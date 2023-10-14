'Share the truth,' pro-Palestinian account caught LYING about Israel preventing Gazans from leaving

A pro-Palestinian account claiming 3.4 million Instagram followers with 'Share the Truth' in their bio just got caught spreading misinformation on X.

We are as shocked as you are.

The moment when the Israeli warplanes bombed the convoy of civilians whist freely from the north to the south of Gaza, yesterday.



The Israeli occupation forces deceived the citizens of Gaza after warning them to leave their homes and then attacking them on the roads. 13.10.23 pic.twitter.com/RNZrr1eCcu — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) October 14, 2023

From the video the account shared, it is obvious the explosion came from the car itself or the road and not from the air.

This explosion is from a Hamas car bomb, not an Israeli air strike. White van clacks off a bomb inside. https://t.co/Ixj6124WpG — Maverick (@MaverickLIVE_) October 14, 2023

Wouldn’t a bomb from above come…from above? https://t.co/b0kKRGTnoK — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 14, 2023

If you keep your eyes on the road, you'll see a white van that exploded. That van was driven by hamas terrorists trying to block the way for Gazans to evacuate. There was no high explosions. https://t.co/fcmK7vsJlb — ISRAEL MOSSAD (@MOSSADil) October 14, 2023

Beware of Palestinian propaganda, and the fact they will happily bomb their own people for a PR cycle.



This looks and sounds far more like a roadside munition than an air strike. https://t.co/tNvFhLtOHt — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 14, 2023

Expert analysis also confirms the car explosion was not due to a bomb from above.

Thanks to @AuroraIntel & @ISNJH - slowed down footage shows that no projectile from the air caused the "white van" to explode on one of the designated evacuation route in Gaza.



The initial VBIED exploded at the Wadi Gaza bridge which was likely conducted by Hamas to stop people… pic.twitter.com/IbuBkTKshk — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) October 14, 2023

Is Hamas trying to prevent people from leaving?

I didn’t think even Hamas would VBIED its own evacuating civilians, but here we are. Anything to frame Israel for a war crime and to discourage the other human shields from leaving. https://t.co/5xtO7F96WY — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) October 14, 2023

That's Hamas blowing up its own people you absolute clown — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) October 14, 2023

No. That's Hamas punishing its people for heeding the Israeli warning. — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) October 14, 2023

There's no incoming ordinance. From the video, it looks as if someone in Gaza planted a bomb in the convoy. — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) October 14, 2023

Maybe it was an accident?

No. The guy carrying explosives in his car blew up. — bob (@LLMR2022) October 14, 2023

You are lying. The explosion originated in The vehicle. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 14, 2023

Whatever happened, the propaganda is working.

Literally told them to leave then attack them. Make it make sense https://t.co/SDf7gTEECY — Princess Ariel✨👑 (@leelaa_ahhmad) October 14, 2023

They asked them to leave so they can easily target them as you see here https://t.co/UKSt5sp7S1 — الفه 🇵🇸 (@elfayassir) October 14, 2023

WTF!!!! 😳



Fooling innocent people!!

Every time i think it can’t get worse than that, it gets worse!!

Israel always surprises me of how inhuman their actions are!! Pure terrorists !! #FreePalestine https://t.co/tmv0sWFgCF — FREE PALESTINE (@imwatchingyou48) October 14, 2023

The Israeli government and those who support them are war criminals. Terrorists.



They and Hamas are one and the same. https://t.co/QfUiXN19CX — Pag-Asa 3👨🏾‍⚕️🧦 🇵🇭 (@helmut_md) October 14, 2023

Pallywood at it again!

***

