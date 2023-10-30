'He Thought He Was Getting Away With It.' Miami Sociopath Filmed Tearing Down Hostage Posters

The newest trend of tearing down Hamas hostage posters, despite many public exposures, keeps increasing. One guy in Miami, however, thought he was being sly, until he realised he was being filmed.

Advertisement

Miami (Wynwood), FL - a man caught ripping down posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas terrorists mockingly sticks his tongue out at the camera as he realizes he is being filmed. pic.twitter.com/WX1ahZ2uwm — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 29, 2023

“Stop filming me tearing down posters of kidnapped Jews! You are making me look bad.”



Huh? — Chris Tigani (@ChrisTigani) October 29, 2023

The moment he realized his life was over now that he's branded as a terrorist supporter. pic.twitter.com/hkVIzptZn9 — VonWeeden🛑 (@Von_Weeden) October 29, 2023

Protests start with marches in the streets, move to tearing down pictures of kidnapped children, and now we're at the stage of blood thirsty lynch mobs hunting Jews in airports. https://t.co/AetqfS8ord — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 30, 2023

LOL. Guy in public mad that public has a right to film in public.



He is so screwed. https://t.co/AusNtqma5E — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 29, 2023

🚨NEW: Miami prides itself as one of the most pro-Israel cities on earth.



Disgusted by these hateful individuals, who are not from our community, and are removing the posters of hostages taken by Hamas terrorists.



Anti-semitism has no place anywhere.



Stand With Israel!

🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱 https://t.co/HHumrlTsGC — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) October 29, 2023

They really can't decide if they want to be famous activists or not. All across the country, activists seem determined to remove all evidence of Hamas' brutal actions. Strangely they also seem aware of how awful their behavior is, even when they mockingly stick their tongues out!

Smug terrorists supporter doesn’t want his image shared. https://t.co/aJg34Flaac — Mr. America (@ConservativesSo) October 29, 2023

In front of Zak the Baker, a Jewish/Kosher bakery… https://t.co/S0nYqCr6pg — Isaac de Castro (@isaacdecastrog) October 29, 2023

Again, how is this helping form peace?? I keep tweeting because I’m waiting for someone to explain how it’s Isreal being seen as barbaric. This is supposedly an adult man sticking his tongue out+laughing after ripping posters of hostages.



I can’t believe what I’m seeing here. https://t.co/fc4vtC4Jxy — Evie CG (@cg_evie) October 29, 2023

Right across the street from the delicious kosher restaurant @zakthebaker



These people are pathetic https://t.co/QsUvzBpYTx — Michael Morgenstern (@M___Morgenstern) October 30, 2023

I just can’t grasp what the purpose of this is. Besides being awful. Like what does this accomplish? And folks keep cheering it on. Why? https://t.co/OADEKuMJmv — Creepy Tots McGee 👻👻 (@tatertotsmcgee) October 29, 2023

Advertisement

As the saying goes, 'Make Them Famous!'

Their actions make no sense outside of pure hatred. Some film themselves and others get caught, but they all seem completely shameless.

Keep exposing them!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!