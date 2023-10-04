Fact are transphobic. Deputy Political Editor for GB News is absolutely SHOCKED by mundane fact about sex

There are arguably many ways a person can be intentionally anti-trans or transphobic. However, stating basic facts about human biology is not among them.

Unless you are a British lefty that is. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, recently stated a pretty basic fact about men and women.

Apparently, that was simply unacceptable!

Sunak in most anti-trans statement yet:



“We shouldn’t be bullied into thinking anyone can be any sex that they want to be. A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that is just common sense.” — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) October 4, 2023

Is this the PM saying that trans people can’t transition? — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) October 4, 2023

Wait, what?

The damage this will do to trans people is horrendous. Sickening. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) October 4, 2023

Damage? How could this possibly cause damage to trans people?

What?!

I’m can’t imagine how difficult it is to be trans at the moment. The reality of this statement if, of course, vastly more complicated.



Trans people. Please know there are so many who love, care for you and want to help. 👇



🔗 https://t.co/Ase2MclvXX https://t.co/BTokDdE9GX — Christian Hewgill 🎙 (@ChrisHewgill) October 4, 2023

Ok, but really? It's more difficult to be trans in 2023 than in 1970? All because people are unwilling to rewrite biology?

Transgender people will kill themselves because of this attitude.



Trans people already have high attempts of suicide & significant levels of self-harm.



This is what the so-called "gender critical" crowd wanted. https://t.co/O0rAzDJ8kC — Cllr Jack Deakin (@JackEDeakin) October 4, 2023

Sunak is a disgrace to the office of Prime Minister. The membership did not vote for him and yet he managed to sneak into office anyway and now he’s trying to attack trans people.



Get him out of office asap. He’s unfit to govern. https://t.co/xbUovtFzcs — Zoë Kirk-Robinson (@ZoeKirkRobinson) October 4, 2023

You can't support the Conservatives and claim you support trans people.



The Tories are the party of hate. A party that is unashamed indulging in transphobic, homophobic, racist and ableist tropes! I am disgusted by them! #CPC23 #PoliticsLive https://t.co/R2GUb0P3rG — Paul Hindley 🔶🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@PaulHindley_) October 4, 2023

This is SO scary I can’t even imagine what it’s like being trans rn and having your own government just deny your existence like that…wow https://t.co/GNbwmym6gQ — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) October 4, 2023

Honestly, why did @RishiSunak feel the need to go there??



Why the need to attack Trans people??



I mean, what was that all about?? https://t.co/1YbwrOvZhI — Bernard McEldowney (@BernardMcEldown) October 4, 2023

This is apparently what is putting trans lives in danger, 'denying their existence,' and so hateful and bigoted people are losing their minds.

This is basic biology, we learn this in primary school. The fact the prime minister has to say this shows how fucked our country is. https://t.co/OXLzlEreVE pic.twitter.com/8dfugPjs6v — Jonathan Irons (@JonIrons96) October 4, 2023

It’s not “anti-trans”, Tom. It’s pro-reality, pro-child safeguarding, pro-women’s rights and pro-free speech. https://t.co/pL2THWHn9i — James Esses (@JamesEsses) October 4, 2023

Ah! What a time to be alive. A statement of fact, which should in sane times gather no more applause than remarking that we need oxygen to breath, becomes evidence of rampant bigotry. Good for you Sunak. Almost convinced to vote Tory now. https://t.co/RTiDXlcNyu — Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) October 4, 2023

If your narrative is shattered by basic biological fact, then the problem is with your narrative -- not with reality



It is cruel to lie to children and vulnerable adults by telling them their mental distress can be cured by a surgical transition to the opposite sex https://t.co/YahnhAZTd2 — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) October 4, 2023

There are two sexes, Tom, and it’s impossible to change sex. Any movement that considers that statement of simple fact a threat is literally insane. — Gareth Roberts (@OldRoberts953) October 4, 2023

If reality is anti-trans, it follows that trans is anti-reality. — Bill Moon (@BigBillMoon) October 4, 2023

This is exactly right from the Prime Minister. To say otherwise is a fallacy. — CHARLIE SANSOM (@CharlieSansom) October 4, 2023

It is so very strange watching the LGBTQ left grow more and more aggressive and hostile towards even the mildest of biological facts. No matter how respectfully a statement is made they insist it is the literal end of the world for the trans community. The bullying to try and intimidate people away from questioning any aspect of their ideology is astonishing.

Somehow, people in the UK are slowly fighting back. Let's hope that courage crosses over to American politics as well.

