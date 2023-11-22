CNN Leaves Out Why Mother's Daughter Was an Israeli Prisoner
'This is Who They Are.' Real Journalism Outs 'Palestinian Feminist' as Clear Hamas Terrorist Supporter

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:00 PM on November 22, 2023
Twitter

You might have noticed that in the majority of media, Palestinian perspectives are given privilege and always positioned in sympathetic ways. Well not by THIS journalist, possibly the last living example of real journalism in the world.

Watch.

This is an important clip for several reasons.  

1. This woman lives in the West Bank under the PA. Very much sees Hamas as “freedom fighters.” Hamas support extends outside Gaza (polling shows this too). 

2. This woman doesn’t believe that the rape of civilians qualifies as terrorism.  

3. She’s impervious to reason. 

Tribal antisemitism in the Arab world is impenetrable. It is not able to be reasoned with or mollified by land or diplomacy. This woman is delusional, but her opinion is probably one of the less ridiculous ones (yikes).

Pro-Palestinian activists rarely hide their true intentions or feelings. Western media simply refuse to listen.

Do words even have meaning any longer? Is everything propaganda?

I call it generational hate ... but it's the function of culture, disinformation, Cultists and tribalism ... where members see, hear, learn from, and are raised by only people who believe the same thing. 

This tribalism ... ironically, is where America is heading as both "sides" disassociate from the other, choose their "news" and their circle based on political tribalism. Consistent with it, their tribe is always right, the others are always wrong. Add to that recipe an "education" system that is emotion based rather than reason based, and you can watch a society devolve. 

The Middle East is the the end result of all these factors over hundreds of years, mixed in with religion and authoritarianism.

Is anyone out there listening?

At least one journalist is.

The left/media want a specific narrative and Pro-Palestinian activists are more than happy to give it to them. It takes real journalism to expose these lies and force the public to confront what is really going on.

Keep up the good work!

***

