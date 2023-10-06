Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about...
As the race for the new Speaker of the House narrows, Republicans ponder...
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset...
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...
Sorry, WHAT? AP reports disturbing news out of Colorado 'green' funeral home
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once...
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is...
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to...
LARRY: Cancel Culture Cuts Both Ways
White House's comeback to GOP critic of Biden 'forgiving' student loans is shameless
Biden assigns blame for why Americans don't realize they're better off under 'Bidenomics'
President Biden says 'I was told I have no choice' about border wall...
HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan...

Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well and we have QUESTIONS

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:15 PM on October 06, 2023
Meme

Talk about a mystery! A viral video shows multiple young boys bravely jumping into a narrow well and, well, not returning. Where exactly does the well go? People have theories!

Advertisement

Must be it.

Mom was right!

Strong possibility.

Anybody have confirmation? Did they come back yet?

These new VR games are getting intense!

They seem pretty confident of the destination.

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Heroes. All of them!

SPOILERS!

Yeah, but that makes even LESS sense!

Their poor mothers!

It seems we can at least all agree on this!

Well, not everyone.

Advertisement

Girls don't play these silly games.

Never give up on your dreams. You never know what you might discover!

Oh boys. Terrifying and brave. Those poor mothers, looking outside for their sons at dinner time only to hear they all literally jumped into a well to another universe. Maybe it's a big waterslide and they shoot up a few miles away out of another well.

Any volunteers?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X
ArtistAngie
Why are they so mad? Lefties on Tik Tok seem WAY too upset by new Florida child safety law and it's SUS
Chad Felix Greene
Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about Elon Musk
Grateful Calvin
Constitution says no, Senator. Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your rights
Chad Felix Greene
Will the real fascists please stand up? Chaya Raichik settles the debate once and for all
Chad Felix Greene
'We felt helpless': Roanoke College women's swim team stands up, says 'NO' to NCAA (watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
78 year old vet has a sincere question about illegal immigration and is going VIRAL on X ArtistAngie
Advertisement