Biden Explains What 'Bidenomics' REALLY Means and Ain't NOBODY Buying It
'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense...
'Too Intellectually Feeble to Defend Your Positions.' Noam Blum Explains the Mindset of...
It's Looking Like '10 Percent for the Big Guy' Was No Joke (the...
'Hate Has No Place Here, Exclusions Apply.' Cornell Student Charged with Making Threats...
DC Mayor Happy to Announce Residents Will Finally Have a Way to Track...
Hamas is Making it Difficult for Liberal Journalists to Defend Them! Redsteeze Calls...
Gretchen Carlson Takes a Second Shot at AR-15 Take and Her ALMOST Is...
How Does Israel Have a 'Ceasefire' With This? Hamas Official Openly Declares Genocidal...
'The Daily Beast' Has Breaking Investigative News ... Mike Johnson Is Literally the...
Did Hamas Write This WaPo Fact-Check About Health Ministry's Track Record on Reporting...
Jeopardy! Host Calls Out Hollywood Liberals for Being Anti-Israel...but There's a Catch
Josh Hawley to Mayorkas: Care to Explain This DHS Employee's Insane Social Media...
House Oversight IDs 'How Joe Biden Received $40k in Laundered Chinese Money' (Here's...

'Future Federal Prosecutor and Judge.' Editor of the Harvard Law Review ASSAULTS Jewish Students

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on November 01, 2023
Artist Angie

The ease to which leftwing activists feel entitled to engage in violence is beyond disturbing. This is especially true when you see activists violently attacking peaceful protestors.

Advertisement

How could someone so bright be so filled with this kind of hatred and rage?

Recommended

'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense Once and for All
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

The left has never taught their own to control their emotions. Violence is always viewed as justified speech.

For all the left's hysteria over antisemitism, they seem stubbornly uninterested in the hatred of Jews their own institutions are cultivating.

Advertisement

When you never face consequences, are coddled and praised for everything you do and firmly believe your actions are morally justified, you get behavior like this.

He'll probably be in Congress one day.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS HARVARD PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense Once and for All
Chad Felix Greene
'Too Intellectually Feeble to Defend Your Positions.' Noam Blum Explains the Mindset of Anti-Israel Libs
Chad Felix Greene
Biden Explains What 'Bidenomics' REALLY Means and Ain't NOBODY Buying It
Doug P.
It's Looking Like '10 Percent for the Big Guy' Was No Joke (the Math Checks Out)
Doug P.
Hamas is Making it Difficult for Liberal Journalists to Defend Them! Redsteeze Calls Out Squishy Journo
Chad Felix Greene
'Hate Has No Place Here, Exclusions Apply.' Cornell Student Charged with Making Threats Against Jews
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'There Was a Ceasefire on October 6.' Katie Pavlich Shuts Down 'Ceasefire' Nonsense Once and for All Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement