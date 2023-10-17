Ann Coulter Approves: No Refugees From Gaza in America! And the People Said YESSSSSSS

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has once again demonstrated what strong conservativism can look like in the face of an international crisis. This time he is making it clear that America should not accept refugees from Gaza or the Middle East and one of Twitchy's favorites says YESSSSSSSS!

If it earns the Ann Coulter seal of approval, that's good enough for us! But she's not the ONLY one.

Isn’t it wonderful to have a coherent presidential candidate. After Trump and Biden, DeSantis is absolutely refreshing! https://t.co/eMm6tlM2XY — Lisa (@Limare64) October 17, 2023

Ron is the ONLY Leader that speaks so Honestly, Openly, Fearlessly and Factually! We have NO BUSINESS allowing PEOPLE that Hate America and American Values into this Country Period! @AnnCoulter @benshapiro @MattWalshBlog @Unfilteredboss1 @marklevinshow @GeneChurch1776 @MaxNordau https://t.co/IC3mJumxvg — Lawrence Chambers (@Lawrenc42841432) October 17, 2023

Yeah, he is absolutely right. — The Right Handed Neutrino (@TheRHNeutrino) October 17, 2023

Ben Shapiro and Ann Coulter actually agree on something?! Wow! — Rebbe.ai (@RebbeAi) October 17, 2023

Love the enthusiasm, Ann. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 17, 2023

Excited Ann is my favorite Ann 🙂 — Jesse Turner (@here4theshtshow) October 17, 2023

America isn't the only country expressing this view and maybe there is a good reason why.

Perhaps these countries are refusing to take in refugees because they understand something about these refugees that America does not? — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 17, 2023

Egyptians won’t even take them! — Zulfiqar Soo (@ZulfiqarSoo) October 17, 2023

53% of the People of Gaza support HAMAS and terrorism. And the jerks in this country want to bring them here? https://t.co/B2zn7ti0vJ — J. Almendariz (@Jalmen701) October 17, 2023

People are impressed with the display of strong leadership.

DeSantis has acted more Presidential in his responses to the Hamas terror attacks on Israel than any of the candidates or the current sitting President. https://t.co/FMFXUOgPn1 — Since78 (@Since788) October 17, 2023

Great answer from DeSantis. No other Republican has been willing to take this stance as of yet. NO Gaza refugees should not be allowed into the United States, end of story. https://t.co/tn95eEVf8F — Empire State Politics 🇺🇸🐘 (@EmpireStatePol) October 17, 2023

Take a look at Europe and the massive demonstrations in favor of #Hamas #DeSantis on target. Again. https://t.co/vdYbSj9zPg — Behind Enemy Lines (@Texasexpatriate) October 17, 2023

With so many politicians offering vague soundbites that sound good but mean nothing, having strong voices speak without hesitation on important issues like this is refreshing.

Keep it up, Governor!

***

