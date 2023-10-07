'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas to film their carnage BETTER

Today is certainly a day of profound leftwing horror and idiocy, but nothing compares to American porn star, Mia K., with her 5.6 million followers, whining about the poor quality of the terrorism footage.

No.

Seriously.

Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

What.

Lady who would be executed for her lifestyle sure seems to have some cognitive dissonance here. https://t.co/5Ps6nCFn2v — DarwizzyPups (@PleasantPups) October 7, 2023

Porn star wants higher quality videos of women and children being killed. https://t.co/S3zJjra0n7 — Mark (@UncoverFacts) October 7, 2023

I am sure they will accommodate you on thier next mutilation of a captured IDF soilder. https://t.co/xOaLU1JJXg — Padoru bunnygirl (@UsagikoNat) October 7, 2023

Yes please be sure that @miakhalifa can watch what is going on in Israel from the comfy of her bed and multimillionaire dollar house in California. https://t.co/SVc3kmC89M — Tim Sparhawk (@Tim_Sparhawk) October 7, 2023

Weird that a sex worker is asking for the videos of raped women to be in a better format. https://t.co/6ob7nw4xif — They Call Me Mr. Tizz (@TizzyisTizzy) October 7, 2023

This is an American porn star’s response to seeing women and children murdered in the streets https://t.co/nKw3fTPYFw — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 7, 2023

You want a better view of innocent women who are being raped? https://t.co/4TZGNdws0O — Brianna Price🇺🇸🦅 (@briprice661) October 7, 2023

I don’t look for moral literacy in someone who had sex on camera for a living https://t.co/VJaoo4ddph — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2023

How much humanity must you have lost to jokingly celebrate the videos of civilians being murdered. You contemptible piece of sh*t https://t.co/QJ9vPE2dlk — Mike Nelson (@mikenelson586) October 7, 2023

It speaks volumes at the vapid brains of leftwing activists living in luxury typing away in support of 'freedom fighters' while their nails dry. She must feel so proud of herself for 'doing something' to support, well she probably has no clue, but it gets her a lot of likes and attention so it doesn't really matter.

Genuinely curious if she understands what her beloved Palestinians would do to her if they ever had the chance, knowing what she does for a living. https://t.co/e4H6Qcp6Ux — Eric Larson (@larsoneric50) October 7, 2023

You are not a good person. https://t.co/g6WnXUpB0B — C🎃BRA (@cobracommandr15) October 7, 2023

Mia's priorities do not seem to align with the savage terrorists.

They're busy raping and murdering right now https://t.co/pJvPbrHckP — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 7, 2023

Freedom fighters? No, I think the word your looking for is terrorists.



Why don't you go visit Hamas Mia and let us know how they treat you, especially given your history as a former adult film star... https://t.co/qxS9C8ouKC — Andreas Koureas (@AndreasKoureas_) October 7, 2023

This is who these leftists are, she is urging palestinians to do a better job filming the rape and murder of women https://t.co/fcqba2uzkH — Dr. Furiosa (@ProfFuriosa) October 7, 2023

Remember, when a progressive decides you are the bad guy, they lose all compassion and humanity. They ENJOY seeing you suffer. So it makes sense she would want a better view of Israelis being brutalized.

You are a disgusting ghoul without a soul — Gretchen Lynn (@Bubola) October 7, 2023

Never forget who these people are.

Never.

***

