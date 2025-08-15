VIP
Talk About PRIVILEGE --> Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Has to Make Up Things to...
Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From...
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on...
Remember When Dems Were Anti-War? Geriatric Alaskans Protest for More War Ahead of...
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime...
She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own...
Jonathan Turley Shreds Former Obama NSC Officials Op-Ed Hoping the Military Would Stand...
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths...
Leftist, Elitist DBag D.C. AG Brian Schwalb Suing Trump to Make Sure D.C....
Mamdani Chic
Gavin Newsom's Reaction to 'Trump Gift' He Received in the Mail is VERY...
Barack Obama Praises Texas Dems 'for the Work That They've Done' By Fleeing...
Hands Off ... My Cash? WUT? Tammy Duckworth's Social Security Post Is PEAK...
VIP
Hot Take of the Day: Hunter Biden Has Just What the Dem Party...

Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hate

justmindy
justmindy | 12:05 PM on August 15, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

The woman spouting all kinds of heretical religious opinions with Tucker Carlson this week is also the sister of George Stephanopoulos. Yes, the guy who worked for Bill Clinton and now works for the DNC whist pretending he is a journalist on ABC.

Advertisement

She is able to grow facial hair. Not sure George has that ability.

It seems it might be important to disclose a woman who is hiding her odious political opinions behind a cloak of religious virtuosity is in fact, the sister of a DNC operative. A major one, at that.

Oh, it's very real.

Bizarre is an understatement. 

Recommended

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, not overthinking at all. 

I mean, it's a thing. 

That's the most important part. 

It was bad.

Advertisement

It leaves room for charlatans like this to swoop in. 

Fair and also hilarious.

It really does explain quite a lot.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DNC MEDIA BIAS TUCKER CARLSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)
Sam J.
Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From Taking Off DC Streets
Doug P.
Remember When Dems Were Anti-War? Geriatric Alaskans Protest for More War Ahead of Trump-Putin Meeting
Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom Admits ICE Pushback Is Because Illegal Aliens Are In Voting Booths and Polling Places
Warren Squire
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime ‘King Trump’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own Townhall and HOOBOY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement