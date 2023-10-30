So CRT IS Being Taught In Schools. Libs of TikTok Exposes PA School Shaming Students for Being White

Judge Orders Biden Administration to Stop Cutting Razor Wire Barriers
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on October 30, 2023
Meme screenshot

The left smugly lectured us all on how Critical Race Theory (CRT) was NOT being taught in schools. Welp, Libs of TikTok shares yet another example of CRT, you guessed it, being taught in high school!

CRT is so deeply embedded in progressive thinking they just assume it is necessary and common education.

Leftwing progressives are essentially religious zealots who believe they must properly educate children, ESPECIALLY if their parents disagree!

The left cannot be trusted to teach kids neutral concepts like reading, writing and math. They devote all of their time to indoctrination and turning kids into social justice activists.

How much more evidence do people need?

***

