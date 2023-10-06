District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...
Sorry, WHAT? AP reports disturbing news out of Colorado 'green' funeral home
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is...
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to...
LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways
White House's comeback to GOP critic of Biden 'forgiving' student loans is shameless
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall...
HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan...
Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so...
Brit Hume responds to General Milley's defense of Biden with a GREAT question
Hillary Clinton quotes Biden's Bidenomics post that's already getting NUKED by Community N...

Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once and for all

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:45 PM on October 06, 2023
Meme screenshot

The left's 3rd favorite accusation is 'fascist.' They're always claiming to fight this or that fascist and have entire violent cults, we mean organizations, surrounding this sole purpose. Yet to the casual observer, their relentless tactics pursuing this noble end seem, well, familiar.

Advertisement

Perhaps even fascist?

Right on cue, the left eagerly pounces to PROVE HER CORRECT.

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

The ridiculous ways they've twisted their brains to find SOME way to make HER the bad guy.

They never fail to confirm anything we say about them, that's for sure.

Such lovely people.

So tolerant and kind.

Reminder that Libs of Tik Tok quite literally reposts videos people post themselves, explicitly for views on the public platform.

Advertisement

Truth is, once outside of their echo chamber, their arguments are pretty terrible to most people.

Debate settled. No Question.

Advertisement

The real fascists are the ones who think sharing videos from creators themselves is somehow violence or hate or inciting violence or other such nonsense. The real fascists want people thrown in prison for what they say or believe.

The distinction couldn't be more obvious, and the left is more than happy to shed light on it if you have any remaining doubts.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FASCISM HATE SPEECH LIBERALS FASCISTS LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Sorry, WHAT? AP reports disturbing news out of Colorado 'green' funeral home
Grateful Calvin
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your rights
Chad Felix Greene
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to NCAA (watch)
Grateful Calvin
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Tertullianus
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X ArtistAngie
Advertisement