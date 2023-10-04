Corey DeAngelis OWNS the HYPOCRITICAL head of Texas House Democrats in heated school...
Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by mundane fact about sex

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:15 PM on October 04, 2023
Screenshot

There are arguably many ways a person can be intentionally anti-trans or transphobic. However, stating basic facts about human biology is not among them.

Unless you are a British lefty that is. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, recently stated a pretty basic fact about men and women.

Apparently, that was simply unacceptable!

Wait, what?

Damage? How could this possibly cause damage to trans people?

What?!

Ok, but really? It's more difficult to be trans in 2023 than in 1970? All because people are unwilling to rewrite biology?

This is apparently what is putting trans lives in danger, 'denying their existence,' and so hateful and bigoted people are losing their minds.

It is so very strange watching the LGBTQ left grow more and more aggressive and hostile towards even the mildest of biological facts. No matter how respectfully a statement is made they insist it is the literal end of the world for the trans community. The bullying to try and intimidate people away from questioning any aspect of their ideology is astonishing.

Somehow, people in the UK are slowly fighting back. Let's hope that courage crosses over to American politics as well.

***

