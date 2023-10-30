So CRT IS Being Taught In Schools. Libs of TikTok Exposes PA School Shaming Students for Being White

The left smugly lectured us all on how Critical Race Theory (CRT) was NOT being taught in schools. Welp, Libs of TikTok shares yet another example of CRT, you guessed it, being taught in high school!

.@PburgSchools is reportedly teaching white students that they’re privileged because they’re white and that power structures which white people dictate, marginalize people of color.



.@PburgSchools is teaching kids that they’re guilty simply for being white pic.twitter.com/nEj9ZEeZmu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2023

They're trying to traumatize children. They want them burdened with unrelenting, inescapable guilt.



Parents, you can't just "talk" this programming out of them when they're surrounded by it on a daily basis + pressured by authority figures & peers to hold this guilt. pic.twitter.com/OueuneEKv1 — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) October 30, 2023

Language of that sort does not belong in ANY school, in ANY subject, in ANY grade. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) October 30, 2023

CRT is so deeply embedded in progressive thinking they just assume it is necessary and common education.

How is this type of education helping anyone!?!?!? — Bradley Productions (@bradflix86) October 30, 2023

So they’re problem to solve racism is to add more racism. So “brilliant.” — ♠️Audsauce♠️ (@Audjuice9989) October 30, 2023

@PburgSchools So now we're judging kids by their skin color and not by their character?



Sounds like the opposite of progress to me. Teaching guilt instead of unity is a step backward — John (@johnEiid) October 30, 2023

Leftwing progressives are essentially religious zealots who believe they must properly educate children, ESPECIALLY if their parents disagree!

Teach your kids if they are feeling uncomfortable ask questions, and you as a parents need to stand behind them, this used to be in colleges now is coming to middle and even elementary. https://t.co/Ah9e9ADd27 — milo (@zalzalak) October 30, 2023

Government Education

1 - Tax property

2 - Build overpriced school

3 - Compel attendance

4 - Indoctrinate latest depravity

5 - Groom children into abhorrent lifestyle



Solution: The separation of education and state https://t.co/6UV2s2sTl5 — Czar of Natural Intelligence (@czar_of_NI) October 30, 2023

When you want to know why mobs of American students are marching for Hamas? It is because of 💩 like this being pounded into them for 12+ years. https://t.co/iepJAPJhK4 — Mr HERO(by demand)😉🇺🇸 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@whoismrzero) October 30, 2023

Schools have been co-opted for decades. They went into

full active mode when Biden was installed. The entire

transformation came on line the moment Pinocchio took

the oath of office. https://t.co/u1riHdKPi5 — SJSworx (@SjSworx) October 30, 2023

The US Department of Education needs to be abolished along with the political teachers' unions. https://t.co/DQGypTWw94 — Coach Ric (@JolricRic) October 30, 2023

Once upon a time, a group of people told blacks they were inferior because of the color of their skin and where they came from.



As I recall, we went to war to fix that. https://t.co/1xS80xGW6k — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) October 30, 2023

It’s mind blowing witnessing what we are. It just wasn’t that long ago Democrats did this very thing to another Race! Better wake up people. This is what justifies the racism for the left again. It justifies you treating us less than. In the end what do you think would be the… https://t.co/na8AMIUCUq — It’s Happening Podcast (@vandi1981) October 30, 2023

This is what real racism looks like… https://t.co/XosKLQjdHN — Dracula🩸🖤🩸 (@OrdoDracos) October 30, 2023

The left cannot be trusted to teach kids neutral concepts like reading, writing and math. They devote all of their time to indoctrination and turning kids into social justice activists.

How much more evidence do people need?

