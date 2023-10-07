'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons'...
A satirical news site might have the most accurate take on Biden's response...
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's...
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold...
MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin...
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out
Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement...
One thing we can agree on? Democrats and Republicans unite in support of...
'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but...
US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted...
CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery...
Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on...
Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from...

'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas to film their carnage BETTER

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:00 PM on October 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

Today is certainly a day of profound leftwing horror and idiocy, but nothing compares to American porn star, Mia K., with her 5.6 million followers, whining about the poor quality of the terrorism footage.

Advertisement

No.

Seriously.

What.

Recommended

Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

It speaks volumes at the vapid brains of leftwing activists living in luxury typing away in support of 'freedom fighters' while their nails dry. She must feel so proud of herself for 'doing something' to support, well she probably has no clue, but it gets her a lot of likes and attention so it doesn't really matter.

Mia's priorities do not seem to align with the savage terrorists.

Advertisement

Remember, when a progressive decides you are the bad guy, they lose all compassion and humanity. They ENJOY seeing you suffer. So it makes sense she would want a better view of Israelis being brutalized.

Never forget who these people are.

Never.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE
Chad Felix Greene
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's DESPICABLE
justmindy
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel
Chad Felix Greene
A satirical news site might have the most accurate take on Biden's response to attack on Israel
Doug P.
Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from Hamas
ArtistAngie
Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement icon' is genuine
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement