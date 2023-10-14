Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic
'Share the truth,' pro-Palestinian account caught LYING about Israel preventing Gazans from leaving

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  3:00 PM on October 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

A pro-Palestinian account claiming 3.4 million Instagram followers with 'Share the Truth' in their bio just got caught spreading misinformation on X.

We are as shocked as you are.

From the video the account shared, it is obvious the explosion came from the car itself or the road and not from the air.

Expert analysis also confirms the car explosion was not due to a bomb from above.

'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo
Chad Felix Greene
Is Hamas trying to prevent people from leaving?

Maybe it was an accident?

Whatever happened, the propaganda is working.

Pallywood at it again!

***

Tags: DISINFORMATION GAZA HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LIES MISINFORMATION

