A satirical news site might have the most accurate take on Biden's response...
'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas...
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's...
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold...
MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin...
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out
Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement...
One thing we can agree on? Democrats and Republicans unite in support of...
'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but...
US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted...
CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery...
Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on...
Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from...

'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons' argument after Israel attack

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:30 PM on October 07, 2023
Townhall Media

'Why do you NEED powerful guns?'

Ah, the routine demand from anti-gun Democrats who simply refuse to consider self-defense as a valid reason for exercising rights.

Advertisement

Well, following the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, with footage of terrorists roaming the streets in Israel, Kurt Schlichter explains EXACTLY why.

The left genuinely can't seem to grasp the idea that average people NEED to be able to defend themselves if attacked. This horrific ongoing event demonstrates why it's so important.

Recommended

'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas to film their carnage BETTER
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Every time Democrats demand citizens don't need 'weapons of war.'

Never say it can't happen.

Advertisement

Our rights can never be compromised. Hopefully Americans realize how important the 2nd Amendment is to their personal safety and the protection of the whole country.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2ND AMENDMENT DANA LOESCH GUNS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT KURT SCHLICHTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas to film their carnage BETTER
Chad Felix Greene
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE
Chad Felix Greene
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's DESPICABLE
justmindy
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel
Chad Felix Greene
Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement icon' is genuine
Doug P.
Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from Hamas
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas to film their carnage BETTER Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement