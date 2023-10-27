This Isn't An Airport, Dude: Twitter Bids Farewell to David French After He...
'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests of Leftwing Jewish Protestors

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Like clockwork, leftwing protestors decided the best way to get their message of protest across was to illegally occupy a public space until they get arrested and then make a big dramatic stink over it.

This time it was pro-Palestinian protestors, a great many wearing shirts saying, 'Jews Say Ceasefire Now,' taking over Grand Central Station in NYC.

Then the police showed up.

The left's reaction to pretty mundane arrests for this type of nonsense is something to behold.

Give that a moment to sink in.

Jews have been directly targeted by leftwing pro-Palestinian protestors for weeks now but all of a sudden, they're concerned about targeting Jews?

Also, these particular Jews are currently breaking the law.

Here are some more.

Less heroes and more typical leftwing idiots, but sure.

Did the President send in the NYC police to enforce the law?

Well honey, you are free to protest, but you are not free to occupy a public building and prevent any movement whatsoever.

 Deport them to ... where? Israel?

For some reason the left always thinks it's 'courageous' to join a massive group of like-minded people and participate in a public display that is extremely popular with absolutely everyone they know.

See how grateful your partners in peace are, guys?

Of course, you can protest.

As long as you aren't wearing a MAGA hat that is.

You just can't take over public places and restrict movement.

It's always adorable to see the left suddenly embrace 'freedom of speech,' when they want to engage in illegal behavior.

Well, common enforcement of the law, but why not.

Basically.

Not the smartest move guys.

Whenever a leftist feels the spirit of revolution coming on, they think they can get away with anything and call it 'protest.' Sorry guys, there are rules in a civilized society.

At least you 'did something.'

Right?

Feel good?

***

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIBERALS NYC

