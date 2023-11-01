'Future Federal Prosecutor and Judge.' Editor of the Harvard Law Review ASSAULTS Jewish Students

The ease to which leftwing activists feel entitled to engage in violence is beyond disturbing. This is especially true when you see activists violently attacking peaceful protestors.

More on Ibrahim Bharmal, EDITOR of the Harvard Law Review at @Harvard_Law & @Kennedy_School. See him physically and verbally assault an Israeli student during an anti-Israel protest on campus. Read his NEW Canary Mission Profile: https://t.co/FhgNNbpME6 pic.twitter.com/C49vYh2m9e — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 1, 2023

Ladies and gentleman, the editor of the Harvard Law Review.



And also the class president at Stanford University in his senior, junior, and sophomore years. (His success didn't stop him of course from complaining about "discrimination" against Muslim students at Stanford.)… https://t.co/DMJQVkELTw — i/o (@eyeslasho) November 1, 2023

Future federal prosecutor and then probably a judge https://t.co/jOrmuXnuCt pic.twitter.com/stC9Qh8FVN — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 1, 2023

How could someone so bright be so filled with this kind of hatred and rage?

OMG - WTAF, @Harvard ?! You have the information now on these thugs - DO SOMETHING. Expel Expel Expel Now https://t.co/GvyB6ypOYM — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 1, 2023

This cretin also goes to Harvard Kennedy school. Future leader, huh?



We just credentialize hateful morons, apparently. https://t.co/AWUyyr6RSJ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 1, 2023

Hey, @Harvard, you should punish students who physically assault other students. https://t.co/EpIydRz3qU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 1, 2023

The left has never taught their own to control their emotions. Violence is always viewed as justified speech.

This stops being a First Amendment issue about 3 seconds into the video. Expel them. Arrest them. Jail them. https://t.co/wSClT63zaw — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) November 1, 2023

Like the student from NYU Law, these aren't just students at elite schools, these are the leaders in their classes, destined for high powered and influential jobs.



Antisemitism isn't just neo Nazis marching. It is in the "best" corporations and law firms https://t.co/jFqcLIMymM — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) November 1, 2023

For example, this is not “speech”. https://t.co/xhoxmcyNyu — XMayor (@MayorKrauss) November 1, 2023

For all the left's hysteria over antisemitism, they seem stubbornly uninterested in the hatred of Jews their own institutions are cultivating.

@Harvard_Law allowing Jews to be assaulted on campus https://t.co/BlAgwa0eGk — GaryGary (@gar14093948) November 1, 2023

@Harvard_Law Why is the editor of the law review harrassing and assaulting Jewish students?https://t.co/hbxo3NNsCm — misanthropic777 (@misanthropic777) November 1, 2023

Our universities envision a world run by terrorists. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) November 1, 2023

It has become pretty clear that Harvard will not protect Jewish students.



Donors and employers should take that into account. https://t.co/LfbXGquhxA — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 1, 2023

When you never face consequences, are coddled and praised for everything you do and firmly believe your actions are morally justified, you get behavior like this.

He'll probably be in Congress one day.

***

