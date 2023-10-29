'There Goes THAT Narrative.' Gazans Having a Day at the Beach Challenges 'Genocide' Headlines

'By Any Means.' Pro-Palestinian Activists Call for DESTRUCTION of Israel in NYC Rally
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:00 PM on October 29, 2023
Twitter

If you listen to the media, you'd think people in Gaza are starving in the streets, sleeping on rubble and drinking their own tears for survival.

You know, inbetween volleyball matches at the beach.

Oops.

No one mentioned that open-air prison had such lovely beaches!

Israel is really bad at this whole genocide thing.

Weird this didn't make the headlines.

Gaza has a 5-Star hotel.

'From the hand-carved bed in the al-Mashtal's royal suite you look straight out to the setting sun casting pink and orange hues over the darkening Mediterranean. Below the expansive terrace, scattered with wicker sun loungers, is a lavish swimming pool set in tastefully landscaped gardens.

Six floors down, polished glasses line the shelves of the hotel's piano bar. Crisp cotton sheets dress the beds; fluffy bathrobes hang in gleaming bathrooms. Behind the oak reception desk in the vast marble-floored lobby a charming young woman with long curls and a welcoming smile greets visitors.'

They have multiple-level shopping malls too!

'How can Hamas and its supporters around the world continue to complain about poverty and misery when new shopping malls and supermarkets filled with clothes and various types of luxury goods are being opened every few weeks in the Gaza Strip?

A headline from Al Jazeera in August, despite even its attempt to position Gaza as suffering under Israeli oppression, can't help but notice lovely summer beach nights before the new school year!

'As the summer vacation drew to a close on Friday, thousands of people headed for the beaches along the coast of the Gaza Strip, getting one last afternoon of seaside enjoyment before the start of a new school year.'

Oh, well nevermind then.

Even with photographic evidence, the activists can still weave a story of oppression that fits their narrative.

Sure.

Ok.

***

