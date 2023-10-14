All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of...
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia
Free tampons for men? Clemson students demand access to period products in the...
WaPo's Karen Attiah warns libs not to fall for Christopher Rufo's playbook
Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds...
Rep. Ilhan Omar reposts fake news about murdered Palestinian children
NBC News is tracking the minutes and seconds the House has been without...
Adam Kinzinger tells Ron DeSantis he's a governor and *he* has no power
NBC News' Ben Collins shocked at the Islamophobia and bloodlust from people he...
Christopher Rufo: Conservatives need to connect the dots between Hamas, BLM, and the...
Gross: Washington Post writes vile puff piece on man who joined women's sorority
Sad: Racist, misinformed Australians vote down 'Indigenous Voices' referendum
Ron DeSantis does more than suggest all Palestinians are antisemitic

LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ... getting kicked out of restaurants?

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  9:45 PM on October 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

Ok, where to begin.

Speaking for an LGBTQ audience, the Human Rights Campaign, Biden made some bold and ridiculous declarations, like gays getting married and then getting kicked out of restaurants on the same day.

Advertisement

What?

Where?

Never mind that.

What matters is we need to stand up and holler about it!

Yes.

You read that right.

Stand up and holler.

What is it with Democrats acting like they just guest starred on Green Acres in the 1960's when they talk to the public? Is that how they think we talk?

Recommended

All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

When you finally get past the cartoonish southern charm shtick, it hits you how frequently he just lies.

The imaginations of these ridiculous people.

Advertisement

Of course, the left just eats it up.

Fists in the air! Fight for your right to free breadsticks!

Stand up and holler or something!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN JOE BIDEN LGBT LIES LGBTQ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
FuzzyChimp
Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds him of current events
justmindy
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of gay marriage
Amy Curtis
'That, madam, is pure gold.': Meghan McCain disables AOC's 'disinformation' virtue signal with ONE photo
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Ilhan Omar reposts fake news about murdered Palestinian children
Brett T.
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly FuzzyChimp
Advertisement