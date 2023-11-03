Jeff Bezos Announces Big Move
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem

School Spirit is Racist Now? Insane Middle School Principal Accuses 13-Year-Old of Wearing Blackface

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:30 PM on November 03, 2023
AngieArtist

The demand for racism far exceeds the supply, as they say. One school principal still went shopping.

As reported by Libs of TikTok:

'A Muirlands Middle School student in San Diego, California has been suspended and completely banned from future sporting events after wearing “war paint” on his face at a La Jolla High School football game. According to Muirland Middle School’s principal, however, this is a clear-cut case of blackface.'

What?!

The student's face was painted by another student, as well as several others. There are no reports he acted badly and he certainly wasn't behaving in a racist way.

'One security guard, who happens to be of African American descent, even reportedly joked with the student to make his “spikes” bigger by adding more paint.'

The 13-year-old didn't even know what 'blackface' was and had to have it explained to him. Nevertheless, the principal determined the offense was intentionally harmful and could not be tolerated.

Insanity.

“My son’s name needs to be cleared…It’s reckless to assume the worst in a child only because he’s white…With such a serious allegation you would think there would be a thorough investigation of intent from all parties,” stated the parent of the student.'

It is obvious schools have far too much power over the lives of students, especially when something this innocent can be so easily twisted, and the singular authority refuses to back down.

***

