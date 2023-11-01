Elon Musk on George Soros: He ‘Fundamentally Hates Humanity’
'Did She Tip You Enough?' Investigative Reporter Suddenly VERY Interested in Shaming Amy Schumer

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:15 PM on November 01, 2023

Amy Schumer, beloved feminist comic, who not so long ago could do absolutely no wrong, is on the left's hit piece list all of a sudden. What'd she do wrong exactly?

Ah.

That makes more sense.

An investigative reporter for The Intercept sent out this post:

Really?

Quick backstory:

'Actress and comedian Amy Schumer says she has lost a number of friends over her outspoken support of Israel in the weeks since Hamas terrorists launched unprecedented attacks on residential areas in the nation on Oct. 7, yet she remains proud she took a stand.

'I’m sad to have lost so many friends these last few weeks but feel powerful and free knowing I stand for the truth and will fight for it always,' Schumer wrote in a post to Instagram on Oct. 31.

'I’m a proud Jewish woman and have every right to be. Head high. Spirits high. Love to my fellow brothers and sisters.'

So maybe they're onto something here.

Imagine the social pressure people on the left are under to fall in line. Regardless of what you might think of Schumer, this is bravery.

Hopefully she can tough it out.

And hopefully she gives good tips!

***

Tags: AMY SCHUMER ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

