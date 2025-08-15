Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hate

The woman spouting all kinds of heretical religious opinions with Tucker Carlson this week is also the sister of George Stephanopoulos. Yes, the guy who worked for Bill Clinton and now works for the DNC whist pretending he is a journalist on ABC.

We can now confirm that 1.) Tucker's recent guest IS the sister of ABC's George Stephanopoulos; and 2.) the mustache is 100% AUTHENTIC. pic.twitter.com/APll9r84yF — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) August 15, 2025

The photo unfortunately dismantles my seemingly plausible theory that she actually is George Stephanopoulos https://t.co/5jAE2a4C2U — Chris Mostow (@chrismostow) August 15, 2025

She is able to grow facial hair. Not sure George has that ability.

I won’t make fun of the woman but I will ask “Tucker, wouldn’t the fact that she’s George Stephanopoulos’s sister be an important detail?” https://t.co/W6t8kY9bng — Gmoney (@MoneylenderG) August 15, 2025

It seems it might be important to disclose a woman who is hiding her odious political opinions behind a cloak of religious virtuosity is in fact, the sister of a DNC operative. A major one, at that.

wtf is really real 😆 https://t.co/XCGewTnmDt — Amanda May or May Not Give a Damn (@antidotedetroit) August 15, 2025

Oh, it's very real.

That would make sense

That podcast was bizzare https://t.co/LnFOiONJt6 — Ebett (@EbetPittman) August 15, 2025

Bizarre is an understatement.

You have to be kidding me. https://t.co/5u1I4IjSJG — Jon Harris 🌲 (@jonharris1989) August 15, 2025

This is peculiar… yes? Or am I overthinking? 😂 https://t.co/4eBD2EPlXY — cagrown5 (@cagrown5) August 15, 2025

Oh, not overthinking at all.

The evil "dots" always eventually connect! https://t.co/oDkg8IY5qP — Christopher G. Adamo (@CGAdamo) August 15, 2025

C'mon Eric. She's still made in the image of God. Making fun of someone's looks says more about you than them. — WayneJ (@WayneJoubert8) August 15, 2025

Ever heard of electrolysis? — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) August 15, 2025

I mean, it's a thing.

From the interview we can also confirm she’s dishonest. — Quisha King Benton aka Keisha King (@ImQuishaK) August 15, 2025

That's the most important part.

I never saw her until your post, I only listened to the first 20 minutes of the interview and had to turn it off in disgust of the heretical views she stated as Tucker agreed with her. Sadly I think I have to end my subscription to TCN — Heather Correa (@hrhcorrea) August 15, 2025

It was bad.

Tucker needs discipling, he has very little understanding of scripture which makes him vulnerable to this sort of gibberish theology. — Rudy Gonzalez (@evangelistrudy) August 15, 2025

It leaves room for charlatans like this to swoop in.

"George is not a reporter, he's a very naughty boy" pic.twitter.com/tVOae1O4mU — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) August 15, 2025

Fair and also hilarious.

We have not been a meritocracy for a long time. Especially in media and politics. Beyond eroding freedom, justice, and the American way, it is also, most noticeably, extremely cringe. — Ray Alexander (@rma1776) August 15, 2025

You forgot 3.) The sister is clearly the most handsome member of the Stephanopoulos family, which is really saying something. — The Swine Parrot (@TheSwineParrot) August 15, 2025

Really? This explains a lot! Thank you for this tidbit of info — Rebecca (@Rebecca4noww) August 15, 2025

It really does explain quite a lot.

