'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder...
Boom! Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
Brooklyn Woman for the WIN! Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas...
Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their...
'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
Déjà Vu: The Babylon Bee Names Their Man of the Year … Without...
Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFI...
RedSteeze and Others DROP NYT Claiming 'It's Impossible to Know What to Believe...
Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those...
Team Bus Driver or Team Cyclist: Which One Are You?
Michigan State Football Posts OUTRAGEOUS Hitler Trivia Question During Saturday Football G...
Israel War Room Tells the Secretary-General of the UN to Shut Up
Twitter User 'Gummi Bear' Asks an Important Question We All Need to Reckon...

I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the HOLOCAUST. People Have Thoughts

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:00 PM on October 22, 2023
AngieArtist

People come up with all kinds of crazy antisemitic theories, but this one is beyond belief.

You just have to see it for yourself.

Advertisement

Yikes.

Fortunately, we have experts like AG Hamilton to provide necessary corrections and context to nonsense like this.

The history: Kastner is a complicated figure. He leveraged a relationship with Eichmann and massive bribes to save 1600 Hungarian Jews from the gas chamber, but the cost of that was him hiding the reality of the gas chamber from thousands of others Jews being sent to those gas chambers every day.  

Recommended

Brooklyn Woman for the WIN! Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Once the facts came out, Kastner became hated in Israel and was eventually assassinated. It is not clear that he could have saved any more lives, but most never forgave him for vouching for Becher. There is no evidence he or “zionists” (which really just means people who believe in Jewish self determination) could have saved hundreds of thousands of Jews or decided not to.

It's not obscure knowledge either.

X users had opinions.

Advertisement

Of course, being a leftist, Mr. NY Mag and Vox did what every leftist does when called out on their idiocy. He doubled-down.

Advertisement

And as always ...

Better update your resume, kid.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HOLOCAUST ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTIST LIES VOX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brooklyn Woman for the WIN! Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch)
Sam J.
Boom! Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
justmindy
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy
Sam J.
Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those Hostages, Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder Not So Convincing
Chad Felix Greene
Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brooklyn Woman for the WIN! Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement