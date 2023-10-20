AOC Finds the Perfect Narrative to Exploit ... We Mean Share ... and Dave Rubin Isn't Convinced

Shabbat Shalom: A Message of Hope From Two Israeli Soldiers (Watch)
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:00 PM on October 20, 2023

Isn't it something how Democrats always find just the right message from just the right unquestionable source that always happens to be anonymous, but perfectly illustrates their views?

It is truly uncanny how frequently Democrats are waved down by a sympathetic voice that has the exact personal experience or story to help out their message, JUST IN TIME.

AOC just so happened to talk to someone with family members being held hostage by Hamas who ALSO shares her exact views on a ceasefire!

AOC isn't the most reliable source.

Now that you mention it, the details are a bit too convenient.

The people are not impressed.

She does have connections, right?

No proof at all, huh.

No one is buying your nonsense anymore AOC.

It's no wonder people automatically question everything she says.

***

