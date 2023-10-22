Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quiet Him Down'

Some stories are truly unbelievable. A report from Stop Antisemitism about a NYC cardiologist is just terrifying. We know leftist activists are dedicated to their cause, but REALLY?

NYC Cardiologist Dr. Anthony DeCicco (Twitter alias Tony Princato) states he has sedated an Israeli patient to “quiet him” down after being questioned about his Palestinian pin.



Jewish patients are not safe in Dr. DeCicco’s care @MeaningOfCare - please investigate! pic.twitter.com/620sxBIJy2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 22, 2023

This guy should lose his license immediately. https://t.co/hFPDVNTxf3 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 22, 2023

Prison time for this guy too. — Katerina (קטרינה) 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@KatDeBaca) October 22, 2023

Pretty sure investigating an accusation like THIS isn't 'Cancel Culture.'

Cancel culture hypocrite is really what's been your main accomplishment, Dave. Hope all that donor $ has been worth it. — Mario Perez (@marioperez1010) October 22, 2023

Holy sh*t. This doctor admitted to sedating a Jewish patient to “quiet him down” after being questioned about his Palestinian flag pin.



He should lose his license immediately. https://t.co/wwBM1PZ05i — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 22, 2023

Who would lie about this?

Have to assume he's lying or joking because the dude is going to lose his license and face time if this is remotely true. https://t.co/reu7WbSBnC — EJ (@Ejmiller25) October 22, 2023

If he's willing to say this in public.

Look what this Nazi admits.



Imagine what other Nazis are doing. https://t.co/FkoJ4LigS9 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 22, 2023

Imagine spending years in college to get a medical degree only to publicly admit sedating a Jewish patient who questioned the pin you were wearing.



Hippocratic oath? Well that dont apply to jews.



Shame on you! https://t.co/OnEKvJsgUI — Larry David (Parrot) 🦜 (@longcalllarry) October 22, 2023

If this was a joke it is NOT funny.

This isn’t OK and if it was a joke by the cardiologist, it wasn’t an OK thing to joke about. Sedation should be done as a matter of patient care, not as a matter of physician convenience. https://t.co/XykbXq3080 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 22, 2023

This seems like a fair warning. Also, why was a doctor wearing a political pin in their first place?

Jewish patients, beware of Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn. FYI @hatzalah https://t.co/cIGwqrwhEx — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) October 22, 2023

OMG. This physician sedated an Israeli patient to “quiet him down”. Wonder what else this “ethical” healthcare worker did while the patient was sedated. This is beyond sick. The world is beyond sick right now. https://t.co/4EV2B0xfwV — Dana Corriel, MD (@DrCorriel) October 22, 2023

Oh, he really is a cardiologist. That’s even worse. This guy is obviously dangerous to patients. @MeaningOfCare https://t.co/cIGwqrwhEx — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) October 22, 2023

Jewish patients of this practice. They employ doctors who assault Jewish patients. Please contact law enforcement and an attorney. Immediately. https://t.co/kmUATllVlA — Mike McD (@MickGMick) October 22, 2023

Medical employees need to be vetted at the highest levels.



Imagine being Jewish and having this lunatic as your Doctor.



.@MeaningOfCare, is this lunatic one of your Doctors? https://t.co/uZBW2PUY6D — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) October 22, 2023

The left has absolutely zero concept of editing themselves in professional settings. They think their activism is appropriate and even necessary in all aspects of their life. Who jokes about this? If he actually did this, he seems to think there are no legal consequences for his actions. Is he really this dedicated to his political beliefs?

Insane.

Absolutely INSANE.

***

