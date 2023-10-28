'Where Were You?' WaPo Columnist Continues Humiliating Herself with Asinine Anti-Israel Moral Shaming

Leftwing media types just cannot help themselves. The moment they sense a moral panic they fling themselves into the spotlight, tears at the ready with a prepared list of moral shaming slogans meant to make THEM look good.

Advertisement

Enter Twitchy favorite, Karen Attiah, WaPo columnist, who barely finished touching up her lipstick before declaring to the world, 'BE MORE LIKE MEEEEEE!'

Ready to be inspired?

*twenty years from now*



“Mom, dad… what did y’all do in 2023 when Palestinians were being ethnically cleansed?



“Well honey, we served the cause of justice … we volunteered to scold angry ethnic minorities for criticizing Biden” — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 28, 2023

Not only can she not even at Israel, a given, but even her fellow liberals have greatly disappointed her.

Ok, Karen.

Let's just start with the basics.

Explain “ethnically cleansed” when (1) Palestinian is not an ethnicity separate from other northern Arabs and (2) their population has increased from 3-4% per year for decades. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 28, 2023

“Mom, dad… what did y’all do in 2023 when Palestinians were being ethnically cleansed?”



“Well, honey, I guess we need to pull you out of the public schools, since they seem to be focusing on fake history.” — *sigh* Really? (@lyons8804) October 28, 2023

Palestinians aren’t being ethnically cleansed. Gaza could have peace and prosperity tomorrow if they simply had a government willing to coexist with Israel rather than one with the goal of genocide. — Radical Middle (@RadicalMiddle4) October 28, 2023

“Ethnically cleansed”



Either this is the worst ethnic cleansing of all time or you’re just full of shit.



It’s not ethnic cleansing, so what does that leave?



Go fuck yourself. https://t.co/HiK5C45L9K pic.twitter.com/95cbPQiEs7 — Alex Kaufmann (@alexkaufmann) October 28, 2023

Calling what’s happening to the Palestinians “ethnic cleansing” is so mind-boggling stupid that it has to be coming from someone with a major byline. Words and phrases have meaning, unless you pen op-eds for the Washington Post https://t.co/IZaxxWD8pe — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) October 28, 2023

Ethnically cleansed? Israel is over 20% arab. Worst ethnic cleansing ever. — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) October 28, 2023

For all the self-righteous dramatics, let's not forget.

LOL "justice."



This moral illiterate would cheer the murder of your family in the name of "decolonialization."



And the ruling class lets her on a "prestigious" newspaper staff.



Hold them in the contempt they are owed. And buy guns and ammunition to ensure they can never act… https://t.co/xLRf7j7fdC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

"Mom, what did you do when 1400 Israelis were raped and murdered?"



"Tacitly supported it, in public." https://t.co/xLRf7j7fdC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2023

Twenty years after the Holocaust:



"Oh, we didn't know."



20 years from today, when they are still killing Jews, and Palestinians are not cleansed from Gaza.



Karen: "Oh, we didn't know." https://t.co/izsQ9hy5KY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 28, 2023

The left always thinks they're the good guys.

"Mommy, Daddy...



Where were you when words ceased to have any meaning, people couldn't tell good from evil and calls to kill Jews reverberated from New York to London?" https://t.co/Y4u4QPtioJ — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) October 28, 2023

I wrote the truth: that the only side invested in genocide is the one led by Hamas. At the same time, you excused child murder, wanton rape, & hostage taking as "decolonization."



I know which of us is morally right. I sleep fine at night. Will you?https://t.co/3BZ0ewUzmb https://t.co/K1R5TCsJ0u — Mike Coté 👻 (@ratlpolicy) October 28, 2023

Yup.

A Jewish state exists because of violent antisemites. But even more so because of “intellectuals” like this who in the ‘40s, would’ve said (and many did!) “how can we stand idly by as US/allies wage war?” while falsely ascribing to the US/allies the worst attributes of the Nazis. https://t.co/pdrA0ei6sf — Daniel Livingston (@DanielLiv109) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

*hair flip

I guess they shouldn’t have started the war. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 28, 2023

The relentless lying is just exhausting, but the obnoxiousness of these asinine moral shaming campaigns is beyond nauseating.

You are not the good guys.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!