'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo

AOC loves an opportunity to lecture others on how to be better, responsible and enlightened like her, well, when she isn't engaging in the same behavior she so smugly denounces that is.

The level of misinformation in all directions at this moment is incredibly high, especially on this platform.



If you see a claim, photo, or video that triggers a strong emotional reaction, take a moment to pause and check for veracity/confirmation from multiple sources. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 13, 2023

Enter Meghan McCain.

Boomity.

That, madam, is pure gold. — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) October 14, 2023

If you recall, back in 2019, AOC claimed to have broken down in tears over the sight of 'kids in cages,' at an immigration detention center in Texas. She wrote at the time, “I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents, & caged them,” she wrote. “More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids.”

Of course, she was looking at an empty road when she did her photo shoot.

Remember when AOC staged a picture of herself crying in front of nothing?



We are living in a generation of idiots. https://t.co/6j89B7sVPG — Peter Laffin 🙏 (@petermlaffin) October 14, 2023

Performance of a lifetime — Tracee Dennison (@traceedennison1) October 14, 2023

lol. Perfect! — Kelly Norton (@LeighA_07) October 14, 2023

And the Oscar goes to - — Michael A. Schriner (@mschriner) October 14, 2023

For AOC to lecture anyone on sharing misleading or false photos to push a political message is simply too delicious.

You realize Democrats have zero credibility, right? You guys are the biggest liars on the planet! lol — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 13, 2023

Wait… *now* you’re worried about misinformation?



Funny how that works when you’ve got your socialist democrat group to protect. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) October 13, 2023

That would include everything you say. It's full of lies. — Ryan Cunningham (@rycunni) October 13, 2023

You are misinformation — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) October 13, 2023

Great point. Hypocrisy always. Blame others for what you’re actually doing. — Willie Lora (@LoraWMedia) October 14, 2023

Are you checking your own misinformation on this platform? https://t.co/NNdD9moMpY — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) October 13, 2023

The rule is, if a Democrat is self-righteously telling you to be better, they are far, far worse.

Of course AOC was a knee-jerk Jussie Smollett hoaxer. https://t.co/rIZTbHmXI7 pic.twitter.com/PVBJ0yQRLV — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 13, 2023

If it benefits the left, they'll believe anything. If it doesn't, no amount of evidence is good enough.

Multiple layers of confirmation of Jewish babies being slaughtered and beheaded by Hamas. Your colleague Rashida has chosen not to condemn the JEW BABY SLAUGHTER. What’s your position on this non-misinformation? Or are you busy readying another anti-Israel tweet? https://t.co/1MyBKbmReQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 13, 2023

AOC pushed Hamas talking points that photo and video evidence of Palestinian crimes is "misinformation."https://t.co/6XkwZvmu34 — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 13, 2023

Hamas is itself live-streaming their atrocities. Solid primary source. Atleast have some shame in calling out admissions of atrocities as "misinformation". https://t.co/tNmZ37zvGx — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) October 13, 2023

it’s funny how people will hide behind *misinformation* when they don’t want to believe something.



misinformation has been spreading on social media platforms for years but many only pretend to care about it when it comes to reports from the jewish state. https://t.co/NDqrl2kAsU — Ivana (@IvanaE) October 13, 2023

"Don't believe those pictures of butchered Jewish babies" https://t.co/SDJUPin2Md — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 13, 2023

Let’s see if she repeats this message when Hamas starts posting obviously doctored pictures of the dead and injured. https://t.co/dZQbKvBaJu — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 14, 2023

It is interesting we never get the same warnings about Pallywood productions sharing clearly fake images of alleged Israeli atrocities.

The pro-Palestinian left is losing the media war and they're desperate. They think they can spin the truth away with enough X posts and warnings about 'disinformation.'

It just isn't working any longer.

***

