'Jews Get Blamed for EVERYTHING.' Journalist Ponders if Israel and American Hostage Posters are Just BAIT

Maybe people are putting up posters of Jewish and American hostages held by Hamas because they want to create awareness or maybe it's to, *checks notes, bait people into tearing them down so pro-Israel supporters can cancel them!

Advertisement

Wait.

What?

SCOOP from the amazingly talented ⁦⁦@taliaotg⁩: Are posters of Israeli hostages creating awareness or baiting people into getting canceled for tearing them down? https://t.co/lZTDXBSCMS — Claire Goforth (@claire_goforth) October 31, 2023

Man those kidnapped kids were really asking for it — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 1, 2023

The Jews are now being blamed for putting up posters of their civilian hostages, thus “baiting” people into revealing themselves as morally degenerates by ripping them down. https://t.co/N5po0S6GRz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2023

Is there anything Jews can't do? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 1, 2023

We haven't seen that old chestnut in a while. Sometimes when the left just can't spin the narrative any longer, they come out with, 'well you're CAUSING the bad behavior by baiting them into it!'

Couldn't possibly be the fault of the sociopaths tearing down the posters.

Jews get blamed for everything. — thephoomph (@thephoomf) November 1, 2023

What did I just read? — Keegan - Smartest Boy Urbanist™️ (@keegan_tweets) November 1, 2023

Ah yes, those crafty Jews, putting up posters of their civilians still held hostage by Hamas, "baiting" otherwise normal, decent people into tearing them down while shouting "Death to Jews!" https://t.co/zlhpGwAZMf — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 1, 2023

How could the Jews make me do this? https://t.co/jVFyFKkjow — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 1, 2023

From the article:

'Now some are wondering if the posters are being strategically placed to entrap those who tear them down, many of whom support the Palestinian people.'

The sharp investigative reporter continues.

'Public calls to preemptively put up “kidnapped” posters in areas where Palestinian protests will occur have begun to appear online. At the Cooper Union, a college in lower Manhattan, a rally advocating for a ceasefire was countered by blown-up versions of the “kidnapped” posters, which were also taped to the ground facing the ceasefire demonstrators.

Another rally for Palestine was countered by a rally called “Stand with Israel and Against Terrorism,” where demonstrators held up “kidnapped” posters while calling pro-Palestine demonstrators terrorists. At that rally, a table was set up behind the Zionist side with a thick stack of posters available for people to take home.'

Wouldn't want those protesters to have to face such inconvenient facts about what they are supporting, now would we.

Are short skirts just a trap for rapists? Discuss. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

“The Jew haters are the real victims.” — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 1, 2023

Jesus Christ, you're actually doing this? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 1, 2023

Imagine that.

They could just not tear down the posters — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) November 1, 2023

Why can't the left just be allowed to say whatever they want without having their arguments challenged? Hasn't anyone thought of the poor protesters who have to look at those posters and possibly question their own beliefs?

Oh, the humanity.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!