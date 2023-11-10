'That's a Moose': Twitter Takes Apart Daily Mail Over Inability to Google Image...
'Jesus Was a Palestinian.' Anti-Israel Liberals Demonstrate, Once Again, How Very Stupid They Are

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on November 10, 2023
AngieArtist

Some things are so dumb it takes you a minute to process the stupidity. It actually hurts the typical brain trying to understand said stupidity.

This is not a problem for the left, however.

Enter This Guy:

We have no idea what a SNEAKO is, but he's got 718.5K followers. So, hope for humanity is pretty much gone.

Let's address the nonsense.

Jesus was a religious, cultural, and ethnic Jew born in Beit Lechem, a Jewish city that was well-established within the former United Kingdom of Israel and then subsequently the Kindgom of Judah. The area had been recently incorporated as a Roman province called Ioudaía - derived from the earlier Jewish Kingdom of Judah and anglicized as Judaea. He grew up in Galilee, which initially wasn't part of Roman Judea but a separate Roman client state. 

He would have considered himself a Jew, descended from the house and line of [Jewish] King David, living in the land given by God to the sons of Israel after He delivered them from bondage in Egypt, and from which prior to that bondage his ancestors had also come.  He would never have known the phrase "Syria Palaestina" because the Romans didn't restyle the region with this name until after the Bar Kokhba revolt, which occurred roughly a century after Jesus' time.  

There is good reason to believe the name change occurred, at least in part, as a punishment meant to disassociate the Jews from their ancestral homeland and insult them by reference to their historical enemies, the Philistines - who, by most agreed upon accounts today, were neither Arab nor Semitic, but probably of Greek origin.

Obvi.

Not that this particular historical scholar is alone in this thinking.

Oof.

Like trying to stop an ocean of idiocy with a bucket.

It just never ends.

***

