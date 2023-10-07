'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons' argument after Israel attack

'Why do you NEED powerful guns?'
Ah, the routine demand from anti-gun Democrats who simply refuse to consider self-defense as a valid reason for exercising rights.
Well, following the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, with footage of terrorists roaming the streets in Israel, Kurt Schlichter explains EXACTLY why.
Here’s why we own assault rifles https://t.co/0d4ZWZ9iD1— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2023
Absolutely 💯— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 7, 2023
Try this in a small town https://t.co/dG49K636wz— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2023
AMEN!! My first thoughts waking up to this. This could be our border. https://t.co/DAPuvfpzVE— Tiffani Stinson (@tiffani_stinson) October 7, 2023
Another reason for the 2nd amendment. @potus please watch. https://t.co/2ZaMOFcuYq— Aquila the Hun (@ian_aquila) October 7, 2023
The left genuinely can't seem to grasp the idea that average people NEED to be able to defend themselves if attacked. This horrific ongoing event demonstrates why it's so important.
I've often been asked why I would want to own an AR 15. This is why https://t.co/EJNgGuD1tE— Izzy Bee🐊🇺🇸 (@IzzyBee0509) October 7, 2023
A well regulated militia…. https://t.co/srwZ75ja5c— Diego R. del Pino (@Diegordelpino) October 7, 2023
Case closed. https://t.co/egPKYr0XpD— Tom in FL (@thomasa56) October 7, 2023
Shall Not Be Infringed— Joe Beachem (@BeachemJoe) October 7, 2023
Exactly, this is why no other nation would dare come into our country, they better bring everything they got, because we have millions of guns and we can’t wait to defend what’s ours.— Odin’s Law 🇺🇸 (@MAGA_Patriot14) October 7, 2023
Bingo. https://t.co/74Leeo2pwe— Clay Cheshire (@cptnclay) October 7, 2023
This is what happens when a population gets too comfortable, not carrying weapons on a daily basis.— Mike Gee (@TheGrumpyJew01) October 7, 2023
Never ever get comfortable
Look at these images and now imagine civilians not having access to weapons of war.— Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 7, 2023
Every time Democrats demand citizens don't need 'weapons of war.'
You know if the unAmerican Left had its way they’d be doing the same here. . . https://t.co/zuMLMOBHKM— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 7, 2023
This right here is why we can NEVER give up our guns! https://t.co/wfHTcohFKa— Lori Johns Angel (@lorijohnsTF) October 7, 2023
This is why I own "Weapons of War", I can arm my family, my friends, neighbors and have a backup for myself. A Belt Fed and a Red Dot would have done nicely here. https://t.co/H1R7um7HMq— 🪖Impenitent2A (@Impenitent2A) October 7, 2023
Never say it can't happen.
They are grabbing Israelis from their homes, and dragging them through the streets… https://t.co/jmiFNRlSfU— Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 7, 2023
Note that it only takes a couple dozen armed men to take over an entire neighborhood.. maybe even a whole town. https://t.co/rXEIGkObVw— Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) October 7, 2023
"I don't know why anybody would need an AR-15". https://t.co/5neTpRmdEV— Coach Drew (@CoachJDrew) October 7, 2023
Another reason we must never surrender our arms. The Biden Admin has allowed how many thousands of these men into our country? https://t.co/68ot2TqnqJ— Chris Poteet (@ChrisPoteet16) October 7, 2023
Our rights can never be compromised. Hopefully Americans realize how important the 2nd Amendment is to their personal safety and the protection of the whole country.
***
