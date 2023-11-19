'All About THEM': Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us the Left's Humanity is All For Show

The left likes to remind us of how good and morally superior and enlightened they are in any given situation, but MP Jeremy Corbyn should probably win an award for this narcassistic display.

Do Palestinians not scream in agony as they watch their friends and family die?



Do Palestinian children not deserve to laugh and play with their friends at school?



Do Palestinian lives not matter?



To save what is left of our common humanity, we need a ceasefire now. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 19, 2023

Unless this is a direct message to Hamas, we aren't quite sure what his argument is here. Hamas started a war and put their own citizens in direct danger placing their weapons locations in civilian areas on purpose. But none of that matters to the fantasy of the Social Justice champions on the world.

Tell that to your friends at Hamas who use all Gazans as human shields. Tell them to release the hostages pic.twitter.com/45I2axJeNA — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 19, 2023

Did you contact your #HamasNazi buddies why they don’t return the hostages, stop their missile barrages on Israel from all directions, and hand over their leaders to the International Criminal Court to be charged with war crimes? That would solve the predicament of Gaza’s… — Robert Barzelay 🇮🇱 🇳🇱 (@18PigsDontFly) November 19, 2023

Once again, Jeremy Corbyn is demonstrating his association with terrorism. pic.twitter.com/2Qgx8IonzJ — Guy Uoliel (@jewuner) November 19, 2023

Then pick up the phone, call your ‘friends’ in Hamas, get them to return the hostages and stop wanting to kill every Jew everywhere… https://t.co/FG1XVb2q8T — Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) November 19, 2023

Also, everyone on the left seems to be completely uninterested in the Jewish lives Hamas targeted on 10/7, and the lives of people from all over the world, as a result of their brutal, unprovoked terrorist attack.

Do Jewish lives not matter to you?



After all, it was your 'friends' from the Hamas who initiated this ruthless war, by massacring, butchering, burning, raping, mutilating and taking hostage our children, women, elderly and innocent? https://t.co/vHH7JeAYpq — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 19, 2023

If you do not help to get rid of Hamas - you are only making sure that the next generation of Palestinian children also do not get to laugh and play with their friends at school...



That's the truth - not that you care about it.https://t.co/b65vv8Saop — David Collier (@mishtal) November 19, 2023

Do Israelis not scream in agony as they watch their friends and family die?



Do Israeli children not deserve to laugh and play with their friends at school?



Do Israeli lives not matter?



It is abundantly clear that this rancid, antisemitic old scrote does not think so https://t.co/zkuiUAg9U4 — We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) November 19, 2023

Comrades, I am joining our Jeremy in calling for an absolute capitulation to Hamas.



I am sure if we just leave them alone they won't bother anyone from now on.



Many of them have suffered difficult childhoods and are more in need of hugs than punishment. https://t.co/MIEWOe6uR7 — Climate Warrior🐬 #ClimateJustice🇵🇸#BDS⚧️ 🌈🇺🇦 (@ClimateWarrior7) November 19, 2023

That'll do it!

If only Israel stops defending itself from relentless genocidal attacks, maybe those children we keep hearing about can finally play outside in a cartoon reality only the left fantasizes about. Hamas is ready to play nice!

Obviously.

***

