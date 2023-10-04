'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts

A video has been traveling around showing a leftwing activist and his girlfriend being attacked by a random person, who stabs and kills the activist. Of course, being X, the responses have been inappropriate for the kind at heart.

Advertisement

But let's not pretend this is something only the right does ...

The far right gloating over the murder of a progressive young man on his way home from a wedding is among the most morally abominable things I've ever seen on this website. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

Girl.

Really?

Is your bubble this thick?

You missed Ashli Babbitt being gunned down, the “Herman Cain Awards,” and the mass shooting of Steve Scalise and other Republicans? https://t.co/GfDnJOpcs1 pic.twitter.com/0g7vwB5U0G — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 4, 2023

How did the Left react when Rush Limbaugh died of cancer? https://t.co/pqOY77DBQq — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 4, 2023

I don't disagree mocking dead people is tacky - no one really mourns lost opps, but there must be convention - and try to avoid gloating when dropping stats.



But, it is...amusing to see this take, ~50x so far today, from the "hope all you deplorable clinging MAGAts die of… https://t.co/hEBg1CfyR1 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 4, 2023

Y’know, y’all not only celebrated the deaths of unvaccinated Americans, y’all hoped and wished for the deaths of the unvaccinated population. https://t.co/ZaajhN6ZDd — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 4, 2023

It’s almost like he was absent the day Scalia died. https://t.co/vO85xpzv0v — Tandy (@dantypo) October 4, 2023

What about all this?



*gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site* https://t.co/TiKLVseRFo — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 4, 2023

Oh, and we might mention.

When anyone dies on the right, like Rush Limbaugh - 90% of the Left will dance on their graves.



Spare me the fake outrage. pic.twitter.com/L38ePXbZJI — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2023

ah.

It's different when HE does it.

That tweet argues that the chief legacy of Rush Limbaugh — a public figure who never tempered his political opinions with politesse — was a more hateful political discourse. I did not post a meme mocking his death from cancer, or make a joke above a video of his last moments — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

Also,

Would you like to reread this thread of yours where people are gloating over Ashli Babbitts murder? https://t.co/mPKiggYciw — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 4, 2023

Ok yeah, that was bad too, BUT.

It was bad when some liberals gloated over the deaths of the unvaccinated. Celebratory posting a video of a murder is worse imo, though I don't think it needs to be a contest — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 4, 2023

Advertisement

*coughs

Yeah. If they could only be a little more like the progressive left. pic.twitter.com/GGU5Sugg1i — Patrice🇺🇸 🦅 (@truthwarrior324) October 4, 2023

Somehow the left is always absolutely shocked at the argument they engage in the same behavior they so smugly and self-righteously denounce. They seem completely unaware of how their own side responds to, well, anything.

It's always the right being awful and always the left sadly shaking their heads in disapproval.

It's bad when anyone decides to use a death as a platform for political mockery or exploit it for talking points but come on man. Get out of your bubble.

It's embarrassing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!