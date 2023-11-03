'Graveyard of Palestinian Children.' Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ramps Up the Anti-Israel Rhetoric Again

The left really cannot help themselves. They spend most of the year complaining about how dangerous 'rightwing rhetoric' is to the safety of the American population, until a topic pops up they want attention for. Then the rhetoric is simply off the charts insane.

The Washington Post provided the fuel.

Children account for 2 out of every 5 civilian deaths in Gaza, surpassing the total number killed across all the world’s conflict zones in any year since 2019, said Save the Children. Families are mourning what feels like the loss of an entire generation. https://t.co/Fh8ofosViS — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 2, 2023

But Rep. Pressley brought the fire.

With children accounting for 2 out of every 5 civilian deaths, Gaza has become a graveyard for Palestinian children.



Babies are buried under mountains of rubble.



Israel must stop the bombing and we must have a #CeasefireNOW to save lives. https://t.co/zgVLqtvTsy — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 3, 2023

A graveyard of Palestinian children.

Really.

What is the source for this fact? — Scott Zettlemoyer (@ToughEnoughWI) November 3, 2023

Exactly.

Put it into context. Half the people in Gaza are “children” age.



“The median age in Gaza is 18, compared with a world average of 28. In most European countries it’s about 40, and it is 30 in Israel. Only in a dozen or so African countries is the median age lower, reaching 15 in… — Jeremy Isenberg (@jeremyisenberg) November 3, 2023

Sadly, the propaganda is effective and the fire is raging.

Israel killing children in Gaza at a rate that is over 150x greater than Russia in Ukraine



Russia has killed 510 children in Ukraine in more than a year and a half



Israel has killed 3,700 children in Gaza (with another 1,000 under the rubble), in less than a month.



This means… https://t.co/vqitCC6aWr — Just Foreign Policy (@justfp) November 3, 2023

Russia has killed 510 children in Ukraine in more than a year and a half Israel has killed 3,700 children in Gaza (with another 1,000 under the rubble), in less than a month. This means that Israel is killing children in Gaza at a rate that is at least 166X greater than that of Russia in Ukraine.

Where are they getting these numbers again?

We have no idea how many children have died in Gaza. What we know for sure is that Hamas wants the number to be as big as possible. Their entire "strategy" is to use perfidy to get as many civilians killed as they can. — Dr. Deplorable (@neosonian) November 3, 2023

How do they know how many children are 'trapped under rubble' exactly?

Israel has killed on average 1000 Palestinian children per week (3700 killed in 3+ weeks, plus 1000 trapped under rubble).

Russia—the most dangerous & barbaric regime on earth—has killed on average 6 Ukrainian children per week (510 killed in 20 months).https://t.co/DAk1QpylSj pic.twitter.com/mITQk68Yfz — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) November 3, 2023

@BarackObama please call your friend @JoeBiden - it’s going out of control! This is seriously unconscionable to imagine how many children were killed! You guys can call for Ceasefire! It’s a open slaughter of innocent civilians with support from US! Too much bloodshed 😓 https://t.co/5rv7GrCuKi — Stop the Genocide in Gaza (@javeedstwit) November 3, 2023

When the Germans tried to end the Jews at a given generation, the world called it genocide. When Israel tries to end the Palestinians at this generation, calling it genocide is somehow a radical act https://t.co/w26IDpaREP — Boris Pugo (@thirdintl) November 3, 2023

For clarity, The Germans killed half of the global Jewish population, 6 million. According to the Gaza Health Ministry numbers, 8,000 people have died in Gaza. That would make 0.4% of the 2 million population. Not exactly a 'genocide.'

Regardless of the facts, the narrative keeps burning hotter.

Zionists have made Gaza a children's concentration camp then bombed it and turned it into a mass grave for their little corpses.



The West armed them, cheered for them, shielded them from accountability and persecuted those who contested their genocide.https://t.co/smwPHCarAa — Pete Morgan (@tintinenameriq) November 3, 2023

But even the WaPo isn't anti-Israel enough for these people.

Who is killing these Children bloody Washington post? Name it if you have human value. Don’t serve Israel https://t.co/hFBtGTKENI — #From river to the sea, Palestine…سیف اللہ (@saif12003307) November 3, 2023

No evidence is good enough to condemn Hamas and the weakest of accusations is enough to accuse Israel of war crimes and genocide.

Maybe Rep. Pressley brought some marshmallows to toast over her fire.

