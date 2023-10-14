LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ... getting kicked out of restaurants?

Ok, where to begin.

Speaking for an LGBTQ audience, the Human Rights Campaign, Biden made some bold and ridiculous declarations, like gays getting married and then getting kicked out of restaurants on the same day.

Advertisement

What?

Where?

Biden: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, something is fundamentally wrong with this country. And that still exists." pic.twitter.com/Jm858qBCJi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2023

That still “exists?”



Like…where? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) October 15, 2023

Is “Being thrown out of a bar because you’re gay” in the room with you right now? — boom roasted™ (@huntizzle88) October 15, 2023

where are gay people being thrown out of restaurants?? https://t.co/rOLRETUADE — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) October 14, 2023

Never mind that.

What matters is we need to stand up and holler about it!

Yes.

You read that right.

Stand up and holler.

BIDEN: "We just remember who we are! And we're not the victim, and although we're good folks, we gotta stand up and holler!" pic.twitter.com/wk0ruQaZxy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2023

What is it with Democrats acting like they just guest starred on Green Acres in the 1960's when they talk to the public? Is that how they think we talk?

Who writes this stuff & how much do we pay them?🤦‍♀️ — Marjie Treaster (@MarjieT) October 15, 2023

When you finally get past the cartoonish southern charm shtick, it hits you how frequently he just lies.

What in the holy hell is this old fool babbling about? @joebiden @whitehouse @potus https://t.co/duGCzXFdgn — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 15, 2023

Applebee’s manager: we’re tired of your afternoon gayness get out and come back at night https://t.co/3a5magJWO1 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 14, 2023

The imaginations of these ridiculous people.

When was the last time somebody got thrown out of a restaurant for being gay? You'd think it would've made the papers. https://t.co/p7Y4fm3hIG — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 14, 2023

What is he talking about? Does he think it’s the 40’s? https://t.co/9lwOkd4UiE — TexasChick2023 (@TChick2023) October 15, 2023

lol what is this fool saying now https://t.co/rqU33K2nCa — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

Of course, the left just eats it up.

AMAZING! President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received a minute long standing ovation and chants of “4 more years” at the HRC national dinner tonight. This is what the media won’t show you. The American people support Biden! pic.twitter.com/CE8CNUGLPk — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 14, 2023

Thank you, @POTUS and @FLOTUS, for your amazing leadership and allyship! Together, we hope to make 2024 a year of incredible strides, progress and many WINS for the LGBTQ+ community! #HRCNationalDinner pic.twitter.com/SMY6CCJ3ju — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 14, 2023

Fists in the air! Fight for your right to free breadsticks!

Stand up and holler or something!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!