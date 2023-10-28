The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Israel

Do these politicians ever sleep? Somehow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has dedicated every waking moment to spreading obscene misinformation about Israel trying to make HERSELF the morally superior one.

Funny thing is they all keep going up in flames the moment sunlight touches them.

You'd think she'd figure it out by now.

No country should be allowed to massacre civilians, cut off access to water, food, fuel, electricity and any means of communication to civilians—in direct violation of international law—without any consequences.



The cover of impunity that our country provides has to end. This is… https://t.co/rpbGFQWCY1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 28, 2023

Once again promoting propaganda without a single shred of evidence to back it up.

"No country should be allowed to massacre civilians, cut off".... the heads of Israeli children..."in direct violation of international law—without any consequences".



There I fixed it for your dumbass. https://t.co/QGWN85xJp3 — Jake Denver (@JakeDenver6) October 28, 2023

Have they cut off the head of a baby!

Hamas could plan the massacres of Israeli citizens.

It should have planned for the fall out. https://t.co/WhIUH9PSwJ — Jessica Ellis (@Jessica56516580) October 28, 2023

Blame Hamas. Demand their surrender and the return of the hostages. https://t.co/di72D3ycIe — Natasha Chart (@chartconsultllc) October 28, 2023

Hamas has kept food and water from the people of Gaza ( just read the news) Hamas leadership teaches children to hate Jews more than they love their own lives, Hamas uses human shields and would rather have their own die in a propaganda campaign to play victims than allow them to… https://t.co/SbRfrUzybf — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) October 28, 2023

Step one: Accurately describe the action Israel is taking.

Step Two:

Again for those of you wishing to challenge Jew-hating intl law dilettantes:



Geneva Conventions IV Article 23 and 28.

Additional Protocols I, Article 51:7



Israel is abiding by international law.

I personally don’t care (and neither do the Jew-haters). But here ya go. https://t.co/pQ1Fwj88K3 pic.twitter.com/2UR0fAfJbk — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) October 28, 2023

I can make up international law, too. I hereby declare you to be a war criminal. https://t.co/1W4ql5cjwB — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) October 28, 2023

No country should be forced to supply an enemy with water, food, fuel, electricity or communications. Especially after that enemy committed war crimes on their people in violation of international law. https://t.co/9xFVJUx0DH — AmberSSullivan (@AmberSSullivan) October 28, 2023

Remember this when she inevitably has to backtrack on her relentless propaganda.

She knows exactly what she's doing. She shares highly inflammatory content then walks away to sip tea and watch the building burn.

Talk about actions without 'consequences.' Didn't Trump lose his account for this very accused behavior?

