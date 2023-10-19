Over 400 Capitol Hill Staffers Signed a Letter for a Ceasefire and They Need a SAFE SPACE STAT

Oh, what brave souls fill our grand government halls. Courageous young minds ready to sacrifice absolutely everything for what they believe in!

Well, except their jobs and the possibility of mean comments online that is.

Huffington Post reports: 'Muslim and Jewish congressional staffers signed a letter Thursday urging Congress to back a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in light of 'antisemitism, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian sentiment on the rise nationwide.'

The twist?

They all did so anonymously.

More than 400 congressional staffers anonymously signed a letter urging Congress to back a cease-fire. Here's what they told me -- and why they feel the need to remain anonymous. https://t.co/4TLAzboR7X — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) October 19, 2023

I applaud the courageous Muslim and Jewish congressional staffers who led a letter calling for a #CeasefireNOW.



I’m aware of the risk you’re taking to stand on the right side of history.



I see you. We see you. You are loved, valued & appreciated. https://t.co/bvtc1jSMb7 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 19, 2023

Can anyone even imagine such bravery? Has any other group of people risked so much in their entire lives? To call for PEACE of all things!

People were literally burned alive in attics but the *real* Anne Franks are the unnamed Hill staffer who are afraid of losing their K Street prospects for posting paraglider memes on Instagram. https://t.co/Q9rnxt8lyu — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 20, 2023

Lots of pro Hamas people in government. Does that properly reflect the electorate? https://t.co/bfjBer1vIo — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 19, 2023

Anonymously. I’m sure their bosses are relieved. Hamas can release the hostages and disarm, then there can be a ceasefire. https://t.co/FQU0tBfyhf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 19, 2023

Our government is filled with pro-Hamas people. Something tells me they really want to stay anonymous b/c they freaking side with Hamas, a terrorist group that lives to kill Jews. https://t.co/h1Va71Uwu9 — 🎃 Spooky Ginger 💀 (@mchastain81) October 19, 2023

Might I suggest that, while they’re in the mood to sign things, they move on to resignation letters next? — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) October 20, 2023

They are all Israelophobes. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 20, 2023

'Other staffers mentioned their apprehensions about speaking out. Those concerns are not unfounded. Several staffers across multiple agencies, most of whom work on national security issues, previously told HuffPost they feared retaliation for speaking out against Biden’s policies towards the most recent conflict.'

Really.

They think Biden is going to retaliate against leftwing activists being leftwing activists? Is their desperation for persecution really this profound?

The answer is yes, btw.

'We were scared. We had witnessed how unforgiving the world has been to those who shared our beliefs, but we thought that someone has to have courage, and while the stakes were high, our shared belief that we are on the right side of history was higher.'

Also, about the 'right side of history,' nonsense.

How would Congress have any impact on a cease-fire when the US isn’t even at war? — Ranch Barlow (@iamranchbarlow) October 19, 2023

Thank you for risking absolutely nothing for something that isn't happening to feel morally superior about something you've completely imagined.

Inspiring.

***

