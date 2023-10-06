Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well and we have QUESTIONS

Talk about a mystery! A viral video shows multiple young boys bravely jumping into a narrow well and, well, not returning. Where exactly does the well go? People have theories!

Where do they go? 😳 pic.twitter.com/ueX2PtjnXY — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) October 6, 2023

Must be it.

They can’t fool me, I’ve played Minecraft enough times to know there’s a trapdoor holding back the water at the bottom where they exit into a some ultra large cave base https://t.co/pCJOiGjzu3 — Ryan- (Star Wars Era) (@TheImmortalRyan) October 6, 2023

Mom was right!

My mom- if your friends jump into an infinite well are you going to?



Me and my homies: https://t.co/m7Qfr0h8v2 — Avy (@NOTAVYVERT) October 6, 2023

Strong possibility.

Guess they found Davey Jones Locker!! https://t.co/vYoVrvo0HS — Lord King 8Bit 3D Print Gawd (@8BitoffunX) October 6, 2023

Anybody have confirmation? Did they come back yet?

They going to the distortion world https://t.co/9t6k3zfOYv — Kelina1080 (@kelina1080) October 6, 2023

These new VR games are getting intense!

mfers traveled to Super Mario 3 Water Land https://t.co/jpA0921S7t — Spuds🥔 or Bebo 👦🏻 (@spudschat) October 6, 2023

They seem pretty confident of the destination.

One way ticket👀 pic.twitter.com/sVKACkhKQV — Out of Context Living Things (@nocontextliving) October 6, 2023

Heroes. All of them!

They are time traveling to defeat Thanos https://t.co/xB3Td9LkLH — Roy Palacios (@roypjr10) October 6, 2023

SPOILERS!

If you've seen 'the goonies' you will know where they go https://t.co/7KN3mzMiwp — Coco Hegemony (@Reign_C0C0) October 6, 2023

Everytime you see a green pipe in super mario 😁 let's a go https://t.co/XNMpeJpun4 — Scott (@ScottHendo93) October 6, 2023

Yeah, but that makes even LESS sense!

how are people falling for this?



the video is clearly reversed 🤦‍♂️ — kevin.dgtl (@kevindgtl) October 6, 2023

If it's reversed it's more unbelievable LoL — Global Observer X (@GlobalObserverX) October 6, 2023

Their poor mothers!

It seems we can at least all agree on this!

This is absolutely terrifying!! — The Dynasty Grill (@FFDynastyGrill) October 6, 2023

Good question.

Very good question.

This freaks me out.

Just saying. https://t.co/pXXC6pgYHm — Russell Dickson (@FoxMaysville) October 6, 2023

Well, not everyone.

This is awesome https://t.co/wAnhgxClt3 — Deep thots (@Deepthots505) October 6, 2023

Girls don't play these silly games.

Another reason why women live longer 🤣 https://t.co/dXE89emq7K — BØÑË💀☠️kØllËKTŒR (@Jad_Furher) October 6, 2023

Never give up on your dreams. You never know what you might discover!

I knew I shoulda kept digging that hole in kindergarten https://t.co/8ZV5mOamI0 — Patrick ⭐️ (@Kaluakid11) October 6, 2023

Oh boys. Terrifying and brave. Those poor mothers, looking outside for their sons at dinner time only to hear they all literally jumped into a well to another universe. Maybe it's a big waterslide and they shoot up a few miles away out of another well.

Any volunteers?

***

