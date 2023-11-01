'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer, beloved feminist comic, who not so long ago could do absolutely no wrong, is on the left's hit piece list all of a sudden. What'd she do wrong exactly?

The Intercept wants to drop a dime on Amy Schumer's restaurant habits because she signed a pro-Israel petition, in case you were interested in updates on the antisemitic crackup on the hard Left. https://t.co/XLP2vZohhM — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 1, 2023

Ah.

That makes more sense.

An investigative reporter for The Intercept sent out this post:

If you or someone you know has ever waited on Amy Schumer please contact me securely at [email protected] or via signal at 617-922-8830. We will protect your anonymity. — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) November 1, 2023

Really?

"Guys, the Jew lady spoke out of turn! Quick, BURY her!" — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) November 1, 2023

This is super creepy — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) November 1, 2023

you're not supposed to say "we just write unrelated hit pieces about anyone who disagrees with us" out loud, i think https://t.co/A7YsrbDTi9 — A Jay Holmgren (@AJHolmgren) November 1, 2023

Disgusting. Defending Israel now means the Intercept tries to write a smear story on you. I’m not even a fan of Amy Schumer https://t.co/V1vck6dMV1 — Brendan (@Lawlorbrendans) November 1, 2023

Amy Schumer committed the unforgivable sin of opposing terrorists dismembering children.



And now? Journalists will do what they must. Thank you for your service. https://t.co/pXsGFgOqpe — doctor moron (@MoronDoctor_) November 1, 2023

Quick backstory:

'Actress and comedian Amy Schumer says she has lost a number of friends over her outspoken support of Israel in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched unprecedented attacks on residential areas in the nation on Oct. 7, yet she remains proud she took a stand.

'I’m sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always,' Schumer wrote in a post to Instagram on Oct. 31.

'I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be. Head high. Spirits high. Love to my fellow brothers and sisters.'

So maybe they're onto something here.

What the hell is going on? When did everyone decide it was open season on Jews? https://t.co/PT0UBCrYqf — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 1, 2023

Is this a class action lawsuit pitch or are you attempting to do a journalism? Either way this is f*cking pathetic. https://t.co/DkTB0AFivJ — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) November 1, 2023

Amy Schumer is a reliable showbiz liberal who would never have been the subject of a hit piece by The Intercept until she unapologetically expressed support for Israel. But she crossed a line and now The Intercept has an interest in juicy tidbits about how mean she is to waiters. https://t.co/je1mpF1Gii — i/o (@eyeslasho) November 1, 2023

If you or someone you know has ever witnessed Amy Schumer not returning her shopping cart to the designated area, please contact me securely. I will protect your anonymity https://t.co/gzGuZqyoa0 — private fear 🎃 (@Jayseki) November 1, 2023

No matter how low your expectations are for the journos, they can never be low enough.



They want to be thought of as better than mean spirited character assassins and commissars but that’s what they are. https://t.co/i0JKu18vzu — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) November 1, 2023

Imagine the social pressure people on the left are under to fall in line. Regardless of what you might think of Schumer, this is bravery.

Hopefully she can tough it out.

And hopefully she gives good tips!

***

