'Solidarity with My Sister-in-Service' Cori Bush Outdoes Herself Defending Rashida Tlaib and it's CRINGE

Democratic Rep. Cori Bush is known for her remarkable ability to make the nation's eyes roll in unison, but even for her this is CRINGE.

I denounce any action to censure @RepRashida, the only Palestinian-American in Congress.



These Islamophobic & racist efforts are an attempt to discredit her perspective & scare those courageously speaking up for Palestinian human rights.



Solidarity with my sister-in-service. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

My 'sister-in-service.'

Really?

How is this not a cult?

Much stronger than her denunciation of Hamas slaughtering 1,300 Jews https://t.co/6gtI2bNZry — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 19, 2023

Amazing how much more strongly @RepCori denounced censuring than LITEARLY BEHEADINGS, RAPE, AND TERRORISM!



Amazing how folks who call GOP “literal Nazis” aggressively defend a terrorist group with an enshrined mission to murder Jews. https://t.co/aX8iNXdAGE — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 19, 2023

Oh look, this terrorist congresswoman is openly saying it was OK for .@RashidaTlaib to incite an insurrection. Remember this https://t.co/a3ZzGII6Dw — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) October 19, 2023

She managed to fit fake Islamophobia, racism AND sexism into one accusation after Republicans, and several Democrats, called out Tlaib for openly lying about Israel bombing a hospital long after it had been fully disproven.

Rep. @RashidaTlaib spread lies without knowing facts and has placed targets on Jewish Americans and President Biden.



That’s not “perspective,” that’s antisemitic propaganda and threatening the Commander-in-Chief.



Your defense of her actions is complicity, @CoriBush. https://t.co/6Sja7qPkKe — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 19, 2023

Color me shocked that this is what she was going to say 👇🏼the good old Islamophobia and racist card. https://t.co/MZX7pvpFgA — Ash_lynae🇺🇸✌🏼 (@ash_leyyy32) October 19, 2023

There’s nothing Islamophobic about pointing out Rashida supports Hamas and doubled and tripled down on Blood Libel - which she’s yet to retract. https://t.co/r1R5qh48si — Josh Offenhartz (@Johartz) October 19, 2023

Rashida Tliab’s “perspective” is an outright fabrications and a calumny against the Jewish people. She SHOULD be censured and removed from congress, as should Ilhan Omar and likely you



You all give aid and comfort to the enemies of America and its allies — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 19, 2023

It’s not racist to want to expel a terrorist sympathizer. You should be ousted too. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) October 19, 2023

All terrorist apologists should be censured. — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 19, 2023

She’s a terrorist sympathizer, not a victim. And you’re also a disgrace to the office, you fool. — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) October 19, 2023

Oh, details.

This is a sisterhood of service we're talking about here! Can't be bothered with silly things like actively inciting pogroms against Jews around the world, now can we.

Advertisement

So you have solidarity with Palestinian human rights. It would be great if you and your band of sister cared that much for America that has given you lot such great opportunities instead of trying to ruin America. — XRP!! Digitalcrazy DGB!! (@digitalcraze) October 19, 2023

Just stop — Dan J. Berger (@danberger) October 19, 2023

Solidarity with your terrorist-in-service.. fixed it for you — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) October 19, 2023

@RepRashida is an Israelophobe and should be expelled for her virulent antisemitism and Jew hatred. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 19, 2023

No more lies. Nothing to do with her being Muslim. Zero. That card stopped working last week. Everything to do with her cheerleading Hamas, posting things that turn out not to be true and leaving them up, and inciting the crowd. She makes Jews unsafe in the US. — Rose (@WhimsyWithStyle) October 19, 2023

You are both reprehensible! — Anne Marie (@VetWife) October 19, 2023

When even far-lefties see through your nonsense.

We get it, you both don't want Jews to be able to defend ourselves from terrorism and antisemitism. You are making that quite clear. — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

Find yourself someone as devoted to you as the Squad is to protecting each other from accountability for their own actions!

The one good thing about all of this has been the transparency in which these lunatics have displayed their true nature and the boldness of their pride in it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!