'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires...
'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve...
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: 'I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for...
The Death of Matthew Perna Should Haunt His Prosecutors Every Day
Take the L! Corey DeAngelis Embarrasses TX Rep (and Troll) Gene Wu AGAIN...
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilari...
Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread Takes Media APART for Fueling Rise in Antisemitism
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After...
Adam Kinzinger Melts DOWN Like a Frothy-Mouthed Harpy After Mike Lee Calls for...
Author (Liar) Claiming Israeli Helicopters Killed Israelis at Music Festival Dragged So Mu...
You Won’t Believe HOW MUCH the University of Michigan Spends on DEI Staff
WaPo: Israel's War Is Separating Palestinian Babies From Their Mothers

Even California Democrats Can't Quell the Pro-Palestinian Mob. Activists Take Over CA Dem Convention

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on November 19, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

You'd think the Democrats would be golden with the pro-Palestinian crowd considering the Squad's dedication to spreading Hamas propaganda.

But, as the Democrats routinely discover, their lip service rarely satisfies the activist mob.

Advertisement

Poor Democrats.

They just can't win.

No, no. They just want to chant and cause trouble in public. They don't care about solving problems.

Recommended

'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Do they even know what they want?

The protest business is always booming.

Democracy is preventing democracy from happening.

This sure looks like democracy!

Advertisement

Yeah, the impact is they shut down their own party's ability to function. Good job.

Protest is kind of a religious exercise for the left. They don't really seem to care what happens or what they accomplish. As long as they cause other people inconvenience and shut things down. That seems to satisfy them.

Great job, Democrats.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time
Chad Felix Greene
'Jews Were Asking for It.' Former Human Rights Watch Exec Implies Jews Deserve Antisemitism
Chad Felix Greene
And BOOM: Mike Lee Leaves Liz Cheney SPEECHLESS With Just ONE Question After She Snaps at Him over J6
Sam J.
She's Getting DUMBER in Real-Time: AOC DEMANDING Conditions on Israel Aid BACKFIRES Hilariously
Sam J.
'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For Show
Chad Felix Greene
Jon Lovitz Takes on Horde of Ignorant, Nasty Antisemitic Nobs Accusing Israel of Genocide ... and WINS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Maybe Ask Hamas for Donations.' Rep. Ilhan Omar's Plea for Campaign Cash Backfires Big Time Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement