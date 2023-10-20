AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and Dave Rubin Isn't Convinced

Isn't it something how Democrats always find just the right message from just the right unquestionable source that always happens to be anonymous, but perfectly illustrates their views?

It is truly uncanny how frequently Democrats are waved down by a sympathetic voice that has the exact personal experience or story to help out their message, JUST IN TIME.

AOC just so happened to talk to someone with family members being held hostage by Hamas who ALSO shares her exact views on a ceasefire!

Yesterday I met with family members of hostages currently in Gaza.



They said: “We can do it all. We can fight for our families held hostage by Hamas, stand against occupation, stand with impacted Israelis, stand up for innocent Palestinians.”



May their humanity be an example. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2023

Ill take, things that never happened for a thousand Alex — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) October 21, 2023

Dear AOC,

Our tragedy and our lives are not pawns for you to use in your pathetic narrative war.



Keep our name out of your mouth.

Signed,

Israelis — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 20, 2023

This isn’t even a fun lie. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) October 20, 2023

AOC isn't the most reliable source.

Kind of like when you went to an empty fenced in parking lot and pretended to cry while claiming that it was at a migrant detention center where children were being caged? pic.twitter.com/Mjlq6Y6Wc0 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 20, 2023

Play the video of them saying all that, liar. — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) October 20, 2023

What are their names? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 20, 2023

Now that you mention it, the details are a bit too convenient.

“Stand against occupation?” This is how I know this didn’t happen, if they thought they were “occupiers” (they are not) then they would move! — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) October 20, 2023

Yeah, I don't think this happened. We need proof, AOC. Isn't that the line you Hamas supporters use? — Holly Grayle (@HollyGrayle) October 21, 2023

“Things I Made Up” for $400, Alex — boom roasted™ (@huntizzle88) October 21, 2023

This is like when people tweet about how their 4 year old came running to them, crying, because [insert progressive hobbyhorse political issue here.] And the 4 year old proceeds to sob about things no 4 year old comprehends, nor cares about, because it never happened, and the… — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) October 20, 2023

The people are not impressed.

Do you believe this? — Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) October 20, 2023

She does have connections, right?

Why don't your Hamas friends just let them go? https://t.co/aQHI43cOgM — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 20, 2023

No proof at all, huh.

Name names or this is just another fictional account. https://t.co/fpECyuIcjh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 20, 2023

Of all the things that never happened — this never happened the most https://t.co/e2zdoUsQuO — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) October 20, 2023

Today, the Goddess Athena came to me in person and told me that this is a lie. #equally_plausible https://t.co/ylmcFYHXKT — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 20, 2023

How are they related to the hostages? Distant cousins, twice removed? Why didn't you list any names? Is their last name "Strawman"? Shame on you, you fraud. https://t.co/4o0KuyK9JZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 20, 2023

No one is buying your nonsense anymore AOC.

Thank you for that made up quote you clown. https://t.co/1XEezyir7V — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 20, 2023

It's no wonder people automatically question everything she says.

***

