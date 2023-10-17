Ann Coulter Approves: No Refugees From Gaza in America! And the People Said YESSSSSSS

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Announces That Israel Bombed a Hospital, Killing 500 Palestinians
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:30 PM on October 17, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has once again demonstrated what strong conservativism can look like in the face of an international crisis. This time he is making it clear that America should not accept refugees from Gaza or the Middle East and one of Twitchy's favorites says YESSSSSSSS!

If it earns the Ann Coulter seal of approval, that's good enough for us! But she's not the ONLY one.

America isn't the only country expressing this view and maybe there is a good reason why.

People are impressed with the display of strong leadership.

With so many politicians offering vague soundbites that sound good but mean nothing, having strong voices speak without hesitation on important issues like this is refreshing.

Keep it up, Governor!

***

