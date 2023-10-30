New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet
Kamala Harris Explains Goals of Biden WH's 'Blueprint for an A.I. Bill of...
Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible...
John Kirby Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Civilian Casualties in Gaza
John Kirby Says Increase in Antisemitism is Dangerous BUT There's 'Also a Rise...
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
'Absolutely Insane!' A New Reason to Defund the United Nations Just Dropped
Clay Travis Doubles Down on WNBA Comment That Triggered a Player
'Comedian' Kevin Brennan DRAGGED for Cruel Tweet Mocking Matthew Perry's Death, Doubles Do...
APA President Calls For Decolonization... And People Have Thoughts
US Education Secretary Advised to Shift Priorities So More Kids Can Read His...
Hillary Clinton: Ceasefire Would Be 'Gift' To Hamas
The AP's STILL Quoting Source That Fed Them 'Israel Bombed a Gaza Hospital'...
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square

'He Thought He Was Getting Away With It.' Miami Sociopath Filmed Tearing Down Hostage Posters

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on October 30, 2023
AngieArtist

The newest trend of tearing down Hamas hostage posters, despite many public exposures, keeps increasing. One guy in Miami, however, thought he was being sly, until he realised he was being filmed.

Advertisement

Recommended

New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They really can't decide if they want to be famous activists or not. All across the country, activists seem determined to remove all evidence of Hamas' brutal actions. Strangely they also seem aware of how awful their behavior is, even when they mockingly stick their tongues out!

Advertisement

As the saying goes, 'Make Them Famous!'

Their actions make no sense outside of pure hatred. Some film themselves and others get caught, but they all seem completely shameless.

Keep exposing them!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAZA HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Mayim Bialik on Antisemitism, Israel
Amy Curtis
Based on AOC's Pivot, 'Must Be Democrat Polling on These Issues Looks Horrible for the Squad'
Doug P.
Kamala Harris Explains Goals of Biden WH's 'Blueprint for an A.I. Bill of Rights' (Just Guess)
Doug P.
John Kirby Gives Surprising Answer When Asked About Civilian Casualties in Gaza
Twitchy Video
What Were They Thinking?! Vienna, Austria Unveils HIDEOUS New Fountain in Public Square
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Speaker of the House Assassinates Eric Swalwell in One Tweet Aaron Walker
Advertisement