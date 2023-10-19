Would You Eat a 3000-Year-Old Cut of Beef? Many on Twitter Would
'Too Early?' Janice Dean Brings the Holiday Spirit to X with an Early Christmas Present

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on October 19, 2023
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Halloween is just around the corner, but if you walk into any big box store, you might think it's almost Christmas. For Halloween/Fall enthusiasts it always seems the chilly spooky season never quite lasts long enough, and Christmas always seems to nudge its way in far too soon.

Well, maybe this little intrusion isn't that bad. In fact, we might just love it!

Can't deny the facts!

This year may need TWO Christmas holidays!

Maybe we'll just call this an ironic Halloween costume!

Happy Holidays! Season's Greetings! Is Mariah thawed out yet? This year is just moving way too fast. But maybe holiday cheer is just what we need. Christmas never fails to bring joy, well except for those grumpy annual liberals, but maybe even this year will be different for them.

We say bring on the joy! Toss some glitter around! Put up a tree and start singing. Not a moment too soon! Sorry Spooky Season, we will catch up with you next year.

***

