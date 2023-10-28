'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Moral Shaming

Known Wolf: Police Were Alerted LAST MONTH About 'Veiled Threats' Made by the...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:00 PM on October 28, 2023
Twitter

Leftwing media types just cannot help themselves. The moment they sense a moral panic they fling themselves into the spotlight, tears at the ready with a prepared list of moral shaming slogans meant to make THEM look good.

Enter Twitchy favorite, Karen Attiah, WaPo columnist, who barely finished touching up her lipstick before declaring to the world, 'BE MORE LIKE MEEEEEE!'

Ready to be inspired?

Not only can she not even at Israel, a given, but even her fellow liberals have greatly disappointed her.

Ok, Karen.

Let's just start with the basics.

For all the self-righteous dramatics, let's not forget.

The left always thinks they're the good guys.

Yup.

*hair flip

The relentless lying is just exhausting, but the obnoxiousness of these asinine moral shaming campaigns is beyond nauseating.

You are not the good guys. 

***

Tags: GAZA GENOCIDE HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS MEDIA BIAS

