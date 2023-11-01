'Hate Has No Place Here, Exclusions Apply.' Cornell Student Charged with Making Threats Against Jews

There is always a great deal of talk about opposing 'hate' and building a culture of love and inclusion by the left, until someone they don't like walks in the room.

Libs of TikTok exposes yet another irrational, hateful, violent, hypocritical leftist.

.@Cornell student Patrick Dai was arrested and charged for making online threats to k*ll, r*pe, and slit the throats of Jewish students.



Accord to his Linkedin, He worked as a “safety officer” at Cornell.



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/qD5jRY5teN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2023

leftists: "hate has no place here"



also leftists: "Jews must die" https://t.co/q0IWDIvK4g — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 1, 2023

How many of them have covered up the Star of David on their “coexist”. Bumper stickers? — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 1, 2023

Thing is, once the left decides you belong to one of the 'bad guy' groups.

Jews and Christians don’t count. People are allowed to hate us. That’s how this game is played. https://t.co/RCLnCOqNqH — Jeremy (@jthurgood1) November 1, 2023

More details.

This appears to be the Instagram account of Patrick Dai, the student who called to r*pe & slit the throats of Jewish students.



It appears the only politician he follows is Joe Biden and his favored news source is the NY Times. He also supported BLM and has pronouns in his bio. https://t.co/Ngbv9uf4fy pic.twitter.com/1kL0wmwLFd — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 1, 2023

You can't make this up.

No safe spaces on college campuses for Jewish students. Meet Cornell's Safety Officer. https://t.co/4Tf6AChfNx — Gary Walker (@gfwalkerdds) November 1, 2023

Per Fox News:

'In a string of disturbing posts on a Greek life message board that was not affiliated with the school, Dai allegedly threatened to "shoot up 104 west," a campus dining hall that serves kosher food, according to a federal complaint. The cafeteria is next door to the Cornell Jewish Center, which provides housing for Jewish students.

In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to "stab" and "slit the throat" of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies in front of their parents, court papers say.'

Wow…😑 I’m curious, I’d like to hear from any Jewish students @Cornell who may have had interactions with this FREAK SHOW???😳



Can you only imagine, being JEWISH, and THIS DUDE is in charge of your safety???🫣 https://t.co/8w04dxdYMC — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) November 1, 2023

The more Woke the university, the more extreme and overt the antisemitism. https://t.co/7sXPh0vaqg — Alex Faulkner (@hearthefalconer) November 1, 2023

Again, it’s always the ones who preach tolerance. Mr safety officer will probably get off pretty easy. https://t.co/XQwwgV1olw — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) November 1, 2023

I truly can't understand this level of hate https://t.co/vJP18qeLOM — Stalions-American Hero (@HailtoUMsports) November 1, 2023

Relentless anti-Israel propaganda on college campuses has convinced so many they are fighting a just war against oppression. Unfortunately, for those with psychological issues or who are predisposed to violence and extremism, this can easily manifest into violence.

Hate is real and we are seeing it grow everywhere.

***

