Over 400 Capitol Hill Staffers Signed a Letter for a Ceasefire and They Need a SAFE SPACE STAT

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:15 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitter

Oh, what brave souls fill our grand government halls. Courageous young minds ready to sacrifice absolutely everything for what they believe in!

Well, except their jobs and the possibility of mean comments online that is.

Huffington Post reports: 'Muslim and Jewish congressional staffers signed a letter Thursday urging Congress to back a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in light of 'antisemitism, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian sentiment on the rise nationwide.'

The twist?

They all did so anonymously

Can anyone even imagine such bravery? Has any other group of people risked so much in their entire lives? To call for PEACE of all things!

'Other staffers mentioned their apprehensions about speaking out. Those concerns are not unfounded. Several staffers across multiple agencies, most of whom work on national security issues, previously told HuffPost they feared retaliation for speaking out against Biden’s policies towards the most recent conflict.'

Really.

They think Biden is going to retaliate against leftwing activists being leftwing activists? Is their desperation for persecution really this profound?

The answer is yes, btw.

'We were scared. We had witnessed how unforgiving the world has been to those who shared our beliefs, but we thought that someone has to have courage, and while the stakes were high, our shared belief that we are on the right side of history was higher.'

Also, about the 'right side of history,' nonsense.

Thank you for risking absolutely nothing for something that isn't happening to feel morally superior about something you've completely imagined.

Inspiring.

***

