Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once and for all

The left's 3rd favorite accusation is 'fascist.' They're always claiming to fight this or that fascist and have entire violent cults, we mean organizations, surrounding this sole purpose. Yet to the casual observer, their relentless tactics pursuing this noble end seem, well, familiar.

Perhaps even fascist?

If you need a reminder on who the real fascists are… the left wants me to go to prison for reposting their own tiktoks — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 6, 2023

High crime indeed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2023

"Scratch a Lefty, find a fascist."



That has always been true, it's just never been more self-evident than in this current dystopian political cycle. https://t.co/bEoRhQgfR1 — Cruadin (@cruadin) October 6, 2023

Right on cue, the left eagerly pounces to PROVE HER CORRECT.

And you know that whole terrorism thing https://t.co/35o6AYfpl2 — The Curse of Paul Bland (@blandCinema) October 6, 2023

Actually, the left wants you in prison because EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. you report on an LGBT event, it immediately has a f*cking bomb threat called on it and is forced to shut down, to the point where that simply cannot be a coincidence anymore.



You f*cking fascist. https://t.co/3eQCGDcYDv — 🔮VirgilTheWitch🔮 (@WitchyVirgil) October 6, 2023

we want you in prison for being involved in an insurrection trying to overthrow a democratically elected president. we think you're an *sshole for reposting tiktoks with the intent to draw harassment to the original creators https://t.co/DPScxDKeNq — punished idris (@punishedidris) October 6, 2023

how ignorant are u to the fact that ur audience is vile. ur audience swats these places and harasses the people. that is the damage you cause — pierbi (@pierbiwierbi) October 6, 2023

The ridiculous ways they've twisted their brains to find SOME way to make HER the bad guy.

By this logic she doesn’t think Charles Manson should be in jail https://t.co/ucZaAQDPJm — Doug Westworld (@4to15character) October 6, 2023

They never fail to confirm anything we say about them, that's for sure.

Naw, you're not that important. You are but a pimple in the ass of society. So stop playing the victim you hateful shrew. https://t.co/cxkQfJ0iJG — Swarls Barkley (@ABoyNamedSous_) October 6, 2023

Can we please stop conflating being CALLED OUT (as far as I know, Chaya Raichik isn’t facing prison time for her bigotry) for stochastic terrorism against trans and non-binary people with fascism? Thanks! https://t.co/1lir00HNQB — LeftOfTheDial (@EricShapiro3) October 6, 2023

Such lovely people.

So tolerant and kind.

Reminder that Libs of Tik Tok quite literally reposts videos people post themselves, explicitly for views on the public platform.

Right Wingers are cowards who call for violence against American citizens but hate being called domestic terrorist https://t.co/RR0eppGg2y pic.twitter.com/witF0Iqqcq — Jay (@J_sketchez) October 6, 2023

I couldn’t help but laugh at this because it’s so ridiculous…..and true. She shares their content!! 😂😂 https://t.co/dpJ1OzDSkl — Tiffany 𝕏 (@tiffanylloree) October 6, 2023

Matrix attacks our champions in broad daylight. There is no legal or peaceful way to correct the system.



All you can do is run. https://t.co/nxKQlSgtOB — General Warmonger (@GeneralWarmong) October 6, 2023

Truth is, once outside of their echo chamber, their arguments are pretty terrible to most people.

They always hate when you put a mirror in front of their stupidity.



They then get to see how they really look and sound. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) October 6, 2023

Yup. Because their positions are indefensible — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 6, 2023

Gulag time for you Chaya!!! How dare you expose the truth that we only thought our people would see. How dare you put to light the depravity that our side partakes in. Your words and actions are violence and must be punished!! (Probably what they said) — 🇺🇸 Icecommando 🇺🇸🎖️( う-´)づ︻╦̵̵̿╤── (@SwtSwtVengeance) October 6, 2023

Debate settled. No Question.

The real fascists are the ones who think sharing videos from creators themselves is somehow violence or hate or inciting violence or other such nonsense. The real fascists want people thrown in prison for what they say or believe.

The distinction couldn't be more obvious, and the left is more than happy to shed light on it if you have any remaining doubts.

