'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time

Few things are as obnoxious as wealthy politicians begging people for money to fund their reelection campaigns. When those politicians actively work against America, it's even worse!

Enter Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

I need your support – please don't scroll past this: — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2023

Oh, honey.

No.

I’ll happily donate a plane ticket for your departure. ✈️ 🎫 👋 — Shannon 🇺🇸I stand with America (@thewriterme) November 14, 2023

Maybe Hamas will donate to you. Try asking them. You never know, right? — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) November 14, 2023

Interesting how your Ad begging for money pops up as your supporters are rioting outside the DNC. Pretty sure your party has had it with you. — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) November 16, 2023

I’m not in your district, but I’m going to donate to whoever is running against you. — Lucy Stone 🇮🇱 (@lucystone1871) November 12, 2023

'What if we told you that powerful special interest groups are ready to spend unlimited sums of money in order to stop our progressive movement?'

Now who could she be talking about?

Oh yeah.

Always the victim.

If what AIPAC was lobbying for was truly popular in our districts, they wouldn’t need to spend millions to smear us.



We win because we fight for the people we represent, not Republican Super PACs.



Help us build a grassroots effort to defeat them: https://t.co/AlgmhYo5fL https://t.co/7S2YPKsByr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 15, 2023

These politicians are nothing more than performance artists who are used to launder money. It's been going on for decades. https://t.co/SPEOqg0NkC — BeyondTheNewsFan 🚫🥾🐍 (@BeyondTheNews63) November 17, 2023

I would happy donate in exchange for your resignation. https://t.co/BrVvo60yfj — Domestic Terrorist 🐺 (@domestic415) November 15, 2023

Ask Iran to fund you like they fund Hamas and Hezbollah. https://t.co/J4Q9PUOMlA — Carl Wheless (@carlwheless) November 13, 2023

Sorry, hell hasn't frozen over yet. https://t.co/sujipo4Zcf — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) November 16, 2023

Politics is all about compromise.

Stop supporting genocide of the Jewish people, then we can talk. https://t.co/8ONKHTzMnD — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) November 18, 2023

Her resume consists entirely of spreading vile hatred on Twitter/X.

Never! Your opponent will receive my donation: You must become unemployable @IlhanMN https://t.co/tTv5pljpxZ — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) November 13, 2023

There is NOTHING you can say or do to make us want to support your campaign. https://t.co/VgJZEZIMMt — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 16, 2023

Now there's the most important question.

Why would anyone support someone who HATES America??? https://t.co/8YIQ9SbrxF — ❦༄❀✟ ᴸᵃᵘʳᵃ ✟❀༄❦ (@ljspeacewithin) November 17, 2023

A politician should be able to stand on their own record rather than desperately pleading for money to fight 'smear' campaigns. Don't your supporters know all about you, Ilhan? Are we sensing some dissent in the Squad fan club?

***

