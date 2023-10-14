Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic
'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:30 PM on October 14, 2023
Matt Sayles

AOC loves an opportunity to lecture others on how to be better, responsible and enlightened like her, well, when she isn't engaging in the same behavior she so smugly denounces that is.

Enter Meghan McCain.

Boomity.

If you recall, back in 2019, AOC claimed to have broken down in tears over the sight of 'kids in cages,' at an immigration detention center in Texas. She wrote at the time, “I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents, & caged them,” she wrote. “More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids.”

Of course, she was looking at an empty road when she did her photo shoot.

For AOC to lecture anyone on sharing misleading or false photos to push a political message is simply too delicious.

The rule is, if a Democrat is self-righteously telling you to be better, they are far, far worse.

If it benefits the left, they'll believe anything. If it doesn't, no amount of evidence is good enough.

It is interesting we never get the same warnings about Pallywood productions sharing clearly fake images of alleged Israeli atrocities.

The pro-Palestinian left is losing the media war and they're desperate. They think they can spin the truth away with enough X posts and warnings about 'disinformation.'

It just isn't working any longer.

***

