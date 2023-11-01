It's Looking Like '10 Percent for the Big Guy' Was No Joke (the...
'Hate Has No Place Here, Exclusions Apply.' Cornell Student Charged with Making Threats Against Jews

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on November 01, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

There is always a great deal of talk about opposing 'hate' and building a culture of love and inclusion by the left, until someone they don't like walks in the room.

Libs of TikTok exposes yet another irrational, hateful, violent, hypocritical leftist.

Thing is, once the left decides you belong to one of the 'bad guy' groups.

More details.

You can't make this up.

Per Fox News:

'In a string of disturbing posts on a Greek life message board that was not affiliated with the school, Dai allegedly threatened to "shoot up 104 west," a campus dining hall that serves kosher food, according to a federal complaint. The cafeteria is next door to the Cornell Jewish Center, which provides housing for Jewish students.

In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to "stab" and "slit the throat" of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies in front of their parents, court papers say.'

Relentless anti-Israel propaganda on college campuses has convinced so many they are fighting a just war against oppression. Unfortunately, for those with psychological issues or who are predisposed to violence and extremism, this can easily manifest into violence.

Hate is real and we are seeing it grow everywhere.

***

