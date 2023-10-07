Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE

The left hates Israel.
This is just a fact. They superimpose their views about colonialism and oppression onto Israel and absolutely refuse to consider any other information.
After a brutal unprovoked attack by Hamas on Israel, killing at least 100 people and injuring more than a thousand, with bodies being dragged through the streets and entire families murdered, leftwing activists boldly cheer on the terrorists.
Israel has spent the past 75 years committing apartheid and genocide against the Palestinian people so no this was not an “unprovoked attack.” This was an act of resistance against a brutal occupying force. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/R6AdVR9ot4— Ryan Knight ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) October 7, 2023
From river to the sea! 🇵🇸🇵🇸— Riosid (Main acc got perma sussed) (@KittySiddy) October 7, 2023
Uncritical support to Palestinian resistance on settler colonial occupation of Israel. I wish all the best to all armed Palestinian forces that they'll be successful on their mission of getting their captured home back from settlers#FreePalestineNow https://t.co/jpDTOz6qHO
This. I keep seeing officials giving statements about the “unprovoked attack” & supporting Israel’s right to defend itself.— Alex 🦋⚔️💚🇸🇪 (@highspeedmerge) October 7, 2023
As if Palestine and its people are some abstract thought & the human rights atrocities committed against them every day for decades doesn’t exist. https://t.co/cpNItFGqLH
When you stand up against genocide and someone paints you as a terrorist.— Xylo has no PC until October 25th (@XyloLazer) October 7, 2023
I know it’s more complicated than that, but it seems most of you think it’s fairly cut and dry of “they were attacked! They must defend with lethal force!! 🤡” https://t.co/qkD70uDqhe
Anyone stating this attack was unprovoked is simply trying to rewrite history. https://t.co/ZWD0ZN36m1— Løst ☭ 🏳️🌈 (@socialistrose93) October 7, 2023
War? This isn’t war. Never has been. It’s genocide. A country with military might. Bullying & oppressing a race. Don’t give me this bs war crap. Whoever thinks this never ever defend Ukraine online. Hypocrites. #FreePalestine— Tam Khan (@Tam_Khan) October 7, 2023
Unfollow me or ban me if you don’t like what I say.
The actions of today are a result of 75 years of Israeli occupation and terror against the Palestinian people.— muslim daily (@muslimdaily_) October 7, 2023
Israel is an illegal apartheid state with the aim to wipe out the Palestinian people from their land. We will resist. #FreePalestinepic.twitter.com/WkmSoZ0gFy
Buncha Zionist scumbags out here using the oft repeated “unprovoked” bullshit regarding Palestine today. As if the decades of brutalization Israel has brought upon the people of Palestine was nothing more than a fever dream. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ps9HOwa7jg— Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy 🍀🚂 (@SarcasmStardust) October 7, 2023
Palestinians have a legal right to armed struggle— Ultra MAGA AuntieX 🇺🇸 (@annietul0) October 7, 2023
It’s time for Israel to accept that as an occupied people, Palestinians have a right to resist – in every way possible.https://t.co/EGCGwSUJVF pic.twitter.com/PwZEDfnpyH
Of course, they probably couldn't describe how this 'genocide' has been occurring over the last 75 years or what 'apartheid' or 'colonialism' or 'occupation,' means. But they are certain the Jews are the bad guys. That they know for sure!
Um. Only Palestinian controlled areas are free of Jews while Arabs live in Israel with representatives in the Knesset. Stop spreading your lies!— Phshfry X+ (@Michael8195u) October 7, 2023
Ryan Knight: murdering old ladies is a legitimate form of political expression.— Ryan Thomas (@RyanThomasB) October 7, 2023
Know who these people are. https://t.co/iwaDW7qbut
Resistance against the “brutal occupying force” of innocent people in their homes preparing to enjoy a day of rest and religious holiday. You and everyone else arguing this are just as evil as what you claim to oppose. https://t.co/e2obXfRhVc— Kenny “Vamos Gatos” Mayberry (@kennymayberry_) October 7, 2023
75 years to commit genocide?— Aegisjhalmur (@aegisjhalmur) October 7, 2023
Lol
No, it was an act of retaliation. Murdering and raping civilians is not "resistance"— Marcas Ó Fionnagáin 🏳️🌈🇵🇸🇺🇦🇦🇲🇪🇭🇾🇪🇨🇺 (@Irish_Soc) October 7, 2023
The left is never shy about their real feelings. They don't hide or sugarcoat them. When they tell you what they believe - BELIEVE them.
They couldn't be more clear.
