'Too Early?' Janice Dean Brings the Holiday Spirit to X with an Early Christmas Present

Halloween is just around the corner, but if you walk into any big box store, you might think it's almost Christmas. For Halloween/Fall enthusiasts it always seems the chilly spooky season never quite lasts long enough, and Christmas always seems to nudge its way in far too soon.
Well, maybe this little intrusion isn't that bad. In fact, we might just love it!
Too early? 🤶 pic.twitter.com/VQWrLvgRsb— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 19, 2023
NEVER too early!!— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) October 19, 2023
Eh, maybe! But I absolutely love the look, so much so that I'll overlook it being early!— Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 19, 2023
Never too early for magic and joy ❤️— Melodie Willis Golde (@waterspryt) October 19, 2023
Yes. Buuuuuut, it’s YOU!— Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) October 19, 2023
Nope.— J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 19, 2023
And you look fabulous.
No, love the spirit!— OffRoad Trucker (@OffRoad_Trucker) October 19, 2023
Can't deny the facts!
Never too early!! 🎄And you look gorgeous!— Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) October 19, 2023
You're adorable!— Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) October 19, 2023
Oh my you’re turning into an aisle at Walmart!!! But, you look good in red!— Politisite (@Politisite) October 19, 2023
You look FESTIVE, JD!!! Merry Christmas!!!🎄— Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) October 19, 2023
Too early? Too sizzlin'!— Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) October 19, 2023
Absolutely NOT! And you look AMAZING. Red is definitely your color.— Stacy (@BoyMomStacy) October 19, 2023
For anyone else, yes. ✌🏼❤️🙏🏼— Tim Hundley ♥️📸 (@TimHundley4All) October 19, 2023
Yes’m, but you look beautiful…!!! https://t.co/1KxuNUgZwK— Mike Grove (@MikeGro83318038) October 19, 2023
This year may need TWO Christmas holidays!
Not to early. America needs Holidays Spirit ! https://t.co/XHVMHIg0kT— LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) October 19, 2023
Maybe we'll just call this an ironic Halloween costume!
Lol. Brilliant Halloween costume 🤣— Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 19, 2023
Are you going trick or treating?— Meredith Marshall (@MeredithMarsha1) October 19, 2023
Way too early, unless it’s your Halloween costume.— Laurence Jarvik (@lajarvik) October 19, 2023
Great for a Halloween costume. When the kids say trick-or-treat, show 'em a decorated tree and tell them they stepped through a time portal and it's Christmas now. Elaborate trick 😂— Walt Mussell (@wmussell) October 19, 2023
Happy Holidays! Season's Greetings! Is Mariah thawed out yet? This year is just moving way too fast. But maybe holiday cheer is just what we need. Christmas never fails to bring joy, well except for those grumpy annual liberals, but maybe even this year will be different for them.
We say bring on the joy! Toss some glitter around! Put up a tree and start singing. Not a moment too soon! Sorry Spooky Season, we will catch up with you next year.
***
