French OB-GYN Suspended for Five Months After Teaching 'Trans Woman' Basic Biology

There are a great many things about the radical trans rights movement that make no sense. But the one that makes the least sense of all is this insistence that men who think they're women have a 'right' to be examined by gynecologists.

Advertisement

Even post-op, these 'women' are not women and do not have the anatomy necessary to undergo a gynecological exam. By demanding OB-GYNs take time from women to 'treat' them, they are harming actual women.

But that's the point.

As this story out of France demonstrates:

A gynecologist in France has been suspended from his clinic after refusing to treat a biological male who identified as a woman.



Dr. Victor Acharian was found guilty of "transphobia," and has now been prohibited from practicing medicine for 5 months.https://t.co/Sa2kkb9C29 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) January 30, 2025

More from Reduxx (emphasis added):

On December 16, 2024, the Conseil National de l’Ordre des Médecins sentenced Acharian to a five-month suspension, followed by a one-month probationary period. During that time, if the gynecologist is found to have engaged in transphobia or denied another trans-identified male patient, he would be sanctioned again. 'We are pleased to have confirmation that what happened that day was totally abnormal,' the trans-identified male’s lawyer said. Trans activist organization SOS Homophobie posted a statement to their website suggesting that the doctor’s actions were potentially “also punishable by criminal sanctions.” Women’s rights advocate Margeurite Stern, who has also been harshly criticized by SOS Homophobie, commented on the situation on X. 'Gynecologists are trained to treat WOMEN’s genitals. Not inverted penises or cavities created using pieces of colon or peritoneum,' Stern said. 'We live in a world of lunatics.'

The only abnormal thing that happened that day was a man demanding a gynecologist look at his private parts.

My favorite part is that he apologized and basically said "A cavity is not a classic vagina." pic.twitter.com/QmYCVLmIME — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) January 30, 2025

Because it isn't.

And never will be.

So five months of actual women not having the care they need from their regular doctor, because some dude felt slighted. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) January 30, 2025

Exactly.

But women are second-class citizens behind men who think they're women. What about the pregnant women who might be due to give birth during this five-month suspension? Do they not have a right to access their doctor?

A disgusting outrage — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 31, 2025

Yes it is.

I'm not sure what the doctor was supposed to do with him. Pretend? Then charge him 200 francs? Meanwhile, does the patient get his prostate checked? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 31, 2025

It sure seems like the 'patient' has a fetish he wanted the doctor to be part of.

What is a gynecologist supposed to do with a penis?



What even would they do with a fake vagina? They aren’t trained for fake vaginas.



Who suspended him? Did France actually make a law against people for “transphobia”?



When are people going to become serious again? — Dawn 🇺🇸 (@DawnsEcho) January 30, 2025

When normies start pushing back against this and defying the governments who put the feelings of deluded men ahead of women.

Ridiculous that medical professionals are being punished for being pro reality and sticking to their professions. Gynecologists don’t treat men. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

Exactly. There's apparently no women's space the trans activists won't infiltrate.

"The trans-identified male allegedly shouted, “You’re transphobic!” while leaving the clinic. According to Dr. Acharian, the patient then began reacting violently to the refusal and insulted the staff."



Tell a trans-woman "No" and the man that he is will reveal himself. https://t.co/mNuy2rYOnj — LissaKay - Can't stop the signal, Mal (@LissaKay) January 30, 2025

Always. We've all seen the videos of 'trans women' threatening violence against women who tell them no.

Just ram the speculum up the pee hole. https://t.co/jBxL4vb7sn — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 30, 2025

This writer laughed out loud at this.

Even post “bottom surgery” a trans woman should see a specialist in trans health, not a run of the mill gynaecologist. Looks like this “patient” was just trolling for attention and causing people trouble. https://t.co/cTyhzTZOd6 — Remulak MoxArgon 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@moxargon) January 30, 2025

Yes. That's exactly what happened. Activists do this all the time.

The women served by this doctor should be equally as vocal about his punishment and asserting their rights.

That's how this insanity comes to an end.