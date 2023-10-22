'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder Not So Convincing

When tragedy strikes, elected leaders are expected to stand together and speak on behalf of their communities, showing 'solidarity,' as the left likes to say.

After the brutal murder of Samantha Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue, was stabbed outside her home, many leaders posted statements of memorial, anger and sorrow. One particular leader was suspiciously absent, however.

Oh, no one checked her FB?

There it is.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib hasn’t posted any statements on any of her official pages on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook about the murder of Samantha Woll, but she did post this statement and photo on her personal Facebook page:



“My friend, and a member of our organizing… pic.twitter.com/9zmIckNNX3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 22, 2023

“My friend, and a member of our organizing community, Sam Woll, was murdered. I have no words. She always had a sweet smile to offer and the warmest eyes to greet you. Our community is devastated and we are shocked. Please keep her family and our community in your prayers.”

For everyone catching up - Woll was a Jewish woman, president of her synagogue, very active and well know in political circles in her community



Which happens to be the district Tlaib represents https://t.co/Q16bT11bWL — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) October 22, 2023

X users were not moved.

This is the equivalent of Logan Paul posting an apology on his third YouTube channel that nobody knows about. https://t.co/aCirwLwa1w — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 22, 2023

Rashida Tlaib has thus far only posted something about the murder of Samantha Woll on her personal Facebook page (47k followers). Nothing on her two official FB pages (53k and 78k), her Instagram feed (459k) or her Twitter account (1.4m). — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 22, 2023

The only smaller platform she has than the one she used is her TikTok account (22.6k) which, apropos of nothing, also contains zero mention of the murder. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 22, 2023

This is worse than saying nothing. She has a personal connection and only cares about it in relation to herself. She says nothing on her actual official accounts because the death disrupts the narrative she wants to continue pushing. https://t.co/Q6uWj76Uhj — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 22, 2023

What a surprise that Rashida would put such a message out to the smallest of her audiences and not on the same accounts where she continues to push the very blood libel that led to the murder of her so called friend.



RASHIDA IS A VILE AND NASTY JEW HATER WHO BELONGS IN PRISON! https://t.co/iSEn2ZUcQd — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) October 22, 2023

Tlaib knows that her political profile is platformed on hatred of Jews. She knows that mourning this woman is a delicate thing so she has only had the courage to say something on her personal page.



Very sick stuff. She needs to be removed from office. https://t.co/zlI8NGbbcU — Richard K 🏴 (@Izhmash12k) October 22, 2023

Pretty sure she is the only one who hasn't corrected this vicious lie.

And still not retracted her accusation that Israel bombed the hospital last week.



Is there a bigger distributor of misinformation on this platform?https://t.co/I8h3DrNrmm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 22, 2023

Cowardice of leadership. Genuinely disqualifying of any leader in the western world. And above all, a disqualifying trait for any member of Congress in these United States. https://t.co/jjdE4NEdlw — Audubon Alex (@AudubonAlex) October 22, 2023

She forgot to mention how Samantha Woll was Jewish or her affiliation with her synagogue. — Eli Lebowicz (@EliLebowicz) October 22, 2023

Same old, Tlaib.

At least she mentioned her 'friend,' even if she hasn't been willing to do so on her more prominent platforms. It remains a mystery.

***

