'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on October 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

A video has been traveling around showing a leftwing activist and his girlfriend being attacked by a random person, who stabs and kills the activist. Of course, being X, the responses have been inappropriate for the kind at heart.

But let's not pretend this is something only the right does ...

Girl.

Really?

Is your bubble this thick?

Tertullianus
Oh, and we might mention.

ah.

It's different when HE does it.

Also,

Ok yeah, that was bad too, BUT.

*coughs

Somehow the left is always absolutely shocked at the argument they engage in the same behavior they so smugly and self-righteously denounce. They seem completely unaware of how their own side responds to, well, anything.

It's always the right being awful and always the left sadly shaking their heads in disapproval.

It's bad when anyone decides to use a death as a platform for political mockery or exploit it for talking points but come on man. Get out of your bubble.

It's embarrassing. 

***

