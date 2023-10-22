'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA to War in Gaza

Oh, the irony of being so privileged and living in such luxury a person can turn to their phone and post videos on how oppressed they are.

One trans activist took it a step further by going on an extended rant about how life in America as a trans person is like living through the Gaza war.

No, really.

Trans activist compares being trans in America to the war in Palestine.



“Literally hunting me down for being trans, this is the USA. The United States for Trans People is in stage 7 and 8, [genocide level] Palestine is 9 and 10. ”



pic.twitter.com/eYluf9NUl5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 21, 2023

Lol WHAT.

“I fear for my life everyday. That’s why I’m making a video telling there entire world I’m trans.” — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) October 21, 2023

Where are the roving bands of people hunting them down? I haven't seen any. And, it wouldn't be that hard to find them just go on Grindr... — Mr HERO(by demand)😉🇺🇸 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@whoismrzero) October 22, 2023

Crisis of abundance. — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) October 22, 2023

He should travel to Gaza & ask Hamas to protect him. See how that goes. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 22, 2023

Let's get some perspective, shall we.

Oh for heavens sake.



Of the fewer than 30 trans identified people who were murdered in the US last year, most were killed in prostitution, by a romantic partner, or in drug deals gone wrong.



There is virtually nowhere in the entire world that is safer for people with gender… https://t.co/eF5XKjx3lQ — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) October 22, 2023

This right here.

THIS.

Members of the LGBT community in the United States are so privileged by the freedoms we all enjoy that some (like this *guy*) are tone-deaf to what real oppression looks like. https://t.co/Cl8jc9VrXL — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) October 22, 2023

Sadly, true.

This is what happens when you incentivize people for being victims.



It's why so many on the left and right want to be victims. It carries far too much currency. https://t.co/MLyMqvWo9i — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) October 22, 2023

Ah yes, I remember, just the other day, conservatives flying into my neighborhood on hang gliders and taking me hostage, or worse. https://t.co/PkqwbCq9ax — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) October 22, 2023

To compare your non existent outside of your head situation to what is going on in a war zone in Israel/Palestine is probably the most self-absorbed delusional victim mentally narcissism I have ever witnessed.



If America is so bad, go to Palestine… I’m sure they’ll welcome you https://t.co/VaXHxSbmCv — Rebecca (@Rebecca_2205) October 22, 2023

Always have to be front and centre. Must've been hell not being the most oppressed people in the world...for a bit.🙄 https://t.co/g5tRdcONbS — Agent Rach (L'Harlot de Pimpernel) (@AgentStJust1789) October 22, 2023

The demand for victimhood is far, far greater than the supply it seems. Imagine being so privileged you just sit around fantasizing about being persecuted all day.

Embarrassing.

