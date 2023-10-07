'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons'...
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  1:30 PM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File

The left hates Israel.

This is just a fact. They superimpose their views about colonialism and oppression onto Israel and absolutely refuse to consider any other information.

After a brutal unprovoked attack by Hamas on Israel, killing at least 100 people and injuring more than a thousand, with bodies being dragged through the streets and entire families murdered, leftwing activists boldly cheer on the terrorists.

Of course, they probably couldn't describe how this 'genocide' has been occurring over the last 75 years or what 'apartheid' or 'colonialism' or 'occupation,' means. But they are certain the Jews are the bad guys. That they know for sure!

The left is never shy about their real feelings. They don't hide or sugarcoat them. When they tell you what they believe - BELIEVE them.

They couldn't be more clear.

***

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL APARTHEID GENOCIDE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT LEFTISTS

