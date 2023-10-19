The Problem With Jon Stewart Cancelled by Apple Plus. X Responds.
'Solidarity with My Sister-in-Service' Cori Bush Outdoes Herself Defending Rashida Tlaib and it's CRINGE

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on October 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is known for her remarkable ability to make the nation's eyes roll in unison, but even for her this is CRINGE.

My 'sister-in-service.'

Really?

How is this not a cult?

She managed to fit fake Islamophobia, racism AND sexism into one accusation after Republicans, and several Democrats, called out Tlaib for openly lying about Israel bombing a hospital long after it had been fully disproven.

Oh, details.

This is a sisterhood of service we're talking about here! Can't be bothered with silly things like actively inciting pogroms against Jews around the world, now can we.

When even far-lefties see through your nonsense.

Find yourself someone as devoted to you as the Squad is to protecting each other from accountability for their own actions!

The one good thing about all of this has been the transparency in which these lunatics have displayed their true nature and the boldness of their pride in it.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS GAZA ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIES MISINFORMATION TERRORISM

