'Just Like Nazi Germany!' Wait, What? The Left Loses its Mind Over Arrests of Leftwing Jewish Protestors

Like clockwork, leftwing protestors decided the best way to get their message of protest across was to illegally occupy a public space until they get arrested and then make a big dramatic stink over it.

Advertisement

This time it was pro-Palestinian protestors, a great many wearing shirts saying, 'Jews Say Ceasefire Now,' taking over Grand Central Station in NYC.

Jews calling for #ceasefirenow have taken over NYC’s grand central station in the name of Palestinians of Gaza we say not in our name. pic.twitter.com/PsU4f10QLV — Rafael Shimunov (@rafaelshimunov) October 27, 2023

Then the police showed up.

The left's reaction to pretty mundane arrests for this type of nonsense is something to behold.

Hundreds of arrests in Grand Central Station pic.twitter.com/ap26LhCmwZ — Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) October 27, 2023

Mass arrest of Jewish people...sounds alarming... https://t.co/W4l5m5wtxW — Esha K 🥭 (@eshaLegal) October 28, 2023

They are arresting Jewish people and even Rabbis who dare speak out about a genocide using their name as an excuse. This should be an eye opener to any who dare to claim that anti-Zionism and antisemitism are the same thing https://t.co/YQG45HMWP0 — Sphinx 🎃 (@MagiaSphinx776) October 28, 2023

Just the US arresting Jews for talking about Jew stuff. Germany did it. The UK did it. Canada is doing it.



All of this shit frightens me more than Hamas. https://t.co/xQZYuAfjFL — Gwared.bsky.social - Brazda, Seel & Son✊📕 (@Gwared) October 27, 2023

Give that a moment to sink in.

Jews have been directly targeted by leftwing pro-Palestinian protestors for weeks now but all of a sudden, they're concerned about targeting Jews?

Also, these particular Jews are currently breaking the law.

Here are some more.

Less heroes and more typical leftwing idiots, but sure.

Beloved heroes, all of them. The Jewish people know what it’s like to be genocided and have all politicians be silent. Jews and Palestinians are brothers and sisters in a shared struggle for truth and liberation https://t.co/JuuKxtxPRw — Hamlet jr’s ghost (@Arewecowboys) October 28, 2023

Did the President send in the NYC police to enforce the law?

This is a great look, @POTUS Your goons arresting young Jews just because they oppose the genocide you are supporting.

You will go down in infamy. https://t.co/UHWfACEzyA — CrémantCommunarde🦋☀️🖐️ (@0Calamity) October 27, 2023

Well honey, you are free to protest, but you are not free to occupy a public building and prevent any movement whatsoever.

arresting them for what??? https://t.co/4jmzFYfuMx — ki 🎀 misses enha (@jugwons) October 28, 2023

Deport them to ... where? Israel?

ICE Trucks are waiting to deport them all. https://t.co/kRQoREiIhm — ꧁༒☬𝓜𝓸𝓬𝓴𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓙𝓪𝔂☬༒꧂™ (@MiddleJae) October 28, 2023

Advertisement

For some reason the left always thinks it's 'courageous' to join a massive group of like-minded people and participate in a public display that is extremely popular with absolutely everyone they know.

They have courage beyond imagination - I hope they get through this safely — Jeff Rowland Truth Particle (@quarkjr) October 28, 2023

See how grateful your partners in peace are, guys?

Take note. Jewish pacifists were arrested at Grand Central Station in Manhattan for protesting against the war in Gaza. Judaism is a religion with a status quo and is the root of the fascist genocidal aggression in the world. It’s now black and white. There is no longer any grey. — Nicholas Molodyko, writer (@gold_hadas) October 28, 2023

Of course, you can protest.

As long as you aren't wearing a MAGA hat that is.

You just can't take over public places and restrict movement.

It's always adorable to see the left suddenly embrace 'freedom of speech,' when they want to engage in illegal behavior.

Well, common enforcement of the law, but why not.

Advertisement

Basically.

Not the smartest move guys.

Shutting down a train station is the fastest way to unite New Yorkers against whatever it is you support https://t.co/3tQ4UXlfcd — Summer's Eye (@HellsBitchen_) October 28, 2023

Whenever a leftist feels the spirit of revolution coming on, they think they can get away with anything and call it 'protest.' Sorry guys, there are rules in a civilized society.

At least you 'did something.'

Right?

Feel good?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!