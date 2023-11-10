'Jesus Was a Palestinian.' Anti-Israel Liberals Demonstrate, Once Again, How Very Stupid They Are

Some things are so dumb it takes you a minute to process the stupidity. It actually hurts the typical brain trying to understand said stupidity.

This is not a problem for the left, however.

Enter This Guy:

Jesus was Palestinian — SNEAKO (@sneako) November 10, 2023

We have no idea what a SNEAKO is, but he's got 718.5K followers. So, hope for humanity is pretty much gone.

Let's address the nonsense.

I mean this is very dumb for obvious reasons. And, if you want to get pedantic -- and you should! -- Roman Palestine wasn't even instituted until the Bar Kokhba rebellion in the second century (still around 500 years before Arabs showed up.) https://t.co/RpN3P15IW4 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 10, 2023

Jesus was a Jew from Judea.



Referring to him as the name that was given to the land by Roman occupiers is a form of colonial revisionism.



Hope this helps! https://t.co/wx4Z9NIgt8 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 10, 2023

Jesus was a religious, cultural, and ethnic Jew born in Beit Lechem, a Jewish city that was well-established within the former United Kingdom of Israel and then subsequently the Kindgom of Judah. The area had been recently incorporated as a Roman province called Ioudaía - derived… https://t.co/BmTHP6jvPf — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) November 10, 2023

Jesus was a religious, cultural, and ethnic Jew born in Beit Lechem, a Jewish city that was well-established within the former United Kingdom of Israel and then subsequently the Kindgom of Judah. The area had been recently incorporated as a Roman province called Ioudaía - derived from the earlier Jewish Kingdom of Judah and anglicized as Judaea. He grew up in Galilee, which initially wasn't part of Roman Judea but a separate Roman client state.

He would have considered himself a Jew, descended from the house and line of [Jewish] King David, living in the land given by God to the sons of Israel after He delivered them from bondage in Egypt, and from which prior to that bondage his ancestors had also come. He would never have known the phrase "Syria Palaestina" because the Romans didn't restyle the region with this name until after the Bar Kokhba revolt, which occurred roughly a century after Jesus' time.

There is good reason to believe the name change occurred, at least in part, as a punishment meant to disassociate the Jews from their ancestral homeland and insult them by reference to their historical enemies, the Philistines - who, by most agreed upon accounts today, were neither Arab nor Semitic, but probably of Greek origin.

Obvi.

There was no such thing as Palestinian back then.



Jesus was Jewish. https://t.co/hPt0x3nmft — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) November 10, 2023

He was a Jew for Judea



Fact: Streamers are retarded https://t.co/icWVlsIgVU — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 10, 2023

Source: just trust me bro https://t.co/dbS0w1UUMu — mouthy mom (@mouthy_mom_) November 10, 2023

Not that this particular historical scholar is alone in this thinking.

🇵🇸✝️ “He [Jesus] was a Palestinian refugee” says a Christian Pastor. pic.twitter.com/HcumxTTHkh — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 5, 2023

Just a reminder for the christian zionists that Jesus was Palestinian — ZAYNA🇵🇸 FREE PALESTINE (@sitcomabed) November 7, 2023

Jesus was born in Palestine. That man is Palestinian. Bethlehem is in the West Bank. — martha (@mxmsworld) November 3, 2023

Oof.

Like trying to stop an ocean of idiocy with a bucket.

It just never ends.

***

