One thing we can agree on? Democrats and Republicans unite in support of Israel after terrorist attack

There isn't much that Republicans and Democrats agree on these days, but following the unprovoked attack by Hamas on Israel, both sides seem to have united under a singular goal: Support for Israel.

It is a wonderful thing to see!

Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2023

My statement on the violent, unprovoked and despicable terrorist attack by Hamas against the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/vpj3X8EE2y — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 7, 2023

Israel is now under attack by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. Iran has helped fund this war against Israel and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran have helped fill their coffers.



We are going to stand with Israel as they root out Hamas and we need to stand up to… pic.twitter.com/FENQtAxiDE — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 7, 2023

Today, Hamas attacked innocent Israelis in a horrific series of orchestrated events by land, sea and air. We stand with Israel on this tragic day. As the death toll continues to increase, we pray for the victims of these terror attacks and their families. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) October 7, 2023

The Democratic Party unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians.



Our party stands firmly with the Israeli people and we extend our condolences for all of the lives lost in these attacks. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 7, 2023

Hamas’s violent attacks on innocent Israeli civilians is horrifying. Israel has every right to defend itself against this terrorism.



We stand by our ally, Israel. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) October 7, 2023

My statement on the attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/LwoHkVmGjB — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) October 7, 2023

Our strongest ally in the Middle East—Israel—is at war after enduring a multi-pronged terror attack by Hamas.



We must be bold & courageous in standing up for the nation of #Israel & their right to defend the Jewish homeland.



Abby & I are praying for the Israeli people and IDF. https://t.co/28RD6bTBkJ — Aaron Bean (@RepAaronBean) October 7, 2023

I’m horrified by Iranian-backed Hamas’ unprecedented attack against Israel. This blatant disregard for innocent life must be unequivocally condemned. Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States must stand in support of its steadfast ally. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 7, 2023

I condemn these unprovoked and heinous attacks launched by Hamas terrorists against our strongest ally in the Middle East.



America will always stand with Israel. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/2aDCZMRmaA — Congressman Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) October 7, 2023

The heinous Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, especially on its civilians, must be condemned.



The United States will always stand with the State of Israel and the Israeli people. Please join me in praying for all of the Israeli citizens who are in harm’s way. — John Joyce, M.D. (@RepJohnJoyce) October 7, 2023

I'm closely monitoring the terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel today.



Hamas has no goals for prosperity. They only bring ruin and terror. Israel has every right to defend itself.



We are praying for peace and safety for everyone in Israel today. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 7, 2023

The terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel are absolutely horrific. The U.S. stands with Israel in its unwavering right to defend itself. I stand ready to ensure Israel has the support to do so. My prayers are with the dead, reported hostages, and hundreds injured. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 7, 2023

Make no mistake: The United States will always stand with Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East. They must defend themselves as their citizens are slaughtered by Hamas terrorists. They have our full support and our prayers.



🇺🇸🇮🇱 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 7, 2023

We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 7, 2023

So many, many more have spoken up.

Follow @AIPAC to see the full list of elected officials from both parties standing up for Israel and against terrorism.

***

