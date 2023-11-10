'We Have Nowhere Else to Go.' Sobering Reminder of Just What is at Stake if Israel is Destroyed

Many people think it's just about land. Others think it's about religion or who owns the 'Holy Land.' The realities are much more profound and concrete for the Jewish people.

Advertisement

Israel is not only a country, but a singular point of safety and survival for the world's Jewish population.

They told Jews to “go back to Palestina!”



So we did, built a thriving Jewish nation and now, they want us to leave, “go back to Poland!”



They don’t care where we go, they just want us to not have any home to go to. pic.twitter.com/3yZw2Ti7S5 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 10, 2023

We belong! Never Again — Danny Zelaya דני (@therealdannyz) November 11, 2023

History repeating itself.

This is actually what is happening and there's so many people, specially young people, who apparently are not understanding the dangers of such acts.



Antisemitism and persecutions of Jewish community it's just the canary in the mine. https://t.co/2BN4wpW2PO — Elerielina (@elerielina) November 10, 2023

They hate us for merely existing. It shouldn’t take a death camp existing to prove that https://t.co/ajNoQ8r2Kq — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🥁🇺🇦 (@MattBoxer94) November 10, 2023

And that is the point. For Jews to be perpetual refugees https://t.co/hlIDVUCHtP — Richard Mukamal 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@richardmukamal) November 10, 2023

I get lots of silence and blank stares when I say this. #AmYisraelChai https://t.co/DSr2UxCfqK — Samuel Silver 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@drsamsilver) November 11, 2023

#NeverAgainIsNow

we have no where else to go... https://t.co/uOGHj0MJjH — Yuli Erdreich 🌹✡ ♉ 🇮🇱 (@YulifanofMJ) November 10, 2023

Yet, despite the clear warning signs, the left and pro-Palestinian voices seem to determined to ignore them, or in some cases, promote them.

I’m sorry Germans were nasty to your ancestors but that didn’t mean you return the favour to Palestinians. All types of ethnicities have suffered ethnic cleansing, from African nations to Indians to indigenous of North America. Does not mean that they take their trauma and become… — Nauman An (@nauman__an) November 11, 2023

Calm down 😅😅

You guys were choosing between Argentina, Ethiopia & Palestina — Somya Attar (@Nowhere1948) November 11, 2023

"they just want us to not have any home to go"



Gaslighting much?



No Palestinian right of return and their villages, let alone homes razed off the face of the earth, but its all about Me! Me! Me! — Corrupt Britain (@MyVoteDontCount) November 11, 2023

Did you ask the Palestinians permission when you came and occupied their homeland? It’s not the Palestinians problem where you go now. — Samer 🔺 (@Jordaneesh) November 11, 2023

A people who can claim to be victims even when committing genocide. The world has never seen a liar like you.😂 — Osman Alkanlar (@orhan815885) November 10, 2023

Advertisement

You built nothing. You stole the land and you beg for money from the US taxpayer. Real countries don’t need to do that. — Mel (@Saint_Mel_G) November 11, 2023

Apparently, the Jews were 'colonizing' and 'persecuting' the Palestinians 50 years BEFORE the Holocaust.

Umm, you guys had already been colonizing and persecuting Palestinians for 50+ years before that. Nice revisionist history, but we aren't falling for it anymore. — robert mine (@imrobertmine) November 10, 2023

For some, nothing will ever be good enough.

Pay attention to history and to those who ignore it, distort it and lie about it for political gain. They've never made themselves louder or clearer than they are today.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!