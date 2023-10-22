Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation
Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate How Peaceful Protest is Done

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:00 PM on October 22, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

The left is forever lecturing everyone on the importance of public protests and 'civil disobedience.' Their events are always full of angry, shouting people chanting aggressive slogans and making impossible demands.

Let's see what an actually peaceful demonstration looks like.

Wait, you mean you can hold a political/social demonstration WITHOUT the police having to arrest people for insane, violent behavior?

The left simply cannot understand people gathering together for a common purpose without relying on violence and chants of genocide.

Even with all of this tragedy and hate, Pro-Israel supporters can spread their message without violence.

Leftists think if they're upset about something, they're entitled to burn down entire cities over it. But rational, civilized, respectful people can get a strong message across without violence or hateful banners demanding violent action.

Pay attention activists, THIS is how it's done!

***

Tags: ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LONDON PROTEST RALLY

