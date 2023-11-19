'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For Show

The left likes to remind us of how good and morally superior and enlightened they are in any given situation, but MP Jeremy Corbyn should probably win an award for this narcassistic display.
Do Palestinians not scream in agony as they watch their friends and family die?— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 19, 2023
Do Palestinian children not deserve to laugh and play with their friends at school?
Do Palestinian lives not matter?
To save what is left of our common humanity, we need a ceasefire now.
Unless this is a direct message to Hamas, we aren't quite sure what his argument is here. Hamas started a war and put their own citizens in direct danger placing their weapons locations in civilian areas on purpose. But none of that matters to the fantasy of the Social Justice champions on the world.
Tell that to your friends at Hamas who use all Gazans as human shields. Tell them to release the hostages pic.twitter.com/45I2axJeNA— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 19, 2023
Did you contact your #HamasNazi buddies why they don’t return the hostages, stop their missile barrages on Israel from all directions, and hand over their leaders to the International Criminal Court to be charged with war crimes? That would solve the predicament of Gaza’s…— Robert Barzelay 🇮🇱 🇳🇱 (@18PigsDontFly) November 19, 2023
Once again, Jeremy Corbyn is demonstrating his association with terrorism. pic.twitter.com/2Qgx8IonzJ— Guy Uoliel (@jewuner) November 19, 2023
Then pick up the phone, call your ‘friends’ in Hamas, get them to return the hostages and stop wanting to kill every Jew everywhere… https://t.co/FG1XVb2q8T— Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) November 19, 2023
Also, everyone on the left seems to be completely uninterested in the Jewish lives Hamas targeted on 10/7, and the lives of people from all over the world, as a result of their brutal, unprovoked terrorist attack.
Do Jewish lives not matter to you?— Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 19, 2023
After all, it was your 'friends' from the Hamas who initiated this ruthless war, by massacring, butchering, burning, raping, mutilating and taking hostage our children, women, elderly and innocent? https://t.co/vHH7JeAYpq
If you do not help to get rid of Hamas - you are only making sure that the next generation of Palestinian children also do not get to laugh and play with their friends at school...— David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023
That's the truth - not that you care about it.https://t.co/b65vv8Saop
Do Israelis not scream in agony as they watch their friends and family die?— We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) November 19, 2023
Do Israeli children not deserve to laugh and play with their friends at school?
Do Israeli lives not matter?
It is abundantly clear that this rancid, antisemitic old scrote does not think so https://t.co/zkuiUAg9U4
Comrades, I am joining our Jeremy in calling for an absolute capitulation to Hamas.— Climate Warrior🐬 #ClimateJustice🇵🇸#BDS⚧️ 🌈🇺🇦 (@ClimateWarrior7) November 19, 2023
I am sure if we just leave them alone they won't bother anyone from now on.
Many of them have suffered difficult childhoods and are more in need of hugs than punishment. https://t.co/MIEWOe6uR7
That'll do it!
If only Israel stops defending itself from relentless genocidal attacks, maybe those children we keep hearing about can finally play outside in a cartoon reality only the left fantasizes about. Hamas is ready to play nice!
Obviously.
