'How Brain-Damaged Do You Have to Be?' Jake Shields Attempts Historical Gotcha and Gets Laughed Off Stage

It is probably a good bet that absolutely nothing anti-Israel activists believe about Israel is actually true. This triples when considering historical context.

That isn't stopping five-time world champion and brand-new Middle East Scholar, Jake Shields from flaunting his ignorance, however.

I would respect Israel more if they just admitted they stole their land instead of creating an elaborate web of lies



Imagine if America denied stealing our land from the natives because the king of Engalnd granted it to us — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 28, 2023

Oh, where to begin, Jake.

He must have glanced over this nonsense and decided he knew enough to present to the class.

In 1945, most of the land was owned by Palestinian Arabs.



In 1948, Zionist terrorists from Europe perpetrated the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and stole their land.



Palestinian homes, towns, villages and farms were stolen by Zionist terrorists. https://t.co/LJQPaCyTSa pic.twitter.com/DtOoDd9jH5 — Random (@rent_hero) October 28, 2023

I'm not sure which part is more historically inaccurate here. 😐 https://t.co/uw1SvbvCPx — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 28, 2023

They did not steal the land from the Biblical period forward they owned the land and they only took back what the Arabs lost from attacking them. https://t.co/qc2BqZL9Jo — Scott Denard (@ScottDenar12035) October 28, 2023

Bring us a few Canaanites and we can have a conversation.

By this definition everyone is living in stolen land and everyone should return to what it was 1000 BC so that no one’s land was ever conquered or stolen or lost. https://t.co/0QRVRqVDbQ — 🇺🇸 Just My Opinion 🇺🇸 (@JustMyOpinions4) October 28, 2023

Except 90% of Israel was bought not stolen. Israel forced Israeli jews to abandon their homes so Palestinians could fit into Gaza & West Bank. Historically Jews were there long before the Palestinian culture existed. https://t.co/Vs88cOiP5i — Ethan Bell (@ethanfbell84) October 28, 2023

How brain-damaged do you have to be to believe that Palestinians were native to present-day Israel? It's such an insane denial of reality. https://t.co/yUDXkgWYAN — Drache Energie (@feignedidentity) October 28, 2023

It is like they've never heard of the Bible.

Flawed premise. It was a Jewish homeland before Islam existed. Do your research before you post. https://t.co/8NT9V0dpI6 — OldWhiteGuy (@dcagnolatti) October 28, 2023

Land of Israel was NEVER owned by Palestinians in any historical context. You might want to grab a history book. https://t.co/rtGA7PXvNQ — StandwithIsrael🇮🇱 (@Devilskitten66) October 28, 2023

Tell me you are ignorant of history without telling me you are ignorant of history. https://t.co/njJWHltDKH — ArboristsProdigy (@ArboristsP) October 28, 2023

The self-awareness is staggering.

This is why I’ll never take them seriously. Not sure if you are just stupid or deliberately spreading propaganda — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 28, 2023

He has no idea.

Best case he watched half of a 'Zionist Conspiracy' video on Bitchute and he's just running with it.

Stole from whom? The British?

The Ottomans?

The Byzantines?

The Romans? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 28, 2023

Sort of, but yeah. Basically.

They lost it in war. Get over it. — Dmandork🇺🇲 (@Dmandork) October 28, 2023

Legally speaking the land was British — AdevAarons (@AdevAarons) October 28, 2023

I would have more respect for you if you could just admit that everything you believe about this subject is wrong.



Israel didn’t “steal” the land from the Palestinians. Judea was a Jewish state for over 400 years, and was then conquered by the Roman Empire.



Rome ruled the… — I’m Fancy (@CMassner) October 28, 2023

They are just so full of self-righteous indignation over things they can barely articulate incorrectly. Honestly, it's embarrassing.

But let's remember, this guy has 460k followers.

Hitting things hard does not equal historical expertise, obviously.

***

