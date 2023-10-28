NYT: Hamas Is Hoarding Food and Water in Its Tunnels
'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on October 28, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

It is probably a good bet that absolutely nothing anti-Israel activists believe about Israel is actually true. This triples when considering historical context.

That isn't stopping five-time world champion and brand-new Middle East Scholar, Jake Shields from flaunting his ignorance, however.

Oh, where to begin, Jake.

He must have glanced over this nonsense and decided he knew enough to present to the class.

Bring us a few Canaanites and we can have a conversation.

It is like they've never heard of the Bible.

The self-awareness is staggering.

He has no idea.

Best case he watched half of a 'Zionist Conspiracy' video on Bitchute and he's just running with it.

Sort of, but yeah. Basically.

They are just so full of self-righteous indignation over things they can barely articulate incorrectly. Honestly, it's embarrassing.

But let's remember, this guy has 460k followers.

Hitting things hard does not equal historical expertise, obviously.

***

