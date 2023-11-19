'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time

'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:30 PM on November 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Few things are as obnoxious as wealthy politicians begging people for money to fund their reelection campaigns. When those politicians actively work against America, it's even worse!

Enter Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Oh, honey.

No.

'What if we told you that powerful special interest groups are ready to spend unlimited sums of money in order to stop our progressive movement?'

Now who could she be talking about?

Oh yeah.

Always the victim.

Politics is all about compromise.

Her resume consists entirely of spreading vile hatred on Twitter/X.

Now there's the most important question.

A politician should be able to stand on their own record rather than desperately pleading for money to fight 'smear' campaigns. Don't your supporters know all about you, Ilhan? Are we sensing some dissent in the Squad fan club?

***

