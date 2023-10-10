'This is a lie.' Joy Reid spreads false story of 'trapped' Palestinians unable to leave Gaza

Joy Reid, known for her unbiased journalism and dedication to providing fair and equal news coverage, *coughs* decided to spread the lie that Palestinians in Gaza are 'trapped.' As Israel gives advanced notice of where and when strikes will occur, many pro-Palestinian activists and Leftists demand, 'Where will they go?'

Well, the answer seems pretty obvious.

"Benjamin Netanyahu warning Gazans to leave because he said that what they’re going to do to Gaza is going to echo through the generations is a remarkably disingenuous comment. Gazans are trapped. They are prisoners. They cannot go anywhere." -@AliVelshi #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/C16bMmlLkT — The ReidOut (@thereidout) October 9, 2023

Egypt? — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) October 10, 2023

Gaza shares a border with Egypt so how exactly is Israel trapping Palestinians in Gaza?

This is a lie. They can go to Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, and if the Egyptians won’t let them in, western media should ask why. https://t.co/5l9sgbIxJ1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 10, 2023

Israel has issued explicit instructions about where civilians can go to avoid heavily bombarded areas. Hamas reportedly told Gazans not to comply because Hamas needs them as human shields and/or to parade their dead bodies in front of friendly media for propaganda. https://t.co/dsog9YyFor — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 10, 2023

Oh, those pesky details.

MSNBC is openly supporting Hamas terrorists by pushing their propaganda. https://t.co/scqvelDUNK — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 10, 2023

More BS from MSNBC ! Egypt is already taking steps to accommodate Gaza refugees in the Sinai dessert. Egypt is preparing camps! Reid is wrong! 👇 https://t.co/9Qdm74fKj5 — Jack Bones 🇺🇸 (@JackBones10) October 10, 2023

Cry to Egypt...Cry to Jordan...The problem is that they don't want to have Terrorists enter their country. https://t.co/RQV9icZAYL — Bradley Perry (@bradcperry) October 10, 2023

The Rafah gate to Egypt allows individuals to cross. If Egypt won’t let them in you have to wonder why! https://t.co/8wgu8sGKdb — rette (@rettes05) October 10, 2023

If only there was a muslim country next to Gaza. https://t.co/Na8ZCj19pz — DMul (@DonMulhern) October 10, 2023

Ummm... Egypt is right there in the south if they want to escape. If Egypt won't let them, you need to think to yourselves why. I know the answer already — Rafael_Tetro (@RalphieTet) October 10, 2023

Remember when they were sent all those pipes for building better sewers and they built terrorist tunnels instead?

They already have tunnels. It's just for the exclusive use of Hamas. — Erik the Hun (@evilcyber) October 10, 2023

While the media is pretending the Israelis are just bombing every square inch of Gaza for fun, Israel has taken great lengths to ensure civilians can escape specifically targeted attacks. Weird that they keep ignoring them.

They have literally given them instructions on where to go in Gaza to be safe. — SILAWZ (@stucknLAwzmbies) October 10, 2023

Pure media propaganda — 🇺🇲iluvu2s ♥️ (@Stephanielevay1) October 10, 2023

Again, Hamas attacked Israel. Why is it Israel's responsibility?

They have a border with Egypt, so they aren't trapped. Maybe you should be asking the question "How come Egypt, a Muslim nation, will NOT let them in?" Don't want to ask that question do you? Also.. how come nearly ALL of the neighboring Muslim nations REFUSE to accept… — Rob Tolp (@RobTolp69) October 10, 2023

There's probably a lesson in there somehwere.

Hamas shouldn’t have started a war. https://t.co/R4ZuAuRkg5 — Max (@MaxNordau) October 10, 2023

The media always blames Israel yet there are vastly more players in this terrible, never-ending game they could be demanding answers from.

It is a mystery why they refuse to do so.

