 22, 2023

Sadly, this is the mentality #Israel must confront. An honest, productive discussion would focus on the best strategy for deradicalizing this population and disabusing them of the delusion they can make Israel go away. https://t.co/x3ISbTP7ea — Roger D Klein, MD JD (@RogerDKlein) November 22, 2023

I call it generational hate ... but it's the function of culture, disinformation, Cultists and tribalism ... where members see, hear, learn from, and are raised by only people who believe the same thing.



This tribalism ... ironically, is where America is heading as both "sides"… https://t.co/CUOcNgsRBT — Rich Kelsey (@RichKelsey) November 22, 2023

I call it generational hate ... but it's the function of culture, disinformation, Cultists and tribalism ... where members see, hear, learn from, and are raised by only people who believe the same thing.

This tribalism ... ironically, is where America is heading as both "sides" disassociate from the other, choose their "news" and their circle based on political tribalism. Consistent with it, their tribe is always right, the others are always wrong. Add to that recipe an "education" system that is emotion based rather than reason based, and you can watch a society devolve.

Advertisement

The Middle East is the the end result of all these factors over hundreds of years, mixed in with religion and authoritarianism.

Hamas did inhumane things, to the most brittle and vulnerable of human beings, intentionally, completely unprovoked. They played out the worst nightmares you might have. No cause can justify that. No cause. And they also don't give a crap about that cause.#Hamasectomy #Gaza https://t.co/sQO6Pglt0B — Zohar Elyada (@Zohar_Elyada) November 22, 2023

The part where the Hamas spokesperson is confronted with "Hamas murdered 1220 Israelis" and her response was "it wasn't that many [killed] The Israelis inflated it." Anchor called it out. 12 IS too many. God bless the civilians https://t.co/e5WTgV90t2 — Christopher (@csh310psk) November 22, 2023

Is anyone out there listening?

This is the core problem that soft-minded Westerners need to grasp. This woman’s insane belief that Hamas is a righteous band of freedom-fighters on the level of Nelson Mandela is representative of the views of most people in Gaza. How do you make peace with that? https://t.co/47wUUtdSEk — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) November 22, 2023

At least one journalist is.

I rarely see journalists pushing back like this, it’s nice to see people calling a spade a spade..



Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, ISIS, Al Qaeda, IRCG are all terrorist organisations and they all need to be called out for and treated as such https://t.co/1rpYWzKEut — Sharon 🏝️🐬🐚☀️ (@usamabroad) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

The left/media want a specific narrative and Pro-Palestinian activists are more than happy to give it to them. It takes real journalism to expose these lies and force the public to confront what is really going on.

Keep up the good work!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!