Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their true feelings -- LISTEN

We have been inundated with apologetics ranging from Palestinian 'oppression' to freedom fighters doing whatever is necessary for 'liberation.' Yet those committing these horrific acts in Israel and their supporters seem to be very clear in their intentions.

Ben Shapiro shares plenty of evidence in their own words.

Why, it turns out when genocidal Jew-hating maniacs proclaim that they want to wipe Jews off the planet, they actually mean it, and it's not merely a "cry of the dispossessed"! Who knew? https://t.co/p9VQbG6UW0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 10, 2023

Although academics and leftwing activists have long twisted the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into progressive fad theories about apartheid, colonialism, genocide, and so on, the Hamas charter was always very explicit in its goals.

Just in case someone would like to have an idea what's in Hamas' founding document, The Hamas Charter, says, here's a link to the Wiki article summarizing it. https://t.co/MBpBbrdZef — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) October 10, 2023

Article 7 describes Hamas as "one of the links in the chain of the struggle against the Zionist invaders" and claims continuity with the followers of the religious and nationalist hero Izz ad-Din al-Qassam from the Great Arab Revolt as well as the Palestinian combatants of the First Arab-Israeli War. It adds a hadith claiming that at the Day of Judgment, all Jews will be killed.

Yet the left will do absolutely anything to defend them.

They can say and do literally anything they want and feel it’s justified.



Meanwhile any harm that comes to them is automatically a “war crime”. — Alexander Trefonas (@a3voices) October 10, 2023

No other government would tolerate this at their border.

Hamas needs to be dealt with



This goes along with any other group that would commit such atrocious crimes against humanity — Jerry Oaksmith - AKA - Unplug_Dad (@JerryOaksmith) October 10, 2023

But it isn't just any war against any group of extremists.

This is what Israel is facing. There can never be peace with a group of people whose main goal is to see you exterminated. They are speaking words to their own destruction, however. God WILL protect and defend His people. As David said, "The battle is the Lord's." #Israel https://t.co/PUno3ULZHA — Jeff Schreve (@jeffschreve) October 10, 2023

Here is Hamas that so many have marched for and so many have said they back.



They say it - they want to exterminate ALL Jewish people.



Yet it’s the people who marched for them that always scream equality, & justice. You are all just useful idiots to them and they laugh at you https://t.co/57x2AIPsvM — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) October 10, 2023

Only one side is dead set on genocide and history assures the resolve of true antisemites. Israel and civilized people must destroy them or risk being destroyed. Israel’s goal is survival. Hamas and company’s goal is eradication. The choice is very easy. #godbewithisrael https://t.co/1nb5ONXvGa — Earl O (@kokorotwo) October 10, 2023

If you’re falling for the gaslighting that blames Israel for the attacks by Hamas - educate yourself. https://t.co/MauVhxWTxq — Rick Stanford (@1rtphotog) October 10, 2023

Very chilling how similar this is to Hitlers speeches… — Lesko Brandon (@MidknightMitch) October 10, 2023

Let them speak. Hear them. Believe them. https://t.co/Bvf7FzDFxv — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) October 10, 2023

That can't be right. I thought they just wanted to be "free"



This is what the support was for with all the pro-palestine rallies over the weekend.



Diversity is our strength though, right? https://t.co/Mdy2knMhaj — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) October 10, 2023

They’ve said it clearly, now maybe the world will listen? https://t.co/queD4ifceA — Darryl Grauman (@DarrylGMan) October 10, 2023

Be under no illusions. This is what sections of the left are enabling.



As I have stated previously 'useful idiots'. https://t.co/xrGevuzfjo — Mark Ambler of Cain 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@VeteranGamerUK) October 10, 2023

The left loves to speak on behalf of others, but sometimes it's best to listen to what the people themselves have to say. Could it be any clearer?

***

