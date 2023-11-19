'Just Wrong About Everything.' New York Magazine Writer Embarrassed by Silly Argument to Defund Israel

A common observation about the left is they really have no idea what they are talking about. Every strongly held opinion or belief seems to be based on a fantasy or outright false information. Yet they smugly lecture on.

Israel has a higher per capita GDP than Germany, France, or Britain. “Abolishing” aid to it, and redirecting those dollars to genuinely needy countries, would be a good idea even if Israel’s conduct were unimpeachable https://t.co/e6uYgwyU3E — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) November 19, 2023

Oh.

This is really patently false -- I don't know where Eric gets his data but Israel has a lower GDP ($49,789) than Germany/France/UK ($63,522, $54,989, $54, 266 respectively) and had THE HIGHEST cost of living/salary ratio in the OECD in 2022 with massive gaps between rich & poor: https://t.co/pCHFWdPkMG — Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn (@SaraHirschhorn1) November 19, 2023

The misinformation is strong.

It’s morally scandalous that a rich country like Israel receives “aid” at a time when 700 million people are still living in extreme poverty. https://t.co/Au2jEQqTQj — Tony Annett (@tonyannett) November 19, 2023

Do they even know why America gives aid to other countries?

Our aid decisions should be driven by geopolitical concerns, not countries' GDP. Strategic importance is what matters. There are very real reasons to support poorer nations. But it's all about geopolitical strategy. https://t.co/1nUyhsF9SM — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) November 19, 2023

We give military aid based on alliances and strategic priorities. It’s not global welfare. https://t.co/SnloFqgY1Q — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) November 19, 2023

Yes, except that aid is how we maintain a relationship. There’s more at stake than our “hands” being clean of Israel’s actions. https://t.co/A28A5ukOh9 — Idiot People 🇺🇦 (@pplthatridiots) November 19, 2023

We don’t punish our allies for being successful. https://t.co/hJMCiJBgwH — Melanie Jean (@princessmom122) November 19, 2023

While we're on the subject.

Abolish NATO while you're at it? Because that's implicit aid to Germany, France, and Britain. — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) November 19, 2023

America gives more aid every year to rest of the Middle East.



So aid to Israel is trivial . — Dinakaran (@Dharmapurinerd) November 19, 2023

One would think.

Abandoning democratic allies because some believe that Hamas/Al Qaeda/ISIS/Bin Laden are the good guys is a bad idea. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 19, 2023

That's not even close to accurate. "Intelligencer." Ironic. — Adam Greenberg (@AdamGreenberg20) November 19, 2023

Bottom line.

Literally no other country in the world has its very existence threatened and it civilians attacked and killed as regularly as Israel. Aid to Israel is one of the most compassionate, humanitarian possible uses of U.S. dollars. — Jonathan Vankin (@jonvankin) November 19, 2023

Always so certain in their arguments and yet they rarely even perform the most basic of Google searches. Just moral superiority and smug self-righteous satisfaction they must be right.

***

