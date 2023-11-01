Biden Explains What 'Bidenomics' REALLY Means and Ain't NOBODY Buying It
'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense Once and for All

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on November 01, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

The left's newest Virtue Signal Fad is calling for a 'ceasefire.' This, we have been repeatedly told, will result in peace and a restoration of humanity.

They keep forgetting one thing.

How about that.

That is odd, isn't it? Israel has fought back and agreed to a ceasefire EVERY time Hamas has attacked. Israel never initiates a new attack. 

Only Israel is expected to lay down their weapons.

People seem to forget that Hamas chose a Jewish holy day on the Sabbath to attack.

All of this hysteria over the consequences of a war and they refuse to acknowledge one key fact.

Of course, Hamas always ends the ceasefire with unprovoked attacks, and they vow to keep attacking.

Nina keeps ignoring this fact too.

That doesn't fit their narrative though.

The left seems determined to position Hamas as the victim here and no number of facts will change their mind. Hamas had a ceasefire, and they broke it.

Now they face the consequences.

