Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate How Peaceful Protest is Done

The left is forever lecturing everyone on the importance of public protests and 'civil disobedience.' Their events are always full of angry, shouting people chanting aggressive slogans and making impossible demands.

Let's see what an actually peaceful demonstration looks like.

Thousands of sane and decent people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to show support for Israel and demand the release of 210 people taken hostage by Hamas.pic.twitter.com/im2SAhMaDg — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 22, 2023

Not a one of them is carrying "Genocide" placards or yelling "Kill Palestinians", as opposed to the rancid anti-Israeli sentiments of a mob in north London yesterday. Israel wants her citizens returned,Jews don't have bloodlust as their detractors tend to. https://t.co/TVYQ71QjIX — RocknRollRabbi (@mishabendavid) October 22, 2023

Wait, you mean you can hold a political/social demonstration WITHOUT the police having to arrest people for insane, violent behavior?

The police having a day off today at the pro Israel march compared to the Jihad behaviour we all witnessed yesterday https://t.co/x4hLV65L6B — I Am Trumpacus (@BaCarli) October 22, 2023

Quite a difference in demeanor between Palestinian and Israeli demonstrators. https://t.co/S6qLM3XPn3 — Colin Ellison (@ColinEllison14) October 22, 2023

Don’t see any chants of ‘death to infidels or Muslims’ https://t.co/Dh3idKch5m — Boba Ball™️ (@Boba_Ball_) October 22, 2023

No chatting messages of hate or destruction just people highlighting their plight https://t.co/dPW4aD3KIX — John Minihan (@JohnMinihan) October 22, 2023

Notice the decibel level ??#Civilization



An ancient civilization that after being dispossessed of land carried modern civilizations seeds in its culture , and principles



One doesn’t need to scream

If how they feel about the facts

is the same when calm as when loud about… https://t.co/VTCD16hRtj — iPhoneCyborg MD-X (@drew95ca) October 22, 2023

Quiet, respectful, decent people. There is no aggression in their faces.

I will choose civilization & westernization over & over again!!!#WeStandWithIsrael https://t.co/eiZYsdgIiU — Neringa (@Neringa_MP) October 22, 2023

The left simply cannot understand people gathering together for a common purpose without relying on violence and chants of genocide.

Is it me or have a lot of the comments about Trafalgar Square today been poorly worded code for racism e.g civilised, decent, well dressed etc?https://t.co/YZNgx9aZ7O — Truly Madly Ambient (@jim_jones60) October 22, 2023

Hypocrisy at it's best, the ones who did a peaceful protest yesterday( more than 100000) were horrible and horrifying according to many ppl out there. The ones who are siding with oppressors are sane and decent.Nice ehhh ! — Sahar K (@SaharK23269322) October 22, 2023

See how they label themselves or 'sane and decent'. https://t.co/SPTbcm8RgM — 𝐒. (@unproblemati_c) October 22, 2023

Even with all of this tragedy and hate, Pro-Israel supporters can spread their message without violence.

This is how you do it. https://t.co/5mSqHYlABE — Poz (@LeslieMPozsonyi) October 22, 2023

Now this is what a peaceful demonstration looks like.



No one is baying for blood, despite the unimaginable pain of the Israeli people in the wake of the rape, torture and murder of 1400 civilians.



Am Yisrael Chai 💙💙🇮🇱🇮🇱 https://t.co/7upRlxbrBa — FuriaDiDonna (@furiadidonna) October 22, 2023

Compare this to the pro-Hamas protests. https://t.co/1ZKwyjXDLe — John Duffield (@jfwduffield) October 22, 2023

After the appalling scenes of terrorist Hamas supporters and deniers of the recent slaughter in Israel sanity returns to London, however briefly it may last. https://t.co/VBIPhFa6Gk — Gary Leonard (@Pasadenaguy10) October 22, 2023

*This* is what a peaceful show of support really looks like as opposed to the violence & utter disrespect for the rule of law we’ve been seeing in “solidarity with Palestine”



This one is beautiful 🫶 — Elena (@Xerendipitist) October 22, 2023

Hope...never as loud as hate, each Prayer is a light.

Its that candle that sheds light into the darkest places.

Evil never wins when GOOD people stand-

🕯️🕯️🕯️ — MIMSYPICKTRIS 🇺🇸 (@Picktris66) October 22, 2023

Leftists think if they're upset about something, they're entitled to burn down entire cities over it. But rational, civilized, respectful people can get a strong message across without violence or hateful banners demanding violent action.

Pay attention activists, THIS is how it's done!

