Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their true feelings -- LISTEN

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:30 PM on October 10, 2023

We have been inundated with apologetics ranging from Palestinian 'oppression' to freedom fighters doing whatever is necessary for 'liberation.' Yet those committing these horrific acts in Israel and their supporters seem to be very clear in their intentions.

Ben Shapiro shares plenty of evidence in their own words.

Although academics and leftwing activists have long twisted the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into progressive fad theories about apartheid, colonialism, genocide, and so on, the Hamas charter was always very explicit in its goals.

Article 7 describes Hamas as "one of the links in the chain of the struggle against the Zionist invaders" and claims continuity with the followers of the religious and nationalist hero Izz ad-Din al-Qassam from the Great Arab Revolt as well as the Palestinian combatants of the First Arab-Israeli War. It adds a hadith claiming that at the Day of Judgment, all Jews will be killed.

Yet the left will do absolutely anything to defend them.

No other government would tolerate this at their border.

But it isn't just any war against any group of extremists.

The left loves to speak on behalf of others, but sometimes it's best to listen to what the people themselves have to say. Could it be any clearer?

***

