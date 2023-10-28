The Self-Awareness is Staggering. Ilhan Omar Manages ANOTHER Blunder Trying to Attack Israel

NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on October 28, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Do these politicians ever sleep? Somehow Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has dedicated every waking moment to spreading obscene misinformation about Israel trying to make HERSELF the morally superior one.

Funny thing is they all keep going up in flames the moment sunlight touches them.

You'd think she'd figure it out by now.

Once again promoting propaganda without a single shred of evidence to back it up.

Step one: Accurately describe the action Israel is taking.

Step Two:

Remember this when she inevitably has to backtrack on her relentless propaganda.

She knows exactly what she's doing. She shares highly inflammatory content then walks away to sip tea and watch the building burn.

Talk about actions without 'consequences.' Didn't Trump lose his account for this very accused behavior?

***

