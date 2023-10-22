'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder Not So Convincing

I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:00 PM on October 22, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

When tragedy strikes, elected leaders are expected to stand together and speak on behalf of their communities, showing 'solidarity,' as the left likes to say.

After the brutal murder of Samantha Woll, the president of a Detroit synagogue, was stabbed outside her home, many leaders posted statements of memorial, anger and sorrow. One particular leader was suspiciously absent, however.

Oh, no one checked her FB?

There it is.

“My friend, and a member of our organizing community, Sam Woll, was murdered. I have no words. She always had a sweet smile to offer and the warmest eyes to greet you. Our community is devastated and we are shocked. Please keep her family and our community in your prayers.”

X users were not moved.

Pretty sure she is the only one who hasn't corrected this vicious lie.

Same old, Tlaib.

At least she mentioned her 'friend,' even if she hasn't been willing to do so on her more prominent platforms. It remains a mystery.

***

