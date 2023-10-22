Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY...
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA to War in Gaza

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:05 PM on October 22, 2023
AngieArtist

Oh, the irony of being so privileged and living in such luxury a person can turn to their phone and post videos on how oppressed they are.

One trans activist took it a step further by going on an extended rant about how life in America as a trans person is like living through the Gaza war.

No, really.

Lol WHAT.

Let's get some perspective, shall we.

This right here.

THIS.

Sadly, true.

The demand for victimhood is far, far greater than the supply it seems. Imagine being so privileged you just sit around fantasizing about being persecuted all day.

Embarrassing.

***

