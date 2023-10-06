Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about...
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset by new Florida child safety law and it's SUS

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:45 PM on October 06, 2023
Jackie Chan Meme

Sure, new laws are always controversial and there is always a chance a strict law can have unintended consequences. However, the new Florida law that could put those who sexually abuse children on death row seems to be causing more than its fair share within the LGBTQ community.

Wait.

What?

Seems pretty sensible, right?

There is no obvious reason why gay and trans people would be disproportionately impacted by such a law. So, what exactly is the argument here?

Again, why the specific concern LGBT people will be targeted? Sane gay and trans people do NOT need advocates like this speaking on their behalf. Concerns surrounding abuse of the law or broad language, or criminal justice reform are fine. But when you jump to 'this will hurt LGBT people,' right away?

Just sayin'

***

DEATH PENALTY FLORIDA LGBT LGBTQ

