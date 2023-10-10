POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
'This is a lie.' Joy Reid spreads false story of 'trapped' Palestinians unable to leave Gaza

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:00 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Joy Reid, known for her unbiased journalism and dedication to providing fair and equal news coverage, *coughs* decided to spread the lie that Palestinians in Gaza are 'trapped.' As Israel gives advanced notice of where and when strikes will occur, many pro-Palestinian activists and Leftists demand, 'Where will they go?'

Well, the answer seems pretty obvious.

Gaza shares a border with Egypt so how exactly is Israel trapping Palestinians in Gaza?

Oh, those pesky details.

Remember when they were sent all those pipes for building better sewers and they built terrorist tunnels instead?

While the media is pretending the Israelis are just bombing every square inch of Gaza for fun, Israel has taken great lengths to ensure civilians can escape specifically targeted attacks. Weird that they keep ignoring them.

Again, Hamas attacked Israel. Why is it Israel's responsibility?

There's probably a lesson in there somehwere.

The media always blames Israel yet there are vastly more players in this terrible, never-ending game they could be demanding answers from.

It is a mystery why they refuse to do so.

