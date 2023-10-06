Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset by new Florida child safety law and it's SUS

Sure, new laws are always controversial and there is always a chance a strict law can have unintended consequences. However, the new Florida law that could put those who sexually abuse children on death row seems to be causing more than its fair share within the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

Wait.

What?

Why would anyone who has nothing to hide be worried about how the Florida law which allows the death penalty for convicted child ra*lsts affect them or their community? pic.twitter.com/DIzTmLy4D6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2023

Florida’s law allowing the death penalty for child rapists is now in effect.



The minimum sentence is life in prison without parole. In Florida, anyone who harms children in such a horrific way will never walk free. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 3, 2023

Seems pretty sensible, right?

Democrat activist is nervous that the new Florida law which gives the option of the death penalty for convicted child rap*sts will affect the LGBTQ community the most and make them leave Florida… pic.twitter.com/6kd4reGTdK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 5, 2023

If you’re worried about the death penalty of child predators/rapists. There’s something really wrong with you. Pretty sus. https://t.co/ChlbeKNPmj — Soliel bailey (@bailey_soliel) October 6, 2023

These videos are basically a confession — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) October 6, 2023

Yeah they keep telling on themselves… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2023

The ‘P’ people are in the waiting room of the 2SLGBTQ++ headquarters waiting for their time to shine. Just watch. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 6, 2023

There is no obvious reason why gay and trans people would be disproportionately impacted by such a law. So, what exactly is the argument here?

Over reaction or admission of guilt. It’s either one or the other. — Lucy🇺🇸🐘☕️ (@Momma3wife) October 6, 2023

Normal Americans see this as a good thing, which makes this person something other than that… — ReallyRowdyRed (@ReallyRowdyRed) October 6, 2023

Why would anyone who has nothing to hide be worried about how the Florida law which allows the death penalty for convicted child ra*lsts affect them or their community?



Because they have something to hide? — D F Mc (@DFMc12) October 6, 2023

Nowhere did I see anything regarding their community in those bills. Yet they’re the only ones I see that have issue with it.

Why is that? If they aren’t harming children there’s nothing to complain about. — Rondiments (@JoeG727) October 6, 2023

Conservatives: We need to give child rapists the death penalty.

Liberals: Why are you so determined to punish gay and trans people?

Conservatives: Hold up! Wait a minute.... — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 5, 2023

Lady, you actually have to commit a crime to be charged with one. If they are not physically hurting kids, they have nothing to worry about.



Hyperbolic rhetoric and exaggerations is not helpful.



The goal is to protect kids-not precious feelings of leftists. — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) October 5, 2023

Advertisement

Again, why the specific concern LGBT people will be targeted? Sane gay and trans people do NOT need advocates like this speaking on their behalf. Concerns surrounding abuse of the law or broad language, or criminal justice reform are fine. But when you jump to 'this will hurt LGBT people,' right away?

Just sayin'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!