'BUT MUH NORMS!!' The LA Times Faceplants With SCARY Claim That Trump Is...
The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer...
Cato Institute Warns: 'Tariffs Could Hike Food Prices and Cut Variety'
Math Is Hard: Lefty Author Thinks 43 Pounds of Fentanyl Crossing Canadian Border...
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso Puts First Two Weeks of Trump Admin in...
WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump...
Hyperventilating Jamie Raskin's NERVOUS Rant About Trump Kicking J6 FBI Agents OUT is...
Hugh Hewitt: 'I Doubt We Will Ever Know How 8,500 Pardons/Commutations Occurred'
Even Lefties DROP Chuck Schumer for Pretending Americans Care MORE About Cheap Pizza...
Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and...
LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE...
Forget Wings, Pass the Broccoli! AP Article Suggests Trump Tariffs Are Super Bowl...
JD Vance Doesn't Pull 1 SINGLE Punch Schooling Media on How Dangerous Biden's...

French OB-GYN Suspended for Five Months After Teaching 'Trans Woman' Basic Biology

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

There are a great many things about the radical trans rights movement that make no sense. But the one that makes the least sense of all is this insistence that men who think they're women have a 'right' to be examined by gynecologists.

Advertisement

Even post-op, these 'women' are not women and do not have the anatomy necessary to undergo a gynecological exam. By demanding OB-GYNs take time from women to 'treat' them, they are harming actual women.

But that's the point.

As this story out of France demonstrates:

More from Reduxx (emphasis added):

On December 16, 2024, the Conseil National de l’Ordre des Médecins sentenced Acharian to a five-month suspension, followed by a one-month probationary period. During that time, if the gynecologist is found to have engaged in transphobia or denied another trans-identified male patient, he would be sanctioned again.

'We are pleased to have confirmation that what happened that day was totally abnormal,' the trans-identified male’s lawyer said.

Trans activist organization SOS Homophobie posted a statement to their website suggesting that the doctor’s actions were potentially “also punishable by criminal sanctions.”

Women’s rights advocate Margeurite Stern, who has also been harshly criticized by SOS Homophobie, commented on the situation on X. 'Gynecologists are trained to treat WOMEN’s genitals. Not inverted penises or cavities created using pieces of colon or peritoneum,' Stern said. 'We live in a world of lunatics.'

The only abnormal thing that happened that day was a man demanding a gynecologist look at his private parts.

Recommended

The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Because it isn't.

And never will be.

Exactly.

But women are second-class citizens behind men who think they're women. What about the pregnant women who might be due to give birth during this five-month suspension? Do they not have a right to access their doctor?

Yes it is.

It sure seems like the 'patient' has a fetish he wanted the doctor to be part of.

When normies start pushing back against this and defying the governments who put the feelings of deluded men ahead of women.

Advertisement

Exactly. There's apparently no women's space the trans activists won't infiltrate.

Always. We've all seen the videos of 'trans women' threatening violence against women who tell them no.

This writer laughed out loud at this.

Yes. That's exactly what happened. Activists do this all the time.

The women served by this doctor should be equally as vocal about his punishment and asserting their rights.

That's how this insanity comes to an end.

Tags: FRANCE HEALTH CARE WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch)
Amy Curtis
'BUT MUH NORMS!!' The LA Times Faceplants With SCARY Claim That Trump Is 'Bucking Norms'
Grateful Calvin
Math Is Hard: Lefty Author Thinks 43 Pounds of Fentanyl Crossing Canadian Border Is No Biggie (But It Is)
Amy Curtis
LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought
Sam J.
WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
Amy Curtis
Mexican American Goes OFF on Illegals Explaining Why She Voted FOR Trump and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing -Vid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch) Amy Curtis
Advertisement