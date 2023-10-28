'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Moral Shaming

Leftwing media types just cannot help themselves. The moment they sense a moral panic they fling themselves into the spotlight, tears at the ready with a prepared list of moral shaming slogans meant to make THEM look good.
Enter Twitchy favorite, Karen Attiah, WaPo columnist, who barely finished touching up her lipstick before declaring to the world, 'BE MORE LIKE MEEEEEE!'
Ready to be inspired?
*twenty years from now*— Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 28, 2023
“Mom, dad… what did y’all do in 2023 when Palestinians were being ethnically cleansed?
“Well honey, we served the cause of justice … we volunteered to scold angry ethnic minorities for criticizing Biden”
Not only can she not even at Israel, a given, but even her fellow liberals have greatly disappointed her.
Ok, Karen.
Let's just start with the basics.
Explain “ethnically cleansed” when (1) Palestinian is not an ethnicity separate from other northern Arabs and (2) their population has increased from 3-4% per year for decades.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 28, 2023
“Mom, dad… what did y’all do in 2023 when Palestinians were being ethnically cleansed?”— *sigh* Really? (@lyons8804) October 28, 2023
“Well, honey, I guess we need to pull you out of the public schools, since they seem to be focusing on fake history.”
Palestinians aren’t being ethnically cleansed. Gaza could have peace and prosperity tomorrow if they simply had a government willing to coexist with Israel rather than one with the goal of genocide.— Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) October 28, 2023
“Ethnically cleansed”— Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) October 28, 2023
Either this is the worst ethnic cleansing of all time or you’re just full of shit.
It’s not ethnic cleansing, so what does that leave?
Go fuck yourself. https://t.co/HiK5C45L9K pic.twitter.com/95cbPQiEs7
Calling what’s happening to the Palestinians “ethnic cleansing” is so mind-boggling stupid that it has to be coming from someone with a major byline. Words and phrases have meaning, unless you pen op-eds for the Washington Post https://t.co/IZaxxWD8pe— Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) October 28, 2023
Ethnically cleansed? Israel is over 20% arab. Worst ethnic cleansing ever.— Espiritu (@espirituencasa) October 28, 2023
For all the self-righteous dramatics, let's not forget.
LOL "justice."— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2023
This moral illiterate would cheer the murder of your family in the name of "decolonialization."
And the ruling class lets her on a "prestigious" newspaper staff.
Hold them in the contempt they are owed. And buy guns and ammunition to ensure they can never act… https://t.co/xLRf7j7fdC
"Mom, what did you do when 1400 Israelis were raped and murdered?"— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2023
"Tacitly supported it, in public." https://t.co/xLRf7j7fdC
Twenty years after the Holocaust:— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 28, 2023
"Oh, we didn't know."
20 years from today, when they are still killing Jews, and Palestinians are not cleansed from Gaza.
Karen: "Oh, we didn't know." https://t.co/izsQ9hy5KY
The left always thinks they're the good guys.
"Mommy, Daddy...— Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) October 28, 2023
Where were you when words ceased to have any meaning, people couldn't tell good from evil and calls to kill Jews reverberated from New York to London?" https://t.co/Y4u4QPtioJ
I wrote the truth: that the only side invested in genocide is the one led by Hamas. At the same time, you excused child murder, wanton rape, & hostage taking as "decolonization."— Mike Coté 👻 (@ratlpolicy) October 28, 2023
I know which of us is morally right. I sleep fine at night. Will you?https://t.co/3BZ0ewUzmb https://t.co/K1R5TCsJ0u
Yup.
A Jewish state exists because of violent antisemites. But even more so because of “intellectuals” like this who in the ‘40s, would’ve said (and many did!) “how can we stand idly by as US/allies wage war?” while falsely ascribing to the US/allies the worst attributes of the Nazis. https://t.co/pdrA0ei6sf— Daniel Livingston (@DanielLiv109) October 28, 2023
*hair flip
I guess they shouldn’t have started the war.— Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 28, 2023
The relentless lying is just exhausting, but the obnoxiousness of these asinine moral shaming campaigns is beyond nauseating.
You are not the good guys.
***
