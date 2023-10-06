Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well and we have QUESTIONS

Talk about a mystery! A viral video shows multiple young boys bravely jumping into a narrow well and, well, not returning. Where exactly does the well go? People have theories!
Where do they go? 😳 pic.twitter.com/ueX2PtjnXY— Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 6, 2023
Must be it.
They can’t fool me, I’ve played Minecraft enough times to know there’s a trapdoor holding back the water at the bottom where they exit into a some ultra large cave base https://t.co/pCJOiGjzu3— Ryan- (Star Wars Era) (@TheImmortalRyan) October 6, 2023
Mom was right!
My mom- if your friends jump into an infinite well are you going to?— Avy (@NOTAVYVERT) October 6, 2023
Me and my homies: https://t.co/m7Qfr0h8v2
Strong possibility.
Guess they found Davey Jones Locker!! https://t.co/vYoVrvo0HS— Lord King 8Bit 3D Print Gawd (@8BitoffunX) October 6, 2023
Anybody have confirmation? Did they come back yet?
They going to the distortion world https://t.co/9t6k3zfOYv— Kelina1080 (@kelina1080) October 6, 2023
These new VR games are getting intense!
mfers traveled to Super Mario 3 Water Land https://t.co/jpA0921S7t— Spuds🥔 or Bebo 👦🏻 (@spudschat) October 6, 2023
They seem pretty confident of the destination.
One way ticket👀 pic.twitter.com/sVKACkhKQV— Out of Context Living Things (@nocontextliving) October 6, 2023
Recommended
Heroes. All of them!
They are time traveling to defeat Thanos https://t.co/xB3Td9LkLH— Roy Palacios (@roypjr10) October 6, 2023
SPOILERS!
If you've seen 'the goonies' you will know where they go https://t.co/7KN3mzMiwp— Coco Hegemony (@Reign_C0C0) October 6, 2023
Everytime you see a green pipe in super mario 😁 let's a go https://t.co/XNMpeJpun4— Scott (@ScottHendo93) October 6, 2023
Yeah, but that makes even LESS sense!
how are people falling for this?— kevin.dgtl (@kevindgtl) October 6, 2023
the video is clearly reversed 🤦♂️
If it's reversed it's more unbelievable LoL— Global Observer X (@GlobalObserverX) October 6, 2023
Their poor mothers!
Into the Unknown lol pic.twitter.com/NOIJvOn2wf— wisekim.eth (@wisekim_eth) October 6, 2023
It seems we can at least all agree on this!
This is absolutely terrifying!!— The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) October 6, 2023
Good question.— Russell Dickson (@FoxMaysville) October 6, 2023
Very good question.
This freaks me out.
Just saying. https://t.co/pXXC6pgYHm
Well, not everyone.
This is awesome https://t.co/wAnhgxClt3— Deep thots (@Deepthots505) October 6, 2023
Girls don't play these silly games.
Another reason why women live longer 🤣 https://t.co/dXE89emq7K— BØÑË💀☠️kØllËKTŒR (@Jad_Furher) October 6, 2023
Never give up on your dreams. You never know what you might discover!
I knew I shoulda kept digging that hole in kindergarten https://t.co/8ZV5mOamI0— Patrick ⭐️ (@Kaluakid11) October 6, 2023
Oh boys. Terrifying and brave. Those poor mothers, looking outside for their sons at dinner time only to hear they all literally jumped into a well to another universe. Maybe it's a big waterslide and they shoot up a few miles away out of another well.
Any volunteers?
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member