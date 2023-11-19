'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For Show

The Death of Matthew Perna Should Haunt His Prosecutors Every Day
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:30 PM on November 19, 2023
Peter Byrne/PA via AP

The left likes to remind us of how good and morally superior and enlightened they are in any given situation, but MP Jeremy Corbyn should probably win an award for this narcassistic display.

Unless this is a direct message to Hamas, we aren't quite sure what his argument is here. Hamas started a war and put their own citizens in direct danger placing their weapons locations in civilian areas on purpose. But none of that matters to the fantasy of the Social Justice champions on the world.

Also, everyone on the left seems to be completely uninterested in the Jewish lives Hamas targeted on 10/7, and the lives of people from all over the world, as a result of their brutal, unprovoked terrorist attack.

That'll do it!

If only Israel stops defending itself from relentless genocidal attacks, maybe those children we keep hearing about can finally play outside in a cartoon reality only the left fantasizes about. Hamas is ready to play nice!

Obviously.

***

Tags: HAMAS IDF ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFT PALESTINIANS PROPAGANDA

