'Graveyard of Palestinian Children.' Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ramps Up the Anti-Israel Rhetoric Again

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on November 03, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

The left really cannot help themselves. They spend most of the year complaining about how dangerous 'rightwing rhetoric' is to the safety of the American population, until a topic pops up they want attention for. Then the rhetoric is simply off the charts insane.

Advertisement

The Washington Post provided the fuel.

But Rep. Pressley brought the fire.

A graveyard of Palestinian children.

Really.

Exactly.

Sadly, the propaganda is effective and the fire is raging.

Russia has killed 510 children in Ukraine in more than a year and a half Israel has killed 3,700 children in Gaza (with another 1,000 under the rubble), in less than a month. This means that Israel is killing children in Gaza at a rate that is at least 166X greater than that of Russia in Ukraine.

Where are they getting these numbers again?

How do they know how many children are 'trapped under rubble' exactly?

For clarity, The Germans killed half of the global Jewish population, 6 million. According to the Gaza Health Ministry numbers, 8,000 people have died in Gaza. That would make 0.4% of the 2 million population. Not exactly a 'genocide.'

Regardless of the facts, the narrative keeps burning hotter.

But even the WaPo isn't anti-Israel enough for these people.

No evidence is good enough to condemn Hamas and the weakest of accusations is enough to accuse Israel of war crimes and genocide.

Maybe Rep. Pressley brought some marshmallows to toast over her fire. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEMOCRATS FAKE NEWS GAZA HAMAS IDF ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

