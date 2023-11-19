Even California Democrats Can't Quell the Pro-Palestinian Mob. Activists Take Over CA Dem Convention

You'd think the Democrats would be golden with the pro-Palestinian crowd considering the Squad's dedication to spreading Hamas propaganda.

But, as the Democrats routinely discover, their lip service rarely satisfies the activist mob.

Advertisement

Thousands are occupying California Democratic Convention in Sacramento, both floors of the building completely shut down. CEASEFIRE NOW @POTUS pic.twitter.com/Zrkmx8S5G7 — Ariel Koren (@ariel_koko) November 19, 2023

CA Dems Convention has now had to cancel all their caucus meetings, including the Dems for Israel caucus… CEASEFIRE NOW!!!! — Ariel Koren (@ariel_koko) November 19, 2023

@POTUS @TeamPelosi THIS is the CA Dems Convention right now! CA Dems had to postpone delegate voting til tomorrow cuz it’s shut down. How much more blood on your hands until you listen to the MASSES (and 80% of your own party!)? We’ve been here since morning & not getting tired. pic.twitter.com/0xWy2ZbHKI — Ariel Koren (@ariel_koko) November 19, 2023

Poor Democrats.

They just can't win.

So insurrections are permissible when "ceasefire" is concerned? I thought they were kind of frowned upon, myself. But I am sure there are exceptions. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) November 19, 2023

This is what insurrection looks like.



Shutting down a Democratic convention. There will be no democracy if this continues. https://t.co/BFn9Ziexqw — reuben e katz (@rekatz) November 19, 2023

No, no. They just want to chant and cause trouble in public. They don't care about solving problems.

Can’t think of a more effective way to bring about peace in the Middle East than to cause a ruckus in … {checks notes} … {checks notes again} … Sacramento? https://t.co/ATEzeBlm8h — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2023

Do they even know what they want?

Here is an example of democrat woke liberals not getting their way and pretty soon violence will ensue. https://t.co/dUHE6waq4K — Tman (@OohYaBaba) November 19, 2023

The protest business is always booming.

There must have been a sale on Palestinian flags this week.



Are those in stock everywhere? https://t.co/APFATTAahO — Jbotcher (@Jbotcher1) November 19, 2023

Democracy is preventing democracy from happening.

This is the beauty of democracy. #CeasefireNowInGaza https://t.co/gpZRVTXnQW — Former Bernie Supporter for #ZeroCovid (@teambernie27001) November 19, 2023

This sure looks like democracy!

From @CA_Dem communications director Shery Yang:



"Due to circumstances beyond our control, & for the safety and security of our delegates & convention participants, we are canceling tonight’s caucus meetings, hospitality suites, & VoteFest taking place at the convention center.” — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) November 19, 2023

Advertisement

Yeah, the impact is they shut down their own party's ability to function. Good job.

Wow…pro-Palestinian protestors have a major impact on CA Democratic convention https://t.co/A0CSyuYHDo — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 19, 2023

The Democrat party is self destructing. https://t.co/Rjatc9M6W5 — Brad Swan (@BradSwan18) November 19, 2023

Protest is kind of a religious exercise for the left. They don't really seem to care what happens or what they accomplish. As long as they cause other people inconvenience and shut things down. That seems to satisfy them.

Great job, Democrats.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!