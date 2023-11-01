'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense Once and for All

The left's newest Virtue Signal Fad is calling for a 'ceasefire.' This, we have been repeatedly told, will result in peace and a restoration of humanity.

If there was a ceasefire, this wouldn’t have happened.



There will be more death to come because our so-called leaders don’t have the backbone to stand up for humanity. https://t.co/ayVNdXWqxm — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

They keep forgetting one thing.

There was a ceasefire on October 6. https://t.co/JLVKJ293f1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2023

How about that.

There was a ceasefire. Hamas violated it. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 1, 2023

Exactly. — anne finch (@thatdamnanne) November 1, 2023

A ceasefire would just continue the cycle. Israel is trying to root out Hamas to end the cycle. — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) November 1, 2023

That is odd, isn't it? Israel has fought back and agreed to a ceasefire EVERY time Hamas has attacked. Israel never initiates a new attack.

Odd how it is only Hamas that keeps breaking all the cease fires that have existed before as well — OmniGuy (@ThatOmniGuy) November 1, 2023

Only Israel is expected to lay down their weapons.

Hamas could end this entire war in a few short hours, but they would rather see thousands of Palestinians die. Complete cowards! — Spud Juice (@OddreyMonkey) November 1, 2023

People seem to forget that Hamas chose a Jewish holy day on the Sabbath to attack.

HAMAS broke the ceasefire by attacking at dawn, on a holy day and Sabbath !! https://t.co/sOUmPPTlEO — Bruce Colfin (@TheFirmTM) November 1, 2023

A ceasefire existed until October 7th when Hamas slaughtered men, women and children like cattle, beheaded babies, raped and tortured, and took hundreds of hostages back to their terrorist bunker tunnels.



Hamas doesn’t deserve a second chance at a ceasefire.



Thanks. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) November 1, 2023

All of this hysteria over the consequences of a war and they refuse to acknowledge one key fact.

Maybe your hamas heroes shouldn’t have attacked Israel? — Steven (@MaVASteve) October 31, 2023

Of course, Hamas always ends the ceasefire with unprovoked attacks, and they vow to keep attacking.

If there was a ceasefire #Hamas would attempt to finish what they started on Oct 7th. We can’t afford to take that chance . We reject calls for our eradication pic.twitter.com/KBeHQyKsva — Michal -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) November 1, 2023

A cease fire at this point means a victory for the Hamas, and it will ensure that a similar round of violence will occur in a few years. It will only prolong the suffering of both sides. — Ori Katz (@OriKatz3) November 1, 2023

Nina keeps ignoring this fact too.

If Gaza had not sadistically massacred 1400 and abducted over 200 INNOCENT people in Israel with no warning to evacuate, on 10/7/23… — HI808 (@hi808sun) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

That doesn't fit their narrative though.

If they would surrender and release the hostages there would be a ceasefire — Littlest Mandee 🇺🇲 (@LilMandee86) October 31, 2023

The left seems determined to position Hamas as the victim here and no number of facts will change their mind. Hamas had a ceasefire, and they broke it.

Now they face the consequences.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!