'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines

If you listen to the media, you'd think people in Gaza are starving in the streets, sleeping on rubble and drinking their own tears for survival.

You know, inbetween volleyball matches at the beach.

These pictures were taken today at the Deir Al-Balah beach in the central part of the Gaza Strip.



Israel only targets Hamas-ISIS and does everything possible to save civilian lives in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/TXIALenD6S — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) October 29, 2023

Oops.

Well, that doesn't align with the prevailing narrative at all, does it? https://t.co/M3MHkRut5R — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) October 29, 2023

No one mentioned that open-air prison had such lovely beaches!

Now I know what an “open prison” looks like. — Genco (@ShadsDad777) October 29, 2023

Israel is really bad at this whole genocide thing.

If Israel wanted to target civilians, it couldn’t find an easier target. https://t.co/MSo42WHeT3 — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 29, 2023

Weird this didn't make the headlines.

While Israeli children from North to South have to run to bomb shelters on a daily basis due to missiles fired from Gaza.



Palestinian children in Gaza (those who heeded Israel’s call and moved to safe zones in the Center and South) are free to go to the beach and enjoy their… https://t.co/WyTcvu2rdV — Lidar Gravé-Lazi (@LidarGL) October 29, 2023

Gaza took a day off from being "genocided" 🏖 https://t.co/HHcYSg22zD — Cactus Health 🌵 🧮 (@Cactus4Math) October 29, 2023

Gaza has a 5-Star hotel.

'From the hand-carved bed in the al-Mashtal's royal suite you look straight out to the setting sun casting pink and orange hues over the darkening Mediterranean. Below the expansive terrace, scattered with wicker sun loungers, is a lavish swimming pool set in tastefully landscaped gardens.

Six floors down, polished glasses line the shelves of the hotel's piano bar. Crisp cotton sheets dress the beds; fluffy bathrobes hang in gleaming bathrooms. Behind the oak reception desk in the vast marble-floored lobby a charming young woman with long curls and a welcoming smile greets visitors.'

They have multiple-level shopping malls too!

'How can Hamas and its supporters around the world continue to complain about poverty and misery when new shopping malls and supermarkets filled with clothes and various types of luxury goods are being opened every few weeks in the Gaza Strip?

A headline from Al Jazeera in August, despite even its attempt to position Gaza as suffering under Israeli oppression, can't help but notice lovely summer beach nights before the new school year!

'As the summer vacation drew to a close on Friday, thousands of people headed for the beaches along the coast of the Gaza Strip, getting one last afternoon of seaside enjoyment before the start of a new school year.'

Oh, well nevermind then.

No one in these pictures is even *smiling* you dipshit. https://t.co/t1qp9KRSBU — Mrs. Pibb (@InvertedWashrag) October 29, 2023

Even with photographic evidence, the activists can still weave a story of oppression that fits their narrative.

Israeli spokesman attempts to use photos of Gazans at the beach as “evidence” that Israel treats civilians humanely. Only thing is, the photos show Gazans bathing & washing their clothes in the sea because Israel’s siege has left them with no clean water to drink or bathe in. https://t.co/sIbPqWRpif — Yumna (@yumna_patel) October 29, 2023

Sure.

Ok.

***

