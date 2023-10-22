I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the HOLOCAUST. People Have Thoughts

People come up with all kinds of crazy antisemitic theories, but this one is beyond belief.

You just have to see it for yourself.

wait til they find out zionists couldve saved hundreds of thousands of Jews from the gas chambers and decided not to. the nuremberg trials revealed they actively negotiated with nazis and even helped SS officers in Hungary get off with mass murder. this is not about antisemitism. — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) October 11, 2023

look into Rudolf Kastner who negotiated w/ nazis for a train of Hungarian Jews to be spared the gas chamber. he saved only a few hundred folks from his own village & family members, failed to warn the other thousands of Jews that they would be exterminated, and lied to them. — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) October 11, 2023

when nuremberg came around, Kastner testified on behalf of SS officer, Kurt Becher, who is said to have murdered more than half a million Jews, which allowed him to go free. bcus apparently killing off that many jews doesnt go against the main aims of zionism. so. yeah. — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) October 11, 2023

Yikes.

This is the “listens to a single podcast and now wants to explain Jewish history to Jews” energy — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) October 22, 2023

Fortunately, we have experts like AG Hamilton to provide necessary corrections and context to nonsense like this.

Wtf is this historically illiterate nonsense blaming Jews for the Holocaust, @NYMag?



This entire ignorant thread is dependent on making a general claim about Zionists and then pointing to an example of one person (Kastner) as if he represents all zionists or Jews.



The history:… https://t.co/487deuQsBY — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 22, 2023

The history: Kastner is a complicated figure. He leveraged a relationship with Eichmann and massive bribes to save 1600 Hungarian Jews from the gas chamber, but the cost of that was him hiding the reality of the gas chamber from thousands of others Jews being sent to those gas chambers every day.

Once the facts came out, Kastner became hated in Israel and was eventually assassinated. It is not clear that he could have saved any more lives, but most never forgave him for vouching for Becher. There is no evidence he or “zionists” (which really just means people who believe in Jewish self determination) could have saved hundreds of thousands of Jews or decided not to.

It's not obscure knowledge either.

What you’ve written here is patently false, and the conclusions you draw from your own ahistorical interpretation of the facts are utterly deranged and reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/HCCM8VLLpN — Eric Seufert (@eric_seufert) October 22, 2023

What you fail to understand is that actually the Holocaust couldn’t have happened because there wasn’t enough time, but actually there was too much time, but actually there were no gas chambers, but actually the Zionists could have saved Jews from the gas chambers, but actually,… https://t.co/RQFH4JGlmg — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) October 22, 2023

X users had opinions.

This atrocious antisemite is your employee @NYMag ?! — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 22, 2023

The Kastner story as the anti-Israel left tells it is a lie invented by antisemitic Soviet propagandists. At a moment when Jews are being murdered, continuing to spread it is nothing less than justification & incitement for more murder. — Izabella Tabarovsky (@IzaTabaro) October 22, 2023

You are an absolute 🤡🤡🤡 — Roi (@roibendaniel) October 22, 2023

Youuuuuuuuu may want to delete this lol — John (@JohnTGrod) October 22, 2023

I hope the @NYMag fires you. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) October 22, 2023

Harvard students: “Israel is solely responsible for Hamas brutally murdering 1,400 civilians.”



Writer for Vox and New York Magazine: 𝘏𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘮𝘺 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘳. 𝘏𝘮. 𝘏𝘰𝘸 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘐 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵. 𝘖𝘒, 𝘐 𝘨𝘰𝘵 𝘪𝘵: “‘Zionists’ are… https://t.co/15A42HPqlf — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) October 22, 2023

You cool with your employee doing a little Holocaust denial, @NYMag? https://t.co/CEXWOO8AFE — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 21, 2023

I cannot imagine what sort of twisted evil it takes for someone to summarize insanely complicated events & impossible choices related to the rescue of Jews during WWII this way

(see: https://t.co/r8hZbinH4t) https://t.co/PMOT52rofk — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) October 22, 2023

Of course, being a leftist, Mr. NY Mag and Vox did what every leftist does when called out on their idiocy. He doubled-down.

i see the zionist bots have found me. — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) October 22, 2023

rules to this shit dont change, yall can kiss my ass cus im def not finna shut up. — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) October 22, 2023

And as always ...

my last week on this website. so geeked. — 🌺 skkrrtt cobain (@tirhakahlove) October 22, 2023

Better update your resume, kid.

